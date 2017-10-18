VIDEOS

Riding The Tatshenshini Bonus POV Footage

Oct 18, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  

Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Tyler McCaul and Wade Simmons all feature in this latest adventure. Heading up the Tatshenshini river in northern Canada, starting off in British Columbia, then through the Yukon before ending the trip in Alaska.

We have some bonus GoPro footage from these heros of mountain biking right here so you can get a real perspective of what it's like to ride here.

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


30 Comments

  • + 27
 That's what happens when you french fry. If you french fry when you should pizza, you're gonna have a bad time.
  • + 6
 m'kay
  • + 1
 That wasn't awesome at all.
  • + 8
 Not to brag but I did a 6 foot gap jump once.
  • + 3
 I literally had goosebumps the whole time while watching the this and the film, good vibes all round so sick!
  • + 3
 I want to see the POV of Storch's crash
  • + 1
 All I came here for..
  • + 1
 @laxguy: it’s in the film..
  • + 1
 @theronsta: Doesn't mean i dont want it in this clip..
  • + 2
 Anyone notice wade now rides right foot forward? He used to ride left foot forward.
  • + 3
 Amazing...
  • + 1
 I wish PB disabled the comment section for this video and the full feature one,
  • + 9
 I wish I could get paid to eat cookies and that you'd shut the hell up.
  • + 1
 Rampage looks different this year. Haha
  • + 0
 Where the anti-ebike brigade.. you can't ride an ebike up a hill but flying to the top is totally ok right.
  • + 1
 I love how you think a handful of flights is a big deal. You have any idea how mineral exploration companies operate? This is nothing compared to mining companies.
  • + 1
 The 29ers say DH and Freeride are dead. Man, it's just getting started.
  • + 0
 Earn your turns goddamn`it.
Luckily my govt forbids pesky porkchoppers in nature reserves and high mountain areas...
  • + 1
 wtf, that place looks amazeballs
  • + 1
 thats bc for ya!! wish i was there
  • + 2
 Not BC
  • + 1
 @dro-cfr: Not too clear on what part of the Tat this is. Portions are in Yukon; portions are in BC. Was there a map? Looks like part was around the E-W ridgelines of Detour Peak which are just in BC
  • + 2
 @leelau: They displayed a map in the main video at 41:40.
  • + 4
 If anyone's curious I was geeking out on maps trying to see the terrain & because I'm in the middle of writing something describing a lower budget way to ride in the mountains on the eastern end of this region so had some geographical familiarity.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15285120 - this shows the entire trip from Dalton Post to Alsek Lake. So the trip goes from the YK and ends at AK

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15285119 - this is the map rotated looking from the E and towards Alsek Pk, Detour Pk which are at about 2200 - 2400m. The riding were in the spines in the foothills probably at about 1800m or so. The Tat runs N to S from picture right to picture left

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15263301 - a large pullout scale of the map. You can fit all of Switzerland in the entire Kluane Icefield and Ste Elias Range. The Tat bounds the area and cuts through the bottom left hand quadrant. The permanent population of the area is Zero.
  • + 2
 EDIT - riding could also have been in Noisy Range or towards Towach as there are spines and bowls in the moraine. That's a logical place for the Claw "big mountain lines" towards Day 4
  • + 2
 Ugh, I meant WTTE 2
  • + 1
 Nevermind I saw the other thread, wow. Im excited
  • + 1
 Tatshenshini
  • + 1
 Preview WTT2?

Post a Comment



