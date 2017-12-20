







Riding Mexico with Jeff Kendall-Weed photography by Haitman Rivas // video by Logan Nelson // words by Jeff Kendall-Weed The full moon, visible here from partway down the Nevado de Toluca, illuminated the descent down to treeline. The full moon, visible here from partway down the Nevado de Toluca, illuminated the descent down to treeline.



It’s not just the dogs running the streets, the constant barrage of cars sans mufflers, the crowing roosters, or the intoxicating scents of carne asada wafting from street vendors. Mexico is so much more than that. Mexico is all about freedom.



This overwhelming freedom is immediately apparent to someone like me, who has spent the vast majority of life in the United States. On my first journey to Mexico, to a family friend’s wedding in Guadalajara in 1999, I watched our friend skydive from a teeny silver airplane, his colorful parachute trailing behind him as he circled his way down to the whitewashed church where his bride awaited his arrival. We cheered when he landed, and I remember thinking to my fourteen-year-old self, “How come no one skydives to their wedding in the USA?”



Two summers ago, when I married my beautiful wife, I remember thinking, “I hope the park rangers don’t hassle us for riding our motorcycle across the parking lot to the reception without helmets.”





A local bird of prey glides through the jagged peak of the Nevado De Toluca. The top of this volcano is just over 15,000 feet, and it would be visible from every additional spot we rode for this story. A local bird of prey glides through the jagged peak of the Nevado De Toluca. The top of this volcano is just over 15,000 feet, and it would be visible from every additional spot we rode for this story.



That tremendous juxtaposition, of a skydive with no worries versus a simple 100-yard dash through an empty parking lot on a street-legal motorcycle, is exactly why Mexico is a still an undiscovered mountain bike paradise. This freedom is a wonderful asset to mountain bikers. It means that we can enjoy the myriad trails that have popped up over the centuries, and we can do so without the huge risks that trespassing can carry in the U.S.—though it bears mentioning that at the same time, because landowners expect a certain number of passers-by, motorcycle riders or even donkeys will also be enjoying similar tracks.





The sandy dirt allows for some fun, drifty corners! Because of the high sand content, come a night of strong winds, our tracks down the hill would be gone. The sandy dirt allows for some fun, drifty corners! Because of the high sand content, come a night of strong winds, our tracks down the hill would be gone.



With winter in full force where I live in northwestern Washington, I wanted to go someplace not just warm and sunny, but someplace a bit more culturally interesting than a typical tourist trap. Mexico seemed like it would fit the bill, and I had been looking for an excuse to go back; that freedom to ride and experience the land and sky was especially appealing when I was snowed-in at home, getting work done with the heat turned all the way up. I manage international aftermarket sales for WTB, and a work event this past August brought me down to San Luis Potosi, Mexico. There I met Haitman Rivas, a bright-eyed and enthusiastic photographer from the high altitude town of Ixtapan de la Sal. Haitman doesn’t just take incredible photos; he knows how to shred on two wheels as well.





A wheelie may be simple, but at this altitude, it's a bit of a mind bender. It feels a bit like riding with tires full of cement, through soggy grass, all while your brain is intensely throbbing from the extreme lack of oxygen. A wheelie may be simple, but at this altitude, it's a bit of a mind bender. It feels a bit like riding with tires full of cement, through soggy grass, all while your brain is intensely throbbing from the extreme lack of oxygen.



When I got the green light to produce a video in Mexico, I immediately called Haitman. The first thing he mentioned was the giant, 15,000 foot tall volcano that lies to north of his town. It’s a uniquely tall mountain that watches over not just Ixtapan de la Sal, but the rest of the valleys west of Mexico City. I was hooked at “volcano.” With my videographer Logan Nelson in tow, I left the rainy gloom of the Pacific Northwest, driving out from Bellingham before 4am and flying from Vancouver to Mexico City. In Mexico City, we caught a local bus to deliver our tired selves to Toluca. It was there in Toluca that we met Haitman and our driver, Orlando. We were set for a few days of adventure. Our goal of making a fun riding video was simply the icing on the pastel (cake).



An altitude of 15,000 feet is something spectacular. We opted to shuttle to the top, but along the way we passed many locals who were enjoying a pedal up the meandering dirt road to the summit. Just when I was starting to feel like we had reached a respectable height, Haitman pointed out another, even taller mountain at the horizon: Popocatépetl. It was incredible, but so was the volcano we were already on. I developed a splitting headache on the way up, but there it was masked by more pressing feelings: just being there felt like we were lucky to be somewhere imbued in history, somewhere completely breathtaking. Even if it hurt.





The sandy dirt on the volcano was surprisingly hard to ride, but things firmed up as we descended to treeline. The sandy dirt on the volcano was surprisingly hard to ride, but things firmed up as we descended to treeline.

Descending the volcano was more an exercise in patience than anything else. The steepest part of the trail we rode, near the top, was very soft and sandy. With my balance a bit off due to the altitude, it took full concentration to keep from auguring into the trail. I managed to lawn dart numerous times, but because the conditions made it hard to go fast, there was the pleasant upside that my numerous tumbles left me unharmed.



Welcome to 'La Diana,' a statue that stands guard upon entering Ixtapan de la Sal, just south of the volcano. Welcome to 'La Diana,' a statue that stands guard upon entering Ixtapan de la Sal, just south of the volcano.





The volcano is visible in the background there. It's the tallest thing around! The volcano is visible in the background there. It's the tallest thing around!



Riding the lower altitude spots closer to Ixtapan de la Sal, just south of the volcano though within riding distance, floored me just as much. The dirt was still fairly soft, but definitely not sandy. The locals that I met in both spots were exceedingly friendly, wondering what in the heck this crazy guero was doing in their backyard.





Our friends from the local jumps. Apparently the boys had been watching our every move, from the moment we arrived, to each jump. Our friends from the local jumps. Apparently the boys had been watching our every move, from the moment we arrived, to each jump.



My goal was to find some fun features, stuff that would be fun to ride as well as fun to feature in a video, but additionally, my goal was to simply meet locals and enjoy my short time in Mexico to the fullest. Haitman, Logan, and I stumbled across a group of teens at the top of the local downhill track: Angel, Josemar, and Angel (yes, two kids were named Angel!), and they escorted me down their favorite trail, La Piedra. I had seen Haitman’s photos of it previously, but the trail was even better in person. We took turns leading the train down the trail, and the locals skillfully descended the rocky trail despite not having the newest bikes with the most modern componentry—and they were great guys, to boot. I can’t wait to get back and do some timed training on that trail!



We kept our filming going well past dark. Bombing around town in the bed of Haitman’s father’s old pickup truck kept that sense of Mexican freedom present in our minds. Life is short, and something that has always seemed essential to me is to try to look at life through others’ perspectives. We take for granted that the United States is the land of the free. But here we were, less than two hours (by air) from Houston, TX, and some freedoms were considerably more salient. Ironically, one could argue that these individual freedoms were excessive to the point that they infringed on the freedoms of others, especially with a lesser police presence. But, I found the attitude of, “Así es como es” (“That’s just how it is”) simply explained this. We all get used to our environments, and tend to take them for granted. After our short journey south, I’m a little more aware of the repercussions of this unbridled freedom—but at the same time, it definitely makes for good riding. And great food, and street markets, and beautiful full moons. And the people there can’t be beat. I can’t wait to return!









There's just something thrilling about finding natural jump lines, with no shovels required! There's just something thrilling about finding natural jump lines, with no shovels required!



A very neat drop, hidden in the woods, with some cool tree roots. One of the most rewarding aspects of making videos is the extra bit of motivation it seems to provide. We got this drop rideable, and thanks to some camera courage, proved that it's doable--that is, doable as long as one doesn't mind dropping to near flat! A very neat drop, hidden in the woods, with some cool tree roots. One of the most rewarding aspects of making videos is the extra bit of motivation it seems to provide. We got this drop rideable, and thanks to some camera courage, proved that it's doable--that is, doable as long as one doesn't mind dropping to near flat!





The local downhill track has some rad jumps. The local downhill track has some rad jumps.





Sometimes the fastest line isn't the most fun, so when it's not race day, why not get those tires off the ground? Sometimes the fastest line isn't the most fun, so when it's not race day, why not get those tires off the ground?





Combining a natural rock double with some trials moves... Combining a natural rock double with some trials moves...











