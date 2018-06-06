Video: Gnarvellous Shredding in the Pacific Northwest

SPRING IN THE PNW
Video: Doug Jambor // Photography: Dan Perl
Bellingham local Finn Hopper and Fanatik Bike Co. filmmaker Doug Jambor were fortunate to catch perfect spring conditions on a recent outing in Cascadia.
Rider: Finn Hopper
Filming and Editing by Doug Jambor
Photography by Dan Perl
Bike: 2018 Devinci Spartan Carbon
Music courtesy of Sasquatch
Track: Dragonfly
Record: Sasquatch, © 2004
Published by Creeper/RedHut Music (ASCAP) and LucyFur (BMI)www.sasquatchrock.us
