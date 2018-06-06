VIDEOS

Video: Gnarvellous Shredding in the Pacific Northwest

Jun 6, 2018
by Fanatik Bike Company  

SPRING IN THE PNW
Video: Doug Jambor // Photography: Dan Perl


Bellingham local Finn Hopper and Fanatik Bike Co. filmmaker Doug Jambor were fortunate to catch perfect spring conditions on a recent outing in Cascadia.


The decay of the forest is what makes for such abundant growth, and of course, the loam that we all look for.


Rider: Finn Hopper
Filming and Editing by Doug Jambor
Photography by Dan Perl
Bike: 2018 Devinci Spartan Carbon

Music courtesy of Sasquatch
Track: Dragonfly
Record: Sasquatch, © 2004
Published by Creeper/RedHut Music (ASCAP) and LucyFur (BMI)
www.sasquatchrock.us

 Yeah Finn!
 There's no place like home... I love living in the PNW
 Thanks for the love guys!
 Braaaap

