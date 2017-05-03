Riding the Atavic Trail with Aosta Valley Freeride - Video

The project seeks to value antique Valser history. A population that originates from Switzerland and migrated over the alps into the Aosta Valley. They crossed the Theodul Pass then moved along the Monte Rosa Valley to settle in Gressoney.From the Germanic dialect to the architectural style, even after centuries, the cultural influence they brought from the other side of the alpine chain still lives. Our vision here is to ride and travel on the original Valser trails where they once crossed by foot and rode mules. And by doing so, reconnecting the past, appreciate our history and exchange with the present Italian-Swiss MTB community. It’s a delicious treat for all you MTB history geeks!