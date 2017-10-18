Must Watch: Riding the Tatshenshini - Video



Riding the Tatshenshini chronicles the breathtaking journey of four generations of freeride mountain bike athletes in search of the ultimate ride.











The picturesque 42-minute Red Bull TV documentary follows ‘The Godfather’ of freeriding Wade Simmons (CAN), the most celebrated freerider of his generation, Darren Berrecloth (CAN), slopestyle pioneer Tyler McCaul (USA) and rookie Carson Storch (USA), as they set out on an unforgettable 2-week adventure through Canada’s northern wilderness, battling the elements, in search of the country’s most impressive untapped terrain.











Filmed in August 2016 with Canadian production company Freeride Entertainment, this documentary was not only about highlighting a unique DH experience, but also about showcasing the beauty of Canada’s natural landscape. With guidance and permissions from Yukon Tourism, Champagne First Nations, as well as Canadian and American National and Provincial Park officials all details, were considered in order to ensure the preservation of the land and environment.















Shelters were built on elevated structures, flame retardant blankets were used to eliminate scarring on the ground from campfires and all waste (including human) was carried out of the camp where it could be disposed of in the proper fashion. The unique shale and rock sediment of these northern trails left no traces behind, leaving the mountains as pristine as when they were discovered.



