VIDEOS

Video: Riding in the Horn's Shadow - Chasing Trail Ep. 24

Sep 26, 2018
by SCOTT Sports  

There are places in this world that truly take your breath away. Come out of the train that takes you into Zermatt, look up and to the right, and this is what happens. If you thought you knew sheer beauty in the form of mountains, blue sky and fresh air – think again.

We sent Andrew Neethling, a South African native deep into the Swiss Alps to give him an experience he’d never dreamt of having. Normally these stories are full of, well, stories. But for this episode of “Chasing Trail,” we decided to let the photos, and Andrew’s riding do the talking.

If you’ve been to Zermatt, you know what we’re talking about. If you haven’t been – book your ticket ASAP – it’s the place to be.

photo Keno Derleyn

photo Keno Derleyn

photo Keno Derleyn

photo Keno Derleyn

Photos: Keno Derleyn
Video: ShapeRideShoot

MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports


Must Read This Week
Review: Fox 36 GRIP2 vs. RockShox Lyrik RC2 Fork
71374 views
Final Results: EWS Ainsa 2018
56443 views
Ingrid Doerr, Founder of Roach Clothing, Has Passed Away
56402 views
Ohlins Recall RXF 36 & RXF 34 Air Forks
53145 views
Gallery: Richie Rude's Yeti SB150 - EWS Ainsa 2018
49901 views
Video: What Tools Do the EWS Pros Carry?
49190 views
GPS Gadgets, French Toast Gel, and Hope's Enduro Bike - Interbike 2018
48847 views
The Cutaway Special - Interbike 2018
45093 views

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Beautiful views so close to the village! I may be heading to Aosta next Summer,this video definitely gets me thinking of adding a stop in Zermatt!! Nice flowy trails as well.
  • + 2
 This is what happens Larry. This is what happens when you find a stranger in the Alps.
  • + 1
 Am I the only one that finds the split screen really Fing annoying?
  • + 1
 Hmmm video unavailable??

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.022069
Mobile Version of Website