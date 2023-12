Words: Rémy MétaillerLast summer Alexandre Chapellier and I did a tour of BC and started our trip in Revelstoke. The riding was phenomenal, with lots of elevation, epic dirt, great flow and some very cool features. For some reason, I had never posted that video, and as the cold weather is rolling in, I felt like it was a good time to share this one:Follow Alex and I on social media: @the_frenchliner and @remymetailler