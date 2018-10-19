VIDEOS

Video: Remy Absalon & Eliiot Trabac Shred the Vosges

Oct 19, 2018
by SCOTT Sports  

With the EWS season wrapped up, it's time to head home and enjoy riding your local. Follow along as Rémy Absalon and Elliot Trabac enjoy some "time off" in Les Vosges, France aboard the all new SCOTT Ransom.

Learn about the SCOTT Ransom here.



2 Comments

  • + 1
 That video would of been complete with my mate Randy
  • + 1
 excellent place to ride in spring when the Alps are still covered in snow

