Must Watch: Riding the Tatshenshini - Video

Oct 18, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

Riding the Tatshenshini chronicles the breathtaking journey of four generations of freeride mountain bike athletes in search of the ultimate ride.

Tyler McCaul poses for a portrait in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 7 2016.
Wade Simmons poses for a portrait in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 7 2016.

Darren Berrecloth poses for a portrait in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 7 2016.
Carson Storch poses for a portrait in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 7 2016.

The picturesque 42-minute Red Bull TV documentary follows ‘The Godfather’ of freeriding Wade Simmons (CAN), the most celebrated freerider of his generation, Darren Berrecloth (CAN), slopestyle pioneer Tyler McCaul (USA) and rookie Carson Storch (USA), as they set out on an unforgettable 2-week adventure through Canada’s northern wilderness, battling the elements, in search of the country’s most impressive untapped terrain.

Tyler McCaul Carson Storch Wade Simmons and Darren Berrecloth ride down a previously untouched slope in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 3 2016.

Darren Berrecloth along with Wade Simmons Tyler McCaul Carson Storch and their guide Mike Neville float down the Tatshenshini River in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 1 2016.
Wade Simmons rides down a previously untouched slope in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 3 2016.

Filmed in August 2016 with Canadian production company Freeride Entertainment, this documentary was not only about highlighting a unique DH experience, but also about showcasing the beauty of Canada’s natural landscape. With guidance and permissions from Yukon Tourism, Champagne First Nations, as well as Canadian and American National and Provincial Park officials all details, were considered in order to ensure the preservation of the land and environment.

Tyler McCaul catches air in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 2 2016.

Darren Berrecloth and all the bikes loaded onto a raft before floating down the Tatshenshini River in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on August 31 2016.
Darren Berrecloth along with Tyler McCaul Carson Storch and their guide Mike Neville paddle through Alsek Lake in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 8 2016.

Darren Berrecloth along with Tyler McCaul Carson Storch and their guide Mike Neville paddle through Alsek Lake in the Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park in British Columbia Canada on September 8 2016.

Shelters were built on elevated structures, flame retardant blankets were used to eliminate scarring on the ground from campfires and all waste (including human) was carried out of the camp where it could be disposed of in the proper fashion. The unique shale and rock sediment of these northern trails left no traces behind, leaving the mountains as pristine as when they were discovered.

Bikes and tents are pictured at camp on the last day of the making of Riding The Tatshenshini in Dry Bay Alaska on September 10 2016.

The film will be released online by Red Bull in mid-October while TELUS Optik TV subscribers in BC and Alberta can find it free in 4K and HD on Channel 707.

Photos: Scott Serfas/ Red Bull Content

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


  • + 78
 Just a heads up for respecting the local First Nations, it's Champagne and Aishihik First Nations not just Champagne. Super stoked to see this kind of content coming from my local area though! Theres some insane freeriding that we ride up there, even without a helicopter Wink
  • + 58
 Yup - I was happy to see those disclaimers. To be honest I was a bit taken aback seeing the respect for the FN, the parks and for the environment. It's such a refreshing counterpoint to the usual industry skid-up-the-backcountry brown pow retard fest.

If anyone's more interested in the area in general here's some more links

www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/explore/parkpgs/tatshens - the park

chrs.ca/the-rivers/tatshenshini - the river and its values generally

pburbidge.exposure.co/dukedonjek-packraft-2017

www.hyperlitemountaingear.com/blog/oh-canada-paul-burbidge-co-fat-raft-kluane

Last two are bike-packraft trips into drainages adjoining the Alsek-Tat. Relevant in that they show the difficulty of accessing the area
  • - 56
flag HadrienButte (Oct 18, 2017 at 14:16) (Below Threshold)
 @leelau: it is true but killing the salmon at the end was very discouraging
  • + 13
 It’s a fish, hardly an endangered species. Get over it. @HadrienButte:
  • + 35
 "I was a bit taken aback seeing the respect..."

"...retard fest."

How respectful.
  • + 7
 Simmons was, is and will always be my Hero!!!! congrats to the rest of the team. that is a great expedition. Cheers
  • - 2
 @HadrienButte: I know how you feel... I get so discouraged when I mtb up to this spot right before a sweet downhill section. Has some steep, uneven, careful line choices, decent jumps towards the bottom half. When I take a quick minute or two of breath, and stare down at the vibrant brush of spring; I get so discouraged seeing these grasshoppers eat those plants... They're mauled so bad... :'(
  • - 6
flag COnovicerider (Oct 18, 2017 at 19:58) (Below Threshold)
 @ScandiumRider: this is the same guy who came to Colorado and dissed on the riding here. #neverforget #douche
  • + 2
 @lalodh: f*ck yeah. Met him in a bar and played pool with him after Rampage in '08. Chill dude.
  • + 1
 @therealtylerdurden: funny, that's actually the first thing I thought of when Carson said Wade was one of the coolest dudes ever. I think you said pretty much the exact same thing.
  • + 1
 @mtnbykr05: Pretty much lol
  • + 9
 Can’t believe that we get this content for free! Awesome riding & even crazier terrain. Good on them for icluding some history & nature love. We should’t forget that mtb is very consumer prone & that anything we can do to reduce our footprint has an impact, belive it or not. For example, recycling your tires & buying used product.
  • + 9
 If anyone's curious I was geeking out on maps trying to see the terrain & because I'm in the middle of writing something describing a lower budget way to ride in the mountains on the eastern end of this region so had some geographical familiarity.

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15285120 - this shows the entire trip from Dalton Post to Alsek Lake. So the trip goes from the YK and ends at AK

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15285119 - this is the map rotated looking from the E and towards Alsek Pk, Detour Pk which are at about 2200 - 2400m. The riding were in the spines in the foothills probably at about 1800m or so. The Tat runs N to S from picture right to picture left

www.pinkbike.com/photo/15263301 - a large pullout scale of the map. You can fit all of Switzerland in the entire Kluane Icefield and Ste Elias Range. The Tat bounds the area and cuts through the bottom left hand quadrant. The permanent population of the area is Zero.
  • + 3
 EDIT - riding could also have been in Noisy Range or towards Towach as there are spines and bowls in the moraine. That's a logical place for the Claw "big mountain lines" towards Day 4
  • + 0
 @CaliCol: Nearly all of the migrating salmon and steelhead are still here because humans have implemented thousands hatcheries upstream from damns that serve as massive obstacle for the fish. With warming water temperatures scientist are seeing fish go belly up before they even get the chance to spawn. Now many top predators such as bears, and eagles are dependent on these fish, if the fish all die, the predators will soon follow. When the predators die, disease and over crowding will decimate the predators prey, which will in itself cause a domino effect on nearly every living being. Instead of telling him to get over it, why don't you broaden your perspective, and learn about it?
  • + 5
 @NickHathhorn: @NickHathhorn: Where did you get these facts about the hatcheries being responsible for nearly all of the salmon? I live in this region and know for a fact that there are no hatcheries in the kluane/tatshenshini region. Our salmon runs are 99% natural other than the occasional release of salmon by school groups. Get your facts straight.
  • - 2
 @yukonman: All of my facts are coming from our local streams in the lower 48.
  • + 7
 @NickHathhorn: I don't think this was filmed in the lower 48
  • + 5
 @NickHathhorn: well this ain't the lower 48 bud
  • + 2
 Yeah, what yukonman said. @NickHathhorn:
  • + 2
 @mtnbykr05: see him every year at my local yrail on the rocky mpuntain demo day and hes the nicest guy around.
  • + 6
 @COnovicerider: I just noticed the stalking. For the record I expressed my (extremely negative) opinion about Denver. I do however love CO trails; trails which I've ridden and supported for the better part of two decades. Whether you like it or not others will have opinions with which you disagree. Whether you have the maturity to tolerate that is your choice
  • + 5
 @ScandiumRider: The word "retard" was a very poor choice on my part.
  • + 57
 Mountains stole the show. I was having a hard time looking at riding with that kind of backdrop.
  • + 46
 Wade: "No baby, I swear, I'm just going riding with some buddies! I'll be home in time."
Wade' s wife: "No, you know how many times I've heard you say that!"
  • + 22
 seems kind of criminal that James Doerfling isn't on a trip like this. I kind of see him as the poster boy for this style of adventure and riding
  • + 3
 Watch Follow the Fraser. Primo film about freeriding and adventuring featuring Doerfling.
  • + 19
 This looks incredible. Insane...but incredible. "You're in the middle of nowhere, if something goes wrong, you can't get to the hospital"....except on the private helicopter we have at our disposal. Im jealous.
  • + 1
 so true!
  • + 13
 even with a helicopter you're still a long ways and thus a long time from anything resembling a hospital.
  • - 2
 There were 2 helicopters involved. However that doesn’t get you to the hospital twice as fast...
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: its like when you call up your other helicopter owing pilot buddies and plan a day of heli shuttling
  • + 19
 Okay now can we stop having kids and eating beef? Those glaciers blew my mind and I don't want to hear that they don't exist anymore.
  • + 1
 You kids stay off my glacier! Maybe your parents should have stopped before you. Also, steaks are tasty!
  • + 11
 Or, y'know, maybe avoid cruising up in a helicopter?
  • + 1
 @WasatchEnduro: Buffalo steaks are just as yummy and not from an introduced species.
  • + 2
 @choppertank3e:

I don’t discriminate.

Follow the buffalo.
  • + 3
 @choppertank3e: we almost made em extinct once, we'll get em the second time! lol
  • + 4
 Someone watched Cowspiracy!
  • + 13
 "My wife just called and said that tomorrow there will be category 5 storrr...I mean there's a family emergency back home gotta go!"
  • + 10
 Where else in the world can you leave a $5000 bike laying around unattended while you sleep?
  • + 35
 most of rural canada to be honest
  • + 10
 Should be working correctly now.
  • + 1
 still not working
  • + 5
 About to dive into the video but wanted to say there really ins't any cougars here, your biggest threat in the Yukon is the remoteness (and bears, there are a lot of bears... be bear aware people). It is difficult to comprehend just how remote the wilderness in the Yukon is. There is only cell reception in Whitehorse and some of the communities but beyond that you are basically out of contact with the rest of the world. If you put your in a ditch or get injured on remote trail you're basically SOL unless you have something like a Spot or In-Reach and even then it'll take awhile for aid to arrive.
  • + 8
 Whatever brakes Claw is running... I want those brakes...
  • + 4
 Must be Shimano
  • + 5
 They're saints
  • + 7
 "Way down yonder on the Tatshenshini"
  • + 5
 Never knew how much that glacial water meant to me
  • + 3
 Anyone else think this was kind of ironic in light of the built-up kickers.....
"Shelters were built on elevated structures, flame retardant blankets were used to eliminate scarring on the ground from campfires and all waste (including human) was carried out of the camp where it could be disposed of in the proper fashion. The unique shale and rock sediment of these northern trails left no traces behind, leaving the mountains as pristine as when they were discovered."
Rad video no doubt, but really? Building jumps in such a pristine landscape with so much naturally challenging and unique riding? They probably dismantled the jumps though right....?
  • + 7
 I know what I'm watching with my son tonight!!
  • + 4
 Yep, me too!
  • + 12
 With his son?
  • + 2
 Are we all invited? I can bring some beers
  • + 2
 I love this kind of adventure riding. The scenery is amazing.

I was up in Kluane Park this past summer trekking through Slim's River West. The area is semi-arid so the dust is *extremely* fine and can get pretty sloppy.

The DH rigs look fun, but a fat bike up there would be perfect.
  • + 6
 Dear God: please allow me to have a trip like this some day
  • + 4
 Sweeet! Cant wait to watch this later today. Thanks for all the hard work boys!
  • + 4
 Helicopters are sustainable?
  • + 8
 What should they have used ebikes instead?
  • + 3
 That was just amazing, so cool to see generations of riders tackle the same terrain together, in their in unique ways.
  • + 3
 I am moved by this! Thank you.....you crazy driven f*ckers!!! Also respect respect respect the local hosts/guides/originals
  • + 2
 Videos all good to go now...one more benefit to end of season unemployment Smile . Awesome scenery and pics by the way, great upload
  • + 2
 This is one of the best videos I've seen in years. The footage and scenery is worthy of something on a BBC nature documentary, then there's the riding! UNREAL
  • + 4
 Rock paper scissors to see who has to carry out the poop?
  • + 2
 I like how they waited until after the helicopter had left to tell them about the incoming storm..
  • + 3
 "Mountains... Bikes... Mountain Biking..." Best quote!
  • + 1
 Awe-inspiring scenery and some sick riding. Thank you Red Bull TV @redbull . You give back to sports, way more than any of those other drinks companies!! Its appreciated.
  • + 3
 That senders got a flat
  • + 2
 Yup, just about the first thing I noticed Smile
  • + 1
 Think editing wise their first ride wasn't actually their first I guess and maybe they did some trail building. Or maybe it's the work of Claw's contacts which told him about this area.
  • + 1
 Great video guys! I'm seriously in awe of the nature, the history and the speed. You guys shred beyond my wildest dreams!
  • + 2
 well berrecloth obviously doesn't ride sram brakes..
  • + 2
 The most beautiful, powerful landscape I've ever seen.
  • + 1
 Did anyone else notice Wade's paint job?

It was copied from the Rocky Mountain RM7 from 2001... my first dream bike!
  • + 1
 This is next level amazing! What a fortunate crew to be able to ride & produce this!!
  • + 2
 The riding in the Yukon is amazing. Take a month or two and explore there.
  • + 1
 Don't tell me what to do pb. I did it anyways, but not because you told me
  • + 1
 Wow that was unreal! What a trip, what a spot!
  • + 1
 Absolutely FANTASTIC !!!!! Big Grin
  • + 1
 you know it's steep when the first pedal stroke happens 30min in !
  • + 1
 They just elevated the bar! Next stop the moon
  • + 1
 Love these kinds* of videos.

Edit spelling.
  • + 1
 Excellent video! Awesome footage of the trip and riding!!
  • + 2
 wow!
  • + 2
 don't you go dyin on me.
  • + 1
 Streaming from Red Bull app is working for me.
  • + 1
 Video no longer available........
  • + 2
 Just wow!!
  • + 2
 awesome!!!
  • + 1
 Not working for me on a firefox browser - just shows up as a black window.
  • + 1
 Loved it!
  • + 1
 what a dream trip....
  • + 1
 Awesome.
  • + 1
 Enjoyed
  • + 0
 I threw up a little in jealousy at the first picture!
  • + 0
 So glad Volvo doesn't make helicopters
  • + 0
 I really wish I made sure I had the right McCaul before posting this. Sigh
  • + 1
 @mistermtb: lol why?
  • + 1
 so dope
  • + 0
 where where where!?
  • + 1
 www.red bull.tv
