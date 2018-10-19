Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Video: Remy Absalon & Eliiot Trabac Shred the Vosges
Oct 19, 2018
by
SCOTT Sports
With the EWS season wrapped up, it's time to head home and enjoy riding your local. Follow along as Rémy Absalon and Elliot Trabac enjoy some "time off" in Les Vosges, France aboard the all new SCOTT Ransom.
Learn about the SCOTT Ransom
here
.
Score
Time
+ 1
sewer-rat
(13 mins ago)
That video would of been complete with my mate Randy
[Reply]
+ 1
thedirtyburritto
(26 mins ago)
excellent place to ride in spring when the Alps are still covered in snow
[Reply]
