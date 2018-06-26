Video: Never Ending Spring in La Palma - Chasing Trail Ep. 22

When thinking of Europe most of us think of big old cities, lederhosen and the Queen. But what barely comes to our minds are jungles, ancient forests, palm trees and volcanos. On a continent that is so crowded that finding a free spot to put your towel by a lake is difficult, this is no surprise. Yet when you look, you can find just about anything – even volcanos.
At Moment Pictures we are all about searching for those places. For us, there is nothing more rewarding than to actually experience the mountain in mountain-biking. And if you mix that up with the above ingredients and add some camping, grilling and a hell of a good crew, we are sold!
So this is where our journey begins. The task: find the most versatile terrain possible. But, where to start? Luckily our good friend Daniel Schäfer brings home some stunning photo content from his travels all the time. So we already had some locations in mind that tickled our fancy and gave us a starting point for some scouting. Daniel pretty much spent half his professional riding career on La Palma and knows the place by heart – a perfect partner for the project.
La Palma is an Island that had us wanting for more for a long time already – we hadn’t seen much video content from the island yet. Being part of Spain as one of the 7 Canarian Islands this one comes with the promising name of 'the island of the never-ending spring'.
With this in mind, we started looking at locations and “bang,” there it was - an Island where you couldn’t possibly imagine more variety in such a small place. Being home to some of the world’s oldest rainforests, incredible Mediterranean-style single trails and stunning volcanoes, this island is pretty much what a filmmaker's dreams are made of.
After spending some weeks internet-scouting with Dan we were all fired up to make this trip a reality. This one isn’t about the craziest, most epic adventure but about finding a place that is visually stunning, great to ride and to get you guys all pumped to jump on your steel (or carbon) horses and shred it!
Our crew consisted of the Tillmann brothers, Toni, (Director of Photography), Michi (Art Director) and Andi (Executive Producer/athlete) as well as Julian Mittelstädt taking care of all those amazing stills and of two other riders and friends Felix Heine and the Iraitz Etxebarria. Once the general route was locked in and all the production planning was taken care of it was time to hit the road and jump on a plane to escape the mainland!
Check out the photo story below.
Photos: Julian Mittelstädt / JMVotography
Video: Moment Pictures
MENTIONS: @SCOTT-Sports
*sighs*
