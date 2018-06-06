Video: Gnarvellous Shredding in the Pacific Northwest

SPRING IN THE PNW

Video: Doug Jambor // Photography: Dan Perl

The decay of the forest is what makes for such abundant growth, and of course, the loam that we all look for.

Bellingham local Finn Hopper and Fanatik Bike Co. filmmaker Doug Jambor were fortunate to catch perfect spring conditions on a recent outing in Cascadia.Rider: Finn HopperFilming and Editing by Doug JamborPhotography by Dan PerlBike: 2018 Devinci Spartan CarbonMusic courtesy of SasquatchTrack: DragonflyRecord: Sasquatch, © 2004Published by Creeper/RedHut Music (ASCAP) and LucyFur (BMI)