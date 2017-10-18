Must Watch: Riding the Tatshenshini - Video

Riding the Tatshenshini chronicles the breathtaking journey of four generations of freeride mountain bike athletes in search of the ultimate ride.
The picturesque 42-minute Red Bull TV documentary follows ‘The Godfather’ of freeriding Wade Simmons (CAN), the most celebrated freerider of his generation, Darren Berrecloth (CAN), slopestyle pioneer Tyler McCaul (USA) and rookie Carson Storch (USA), as they set out on an unforgettable 2-week adventure through Canada’s northern wilderness, battling the elements, in search of the country’s most impressive untapped terrain.
Filmed in August 2016 with Canadian production company Freeride Entertainment, this documentary was not only about highlighting a unique DH experience, but also about showcasing the beauty of Canada’s natural landscape. With guidance and permissions from Yukon Tourism, Champagne First Nations, as well as Canadian and American National and Provincial Park officials all details, were considered in order to ensure the preservation of the land and environment.
Shelters were built on elevated structures, flame retardant blankets were used to eliminate scarring on the ground from campfires and all waste (including human) was carried out of the camp where it could be disposed of in the proper fashion. The unique shale and rock sediment of these northern trails left no traces behind, leaving the mountains as pristine as when they were discovered.
The film
will be released online by Red Bull in mid-October while TELUS Optik TV subscribers in BC and Alberta can find it free in 4K and HD on Channel 707.
Photos: Scott Serfas/ Red Bull Content
MENTIONS: @redbullbike
103 Comments
If anyone's more interested in the area in general here's some more links
www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/explore/parkpgs/tatshens - the park
chrs.ca/the-rivers/tatshenshini - the river and its values generally
pburbidge.exposure.co/dukedonjek-packraft-2017
www.hyperlitemountaingear.com/blog/oh-canada-paul-burbidge-co-fat-raft-kluane
Last two are bike-packraft trips into drainages adjoining the Alsek-Tat. Relevant in that they show the difficulty of accessing the area
"...retard fest."
How respectful.
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15285120 - this shows the entire trip from Dalton Post to Alsek Lake. So the trip goes from the YK and ends at AK
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15285119 - this is the map rotated looking from the E and towards Alsek Pk, Detour Pk which are at about 2200 - 2400m. The riding were in the spines in the foothills probably at about 1800m or so. The Tat runs N to S from picture right to picture left
www.pinkbike.com/photo/15263301 - a large pullout scale of the map. You can fit all of Switzerland in the entire Kluane Icefield and Ste Elias Range. The Tat bounds the area and cuts through the bottom left hand quadrant. The permanent population of the area is Zero.
Wade' s wife: "No, you know how many times I've heard you say that!"
I don’t discriminate.
Follow the buffalo.
"Shelters were built on elevated structures, flame retardant blankets were used to eliminate scarring on the ground from campfires and all waste (including human) was carried out of the camp where it could be disposed of in the proper fashion. The unique shale and rock sediment of these northern trails left no traces behind, leaving the mountains as pristine as when they were discovered."
Rad video no doubt, but really? Building jumps in such a pristine landscape with so much naturally challenging and unique riding? They probably dismantled the jumps though right....?
I was up in Kluane Park this past summer trekking through Slim's River West. The area is semi-arid so the dust is *extremely* fine and can get pretty sloppy.
The DH rigs look fun, but a fat bike up there would be perfect.
It was copied from the Rocky Mountain RM7 from 2001... my first dream bike!
Edit spelling.
Obviously the helo pilot(s) have delivered riders there before
Post a Comment