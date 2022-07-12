Video & Photo Story: Matt Bolton & Honza Winter Ride the Gnarliest New Trail in the Sea to Sky

Jul 12, 2022
by Matt Bolton  

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Drop'N'Roll
Squamish B.C
photography, videography & words: // Dan Locks // Robin Munshaw // Matt Bolton

Matt Bolton and Honza Winter ride the gnarliest new trail in the Sea to Sky "Drop N Roll."


You may have never heard of Honza Winter before but chances are, if you've watched a Squamish MTB video, you've seen some of his lines. Honza is responsible for some of the wildest (and scariest) freeride lines around.

A couple weeks ago he sent me a message saying his newest creation was finished and we should go ride it. I called up videographer Robin Munshaw and photographer Dan Locks and we went to check it out.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Robin always brings the stoke

The line starts out with a short and steep slab into skinny. You then proceed to ride down a massive rock wall, pulling up halfway and catching a near vertical dirt landing. Standing at the top of this one gets the heart going, no room for error here.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
One way to start a trail

After the roll drop you ride a short but off camber slab with an abrupt G-Out landing.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Short but scary

Next up are the Stairs of Doom.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
It's ever scarier in person.

To say you need insanely good brake control here is an understatement. A short near vertical roll, 5' to slow down then quick drop to a steep chunky rock runout. To top it all off you've got about 15' to stop at the bottom or you'll go off a rock bluff.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Holding on for life

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Honza coming in hot

If you can manage to ride the stairs of doom the trail does a short tech filled traverse that feeds you into yet another near vertical roll. You have to creep the entrence then thread the needle onto the first slab before popping slightly and landing on the second slab before an abrupt G-out. Precision is a must here.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Granite City

The next feature is the "Honza Roll". Photos and videos never do this monster rock justice, standing at the top you can't even see the landing.The roll starts with a steep and tight dirt entrance that's right on the edge of the rock bluff. You then make a slight right onto the slab, controlling your speed as much as possible over the grooved granite before riding down the face of the rock. After about 15' of slab the rock turns over vert and you must drop the last 10' onto a dirt landing.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Photos never do justice but you get the idea

The landing is full compression with speed that makes you feel like you've been shot of a cannon.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Shoe bending compression

The runout is a steep and loose chute with surfy dirt, lock up your back wheel and do your best to spray speed before the final feature.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Dirt Surf

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Brown Pow

The final move is the Rock Drop. Admittedly when Honza first told me he was going to build a drop here I was sceptical if it could be done. Luckily for me Honza cooked up a wild wood framed landing and covered it in gold dirt. Standing at the top it looks like a mini airplane landing with a massive tree on the right side.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Don't hit the tree

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
Dropping Cliffs

Special thanks to Honza for all his hard work as well as Ken Ondra for helping move some massive rocks and dirt to make this trail happen.

Drop N Roll - Summer 2022
High Fives needed after this line

GoPro video coming soon, make sure to follow on IG for more videos - @matt_boltz

5 Comments

  • 3 0
 Freeride is definitely alive in the Sea to Sky: the fresh features and trails are matching the capacities of the new generation of trail Bikes! Great period to have fun on bikes!
  • 1 0
 Yeah Boltz!!! And Honza, and Robin Wink
  • 1 0
 Looks huge in the pics, must be massive in person.
  • 4 0
 that's what she said
  • 1 0
 In other news, Danny MacAskill sues Matt Bolton...





