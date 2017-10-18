Riding The Tatshenshini Bonus POV Footage

Darren Berrecloth, Carson Storch, Tyler McCaul and Wade Simmons all feature in this latest adventure
. Heading up the Tatshenshini river in northern Canada, starting off in British Columbia, then through the Yukon before ending the trip in Alaska.
We have some bonus GoPro footage from these heros of mountain biking right here so you can get a real perspective of what it's like to ride here.
Luckily my govt forbids pesky porkchoppers in nature reserves and high mountain areas...
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15285120 - this shows the entire trip from Dalton Post to Alsek Lake. So the trip goes from the YK and ends at AK
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15285119 - this is the map rotated looking from the E and towards Alsek Pk, Detour Pk which are at about 2200 - 2400m. The riding were in the spines in the foothills probably at about 1800m or so. The Tat runs N to S from picture right to picture left
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15263301 - a large pullout scale of the map. You can fit all of Switzerland in the entire Kluane Icefield and Ste Elias Range. The Tat bounds the area and cuts through the bottom left hand quadrant. The permanent population of the area is Zero.
