Trek Session 29 vs 27.5 - First Ride

May 25, 2017
by Mike Kazimer  

Trek Session 2017
Trek Session 29

WORDS: Mike Kazimer
PHOTOS: Ross Bell and Mike Kazimer


It's never been much of a secret that Trek was working on a 29” downhill bike – pictures surfaced as far back as 2009, but it was always presented more as a concept bike, rather than something intended to go into production. That is, until now. The Session 29 is finally a reality, with a frame, fork, and shock package set to become available this October.

The bike has a full carbon frame and 190mm of travel, and will be available in three sizes: small, medium, and large. The same frame features that are present on the Session 27.5 are in place on the Session 29, and, in fact, the two bikes share the same carbon front triangle.

Trek Session 29 Details

• Intended use: downhill
• Rear wheel travel: 190mm
• Fork travel: 190mm
• Wheel size: 29''
• OCLV carbon frame
• 62.1º - 64.4º head angle (adjustable with headset cups, Mino Link)
• 12 x 157mm rear axle
• 450mm chainstays
• Sizes: S, M, L, XL
• MSRP: $5,000 USD (frame, fork and shock)
• Available: October 2017
www.trekbikes.com, @trek


Trek Session 2017
Cole Picchiottino put this alloy mule to the test at multiple DH races in order to provide feedback to Trek.
Trek
This is the final test mule that was produced before making the switch to a carbon frame.


History of the Session 29

Trek began considering a 29” wheeled downhill bike in 2009 when they created an aluminum framed bike with a 64.5-degree head angle, 440mm chainstays, and 180mm of travel. That project convinced Trek's designers that the larger wheels held plenty of potential, but unfortunately there weren't enough components available at the time to bring the bike to market.

More recently, Cole Picchiottino was enlisted to test out newer versions of the frame. Picchiottino is an elite-level racer, but he's also a key test rider for Trek, someone who's willing to head out on unproven equipment and report back his findings, even if that could potentially mean a less-than-stellar race run. That's something that a top-end World Cup racer wouldn't be willing to do; at the highest lever of our sport, winning is the absolute focus, and switching things up in the middle of a race season simply isn't in the cards. With Cole, however, it's a different story, and he was able to provide invaluable feedback to Trek as the potential for putting the bike into production began to increase.


Trek
The aluminum prototypes are welded by hand at Trek's Waterloo, Wisconsin, facility.
Trek
Because the front triangle is the same on the Session 27.5 and 29, all that's needed is a rocker link and rear swingarm to make it possible to fit the bigger wheels.


In fact, Trek almost pulled the trigger on rolling out a 170mm DH 29er two years ago, one that was based on a 165mm bike they'd worked on with Cole, but other projects ended up taking priority and the big wheeler remained on the back burner. That delay may have been a blessing in disguise – had Trek took the leap at that moment, the lack of available components could have caused that bike to flounder, rather than coming in on the crest of this year's wave of other downhill 29ers and components. During that time period, they released the 150mm Slash 29, a bike that provided even more motivation to get a DH 29er out into the world.

Buy what exactly makes 2017 different from years past? Why are we now seeing scores of 29” downhill bikes appear under the sport's elite riders? The biggest reason is that there are now components available that can handle the rigors of World Cup DH racing. Tires from Schwalbe, Maxxis, and Bontrager, among others are on the way, and with a major player like Fox stepping in with a production 29” downhill fork, the stage has been set for a major shift in the world of downhill.



Trek
The 27.5" version of the Fox 40 made it possible to experiment with bigger wheels once the arch had been modified (don't try this at home...).

Fox 49

The 27.5” Fox 40 deserves credit for helping push the development of 29” downhill bikes forward. As it turned out, with a little modification to the fork arch it was possible to fit a 29” wheel, something that hadn't been possible with the 26” version. That ability to start experimenting with big wheels was the spark that helped light the fire under Fox to start looking into creating a 29” wheel-specific 40.

Once the word was out the Fox would be going to production with a 29" DH fork, there was no shortage of phone calls from race team managers and bike manufacturers trying to procure one for pre-season testing. Even for those lucky enough to snag a fork, there was one more hurdle to overcome - the fork uses Boost 20x110 spacing, which meant that for those without dedicated hubs, adapters had to be created to shift the rotor over into the correct position.



Session 29 Geometry

Session 29 geometry



Trek
Riding the
Session 29

Trek's headquarters are in Waterloo, Wisconsin, but they also operate a suspension R&D facility located just north of Los Angeles, California. Housed in a small industrial park, the facility is headed up by Jose Gonzalez, Trek's director of suspension development. This is where prototypes are sent for additional testing and analysis, a sort of skunkworks laboratory for bringing concepts to life. It's also where the most current iterations of the new Session 27.5 and Session 29 were housed, so I headed down to spend time on each of them before their public debut.


Trek
The LITPro device in installed in preparation for the day's testing.
Trek
Everything from tire pressure to suspension settings was recorded for each lap.


Day one was dedicated to back-to-back testing using LITPro, a highly accurate GPS tracking device that's about the size of a deck of playing cards. Originally developed for the motocross world, LITPro's high accuracy makes it possible to break each lap down into smaller sections that can be used to compare speeds and times with much more precision than you would be able to with a typical GPS. The track we'd be riding was the same one the Atherton's had been on a couple of months prior, one that contained the ideal mix of tight berms, rock gardens, steep sections, and high-speed straightaways.

With the LITPro velcroed to my helmet and a scouting run out of the way, it was time to start laying down some top-to-bottom lap times. My first laps were on the new Session 27.5, which is an impressive bike in its own right. It didn't take long to get comfortable, and soon I felt right at home diving in and out of steep turns and plunging into the track's awkward rock gardens.


Trek
Trek


With three laps on the Session 27.5 under my belt, it was time to switch over to the Session 29. I'll admit that I was a little bit nervous about what would happen when I hopped onto that XL 29er. In my head, I had visions of rocketing down the trail, unable to turn or control such a seemingly massive bike. I'm confident in my bike handling skills, but I'm no World Cup racer, and being allowed to ride the Session prototype felt like being allowed to hop into the driver's seat of a Formula One car.

All of that faded away once I dropped in - the difference between the two bikes was noticeable from the very first turn, and any trepidation I felt instantly dissolved, replaced a sense of giddy excitement usually reserved for lottery winners or kids in candy stores. I could tell that I was going faster, but the bike felt calmer and smoother than the 27.5, and there was less need to make little micro-corrections to the steering.

The straight line speed of the 29er is impressive, but the way it felt in steep corners was even better. There's was no skittering or wobbling, just a rock-solid, locked in feeling that allows you to let off the brakes and use the bike's momentum to carry you through the turn. Looking at the LITPro data confirmed this sensation — the calm handling of the 29er allowed me to brake less, which in turn led to faster cornering speeds. The data also verified that the Session 29 was faster than the 27.5” bike – to the tune of nearly 5 seconds on a 2:20 course. On both bikes, my times improved on each lap as I got more familiar with the course, but when I switched back to the 27.5” bike from the 29er my times slowed down, illustrating that the bigger wheels made a significant difference.


Trek


It's faster, feels more stable, and is wickedly fun to jump and to slap through corners... So what's the downside? Honestly, the only slight knock against the Session 29's performance that I encountered over those two days of riding was the fact that that the rear tire buzzed my shorts a couple of times. Once was while I contorted myself in a strange position in order to make it over an awkward hip jump that probably wasn't built with downhill bikes (of any wheel size) in mind, and the other was when I got too far off the back in a rock garden.

The 'bzzz' sound of rubber hitting polyester let me know that I was a little too close for comfort, and I was able to adjust my position in time to keep my backside safe. The closer proximity of the rear wheel is something to be conscious of, but I honestly don't see it as being much of an issue – I bet after a few more days of riding, the number of instances would be reduced even further once I got fully in tune with the bike.


Fastest 27.5" Lap vs. Fastest 29" Lap

Session data



bigquotesAfter two solid days of riding, I'm firmly convinced that 29" DH bikes have massive potential, and not just for elite riders. The idea that a 29er is somehow less "fun," and therefore only for racing only doesn't hold water, at least when it comes to the Session 29.

In fact, I'd be completely content to ride one as a park bike – I don't have any flips or spins in my bag of tricks, which are really the only things that I see as being a little more difficult with the bigger wheels. The concept of a 29" downhill bike may still seem sacrilegious to some, but I can see the opposition starting to crumble once more riders get to actually spend time trying one out in the real world.Mike Kazimer


141 Comments

  • + 35
 What happened to the trek guy chatting shit about how their 29er bike was much better than santa Cruz's one, how they hadn't just thrown on a different rear triangle and hoped for the best, before doing exactly that and using the same front triangle!
  • + 6
 Trek has been known to go back on their word for quite a while now. For years they were saying how no one needed 27.5" wheels and how 29" wheels were better at everything.
  • + 8
 I read it like he was saying SC slapped a new back end on an old front end whereas Trek redesigned the front end to take both rear ends.
  • + 11
 I can't believe they release a 29er DH bike and there is no XL frame size. It seems taller riders would be the first to jump on board and they don't have a proper frame for them.
  • + 2
 @seraph: that was the feeling at a few companies but the market didn't jump on 29 outside of xc bikes... So they had to do 27.5 to not lose the sales... But they always thought 29 was better... Finally it's coming around...
  • + 3
 @badbietz: Tall riders have never been a priority for Trek and this is no different. Though the irony is awesome.
  • + 1
 @badbietz: Stick that Fox fork on a Wreckoning, whose XL is suitably massive.
  • + 1
 @seraph: Member full floater?
  • + 3
 pretty sure that was Intense's owner...
  • + 3
 I feel like inside Trek there has to be some sort of internal power strugle between the guys that thought Gary Fisher was right, and the ones that want to milk market trends. They seem to have always love 29ers, but at the same time they came up with excuses why 27.5 was also ok. An example would be that RETARDED time when they claimed it depended on the riders height.
  • + 3
 @alexsin: Haha they just updated the article to include XL so we stand corrected, they do have an XL
  • + 4
 @badbietz: Doesn't the article say, "I hopped onto that XL 29er"?
  • + 0
 @badbietz: on top of that is clear that trek bikes era short on reach so even worse
  • + 1
 #26aintdead
  • + 34
 I got 29 problems, but wheel size... Ain't one.
  • + 1
 I just upvoted you, and that makes 29 upvotes. Coincidence?
  • + 21
 Does anyone else secretly wish YT is late to the party at Ft. Bill and Gwinn blows the doors off everybody? You know, for old time sake?
  • + 3
 Gwins gonna win on a 27.5.....
  • + 1
 Yeah because it's not the rider, it's the bike that get's them the win. Eye roll.
  • + 13
 @MikeKazimer I appreciate you posting all of your data. Since you opened the door, I nerded out and did a statistical analysis to compare the times of the two bikes. What I found was that the difference between the bikes was insignificant. Perhaps with many more trials you could tell a difference, but there's more variation run-to-run than bike-to-bike. When controlling for run #, I found there was a significant decrease in time with successive runs, even with the slight upwards bump when switching back to the 27.5. It's possible that since you were getting faster with each successive run, had you switched back to the 29 again it would've gotten even better (or maybe you would've just gotten tired and it may have looked slower). But more data needed to distinguish the bike type from the rest of the variation.

Sorry, I mean 26 4 LIFE! or BRRAAAAPPPPP!!!!
  • + 1
 @hardcore-hardtail I totally agreed with your post until I saw this. @feldybikes makes a great point about the difference run-to-run versus bike-to-bike. We simply need a larger number of tests to be run before we can make any conclusions.
  • + 1
 @grant-a: Agreed. While the 29 shows promise of being faster its also going to depend on other factors. The data set to state that 29 is the faster of the two is very incomplete. It would need to be shown across different riders, skill levels, tracks, maybe even weather conditions (a bit of a stretch).
  • + 16
 A simple statistical test will tell you there is no significant difference between those times....
  • + 22
 Recording 50 laps on each bike would be more like it. Mike's statistics professor is probably shaking his head right now.
  • + 30
 You're right, to be statistically significant I should have camped out and done a week's worth of testing. For what it's worth, the Athertons and other Trek athletes have done just that, and came up with similar results.
  • + 9
 It'll be a cold day in Hell when the bike industry gives us quantitative/numerical data on any new product's performance. The line between journalism and advertising is pretty blurry on the ol' Pinkbike.
  • + 5
 @dirtworks911: Problem with that, though, because there's cumulative impact over that many runs that will affect the results. Yep, with each run, you'd expect a bit of learning to improve things, and you'd expect that at some point fatigue will set in. There's no way you can ever get large enough numbers of runs to do any real testing of statistical significance.
  • + 5
 @Jubbylinseed: What numbers are you interested in other than what's included in the article?
  • + 9
 Also, does one ride faster when they believe they're on a faster bike? i.e. could it be placebo rather than wheelsize that makes the difference? Impossible to know without a waaaaay larger sample size in a blind test. Blind mountain bike testing...sounds exciting.
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: That sounds like an excellent pitch to Pinkbike's accounting department justifying the budget for an article. As in, you'll have to spend at least a week each at something like three or four different lift or shuttle served DH tracks, with a small support crew taking care of mechanic support, physio, nutrition, etc. so you can get the most meaningful data possible for your readers. Hard life, but hey, someone's gotta do it Wink
  • + 5
 @mikekazimer:I want to see a non-industry tester. No offense, but you're a politician here, whether you feel it or not. It's hard to take a representative of a website sponsored by Trek seriously. Show up at a trail center with both bikes and blow Joe Schmoe's day by letting him test.
  • + 1
 @PhatBrett Statistics are for nerds. pfff...stupid numbers.
  • + 3
 I'm not sure what type of statistical analysis your doing but a simple average of the three fastest 27.5 times and the three 29 times listed shows a reduction of 1.27 seconds. Any mathematician or engineer would tell you that that number is indeed statistically significant given the somewhat limited dataset. Although a much larger dataset is desirable, these numbers show a strong correlation (correlation does not equal causation) between larger wheel diameter and overall reduction in time. More data is needed but the findings from this small dataset are promising and definitely warrant more research.
  • + 0
 Was the 29 version 5 seconds faster per run?
  • + 0
 @PhatBrett The statistics look good to me. Trying to understand, what do you see that I don't?
  • + 2
 If we are being fair, takes more time to get used to a bigger bike than a couple days. I suspect over time the margin would in fact grow.
  • + 2
 @hardcore-hardtail: I don't think you know what statistically significant means. run a t-test
  • + 1
 The best test is to ride one yourself and see if you have more fun on it.

the second best test is what pro riders (who are in a good position with their sponsors, and can dictate their own terms) choose to ride.
  • + 1
 @dirtworks911: Doesn't matter it's obvious the 29 is faster.. The arguments are dead.
  • + 1
 @Jubbylinseed: how much more do you need?
  • + 1
 @Jubbylinseed: Why would they publicize quantitative data on their product for other competitors to see? Just because you can't have access to it does not mean it's BS. Asides from that, it's whether you have the access to the data inconsequential because no one's holding a gun to your head forcing you to buy a 29er DH bike.
  • + 1
 @mikekazimer: Props for asking the proper follow up to the typical pinkbike complaint/comment.
  • + 10
 It's the 29er PB Haters ball!

Srrsy, whats the problem here? Should the bike industry apologize for trying to make bikes better? Or is the issue here that the 29er's showed up, then 650B and now we are back to 29? I understand that 27.5 was easier to make it work better, where as since there is a much larger delta between 26, and 29 so it took a while to get right..

No one is getting forced to trade your old bikes in, if you like 26 then duke on. But don't hate simply because it's different or better/faster.

I remember reading the internet looking at these goofy wagon wheeled bikes, then seeing my old 26in hardtail, thinking these big-wheeled bikes are getting pretty silly.. Then I was forced to ride one, and now I wouldn't give it up. I feel cheated for riding this long and now after 25 years I finally get a bike that fits right.

Sorry kids the 29ers are the future, look at XC racing, its 29' or why bother, and soon DH will be a similar tail. Nobody is going to sit around when there are valuable seconds sitting on the table for free.
  • + 10
 Since the bike uses the same front triangle as the 27.5 what are the chances Trek offers a retro fit rear triangle for people who want to convert?
  • + 5
 Seriously? Just save your cash and buy last year's bike (when it comes out)
  • + 2
 @piersgritten: No I wasn't really being serious. I'm not expecting them to offer that because that would go against the mission to convince everyone that they have come up with something groundbreaking here.

All this hype about the "development" of 29er DH bikes and all Santa Cruz and Trek have done is give us a different rear triangle that fits a bigger wheel.
  • + 1
 @sino428: I'm not a bike designer - but a different rear triangle and linkage would require a fair bit of testing and probably a number of prototypes to get sorted. Think about all the work they do to refine things in tiny little increments on their existing bikes, and how small the changes are when they actually commit to new geometry for a new model.
  • + 1
 Amen just like ibis does
  • + 1
 @g-42: I understand that. I was exaggerating a bit and did not mean to suggest that there was no R&D done, but at the same time it is still just a bigger rear triangle and an existing bike.
  • + 1
 @sino428: not really. the front triangle got a complete overhaul compared to the 2017 model.
  • + 1
 @xkriegerx: Exactly, "complete overhaul" or just enough of a change so that you can't retrofit the new rear triangle to an older session?
  • + 7
 I, for one, really like the crop of 29er DH bikes popping up. They look like they'd be fun. I also think all bikes, even road bikes are fun.
  • + 5
 Why did the bike industry waste their time making 650b DH tires and forks when it's so obvious that 29er is better than 650b?

Did you notice the difference in the boost front hub? That must really have made a huge difference...
  • + 5
 Can we get a track profile? Here, there are tons of switchbacks. All the British DH's I see have tons of high side switchbacks, Australia, Europe, etc.

But every shot I see of these things is on a straight or arcing turn. Heck, Champerey is the tightest of the tight, but still wider than any DH course I ride.
  • + 1
 Ive had no problem on tight terrain & switchbacks at Whistler or anywhere else on an Evil Wreckoning. Had to adjust my riding style a bit from riding a twenty sixer, but it made me a more aggressive rider and a lot faster. Dead issue for me.
  • + 4
 Damn you bike industry for rapidly progressing technology and making faster bikes! **shakes fist at monitor**
I have trouble understanding all of the hate. You don't dis bugatti for consistently making faster cars, what is the difference? ride the bike you can afford, dream of the shiny new bike. Let the racers and people that get paid to advance the technology do their jobs without all of the hate. I guess everyone would rather bike companies not do any R&D and only change models every 10 years. How dare they experiment with faster racing equipment. People have to remember that downhill is called the formula one of mountain biking for a reason, this ain't Nascar! Kudos to these companies pushing the envelope and ultimately making better products cheaper thanks to trickle down technology. All of this coming from a guy that just bought a 2017 FOX performance for his steel hardtail 26er...
  • + 9
 Take my money!!!
  • + 0
 i hope you got a lot of it
  • + 8
 29ers are the real reason Josh Bryceland stopped racing.
  • + 8
 Yet he now races Enduro on a Hightower...?
  • + 3
 @SonofBovril: Hey, stop using common sense, this is a PB comment thread!
  • + 3
 If the results weren't so glowing for the 29er would this even have been published?

No way Trek ever invites you back to ride cool preproduction bikes with all expenses paid if the results don't show the new one is better. How did that bias play in to things?
  • + 1
 Of course it would have been published - there's no reason that I would have hid my findings. The results are interesting either way.
  • + 7
 The time has come...
  • + 6
 Looks like a session jokes are actually really funny..
  • + 2
 Great looking bike! but that dataset is almost comical as a '5 second' advantage. Looking at splits, 27.5 is quicker up top, and barely slower at the bottom, and with the numbers all over the place illustrates a rider that isn't a great example to use (sorry mike, I know you rip, but pros are more consistent). Without seeing track and it being a reviewer not a pro racer, it's all with a grain of salt. Prob be quicker for some, slower for others, and the times show 27.5 is quicker in spots.

For a taller guy like me, should work out great.
  • + 1
 I'm pretty sure I saw either the new 29er sessions or the new 27.5 sessions last year at Keystone along with what I assumed was a prototype slash. All the frames where completely white and there was no stickers or anything (shock, fork). I would have defiantly said that it looked a lot like this bike to.
  • + 1
 I guess I don't really care about wheel size as long as I can find replacement parts to keep my bike running for a decade or so. What is most annoying though is the hub standard stuff. Impossible to find a wheel set anymore. Find a non-boost one but it has an XD driver, rather just run Shimano. A regular rear with a boost front, a boost rear with a regular front, super boost. There are seriously like 500 possible combos. Guess I just need to get the local shop to build my wheels.
  • + 1
 Give credit where credit is due, it is pretty damn impressive that Trek can so rapidly redesign, test, and put into production so many full-suspension bikes. 3 wheel size changes, various model year changes. That is impressive given a lot of companies WOULD change faster if they could.
  • + 1
 If 29ers weren't statistically faster we wouldn't be seeing them on the World Cup tour. It's not marketing hype, it's companies trying to give their riders the best possibility for a win. No one needs to rush out and buy a 29er DH rig unless you actually believe that 3 seconds a lap at the bike park is going to change your lot in life. It's hard for me to get mad at bike companies when I am the idiot who sells my shit at a loss to get the "better" newer shit actually believing that I am somehow going to suck less.
  • + 1
 Until new tires & such start coming in 29" only. Just ask the 26" crowd if they get excited about new tires anymore. I'm looking down the barrel of having a 1 year old bike, that I need to last 5 years or so, & being left behind on any new tires released after the end of this year, if the 26" to 650 change over is any indication. & when I bought my new bike, I ended up having to sell 2 bikes to fund it, because 26" bikes were worth so much less, even last year.
  • + 3
 Here you go sheep. Propaganda served with charts and spreadsheets. Go buy new stuff.
  • + 3
 Wheel size aint gonna make ya any faster! It's all the dude behind the bars!!
  • + 2
 This all sounds very interesting but 5000 USD is way out of my reach. I enjoy riding my old 26er anyway, let's just keep doing that.
  • + 1
 Canadian Rip Van Winkle wakes up after 8 years! jk - I totally can't afford 5k / 10k bikes myself, but that's the usual price range of these modern superbikes reviewed here (which I still love to read about / drool over / sometimes joyride at local factory demo events)
  • + 4
 I have no problem with this except the fork. 20x110. F
  • + 4
 Jump on the bandwagon...lol
  • + 2
 literally with wheels that size
  • + 2
 As we saw with Danny hart, this article confirms the butt scuff has rendered 29ers unusable in DH
  • + 2
 Yet somehow he still managed to pilot it to a win
  • + 1
 @SonofBovril: i thnik it was sarcasm
  • + 1
 If indeed faster, what's that gonna do for the WC circuit? How do you race against other people who have a proven advantage? Is it fair? So many questions...
  • + 4
 Ha Ha 650b suckers!
  • + 1
 First they made them with the wrong hub size so they could sell them to you twice, now they're just going to stop making them. 27half is dead
  • + 2
 "buy more shit, 'cause your shit from last year isn't as good any more!" f*ck you bike industry, f*ck you very much.
  • + 31
 So tired of this complaint.
  • + 4
 @gfowkes: Why are you tired of this complaint? Do you feel that it is unwarranted??
  • + 9
 Maxxis STILL makes 26" tires. I can. Find parts thru Rick Shox for a 10 year old 26" Boxxer. Not ONE person is forcing you to buy a new bike. Ride whatever the hell you have till the paint falls off.
  • + 3
 How about not buying new bikes then?
  • + 4
 Same. Some people actually want to buy new stuff. The smart ones aren't buying new shit every year anyway. Just like I don't buy a new car when they change the steering wheel stitching on the next year model, or a new phone when it's 3mm larger 6 months later. Shocking, but it may be time for people to upgrade after a few years...
  • + 1
 @TerrapinBen: it is, don't like the new stuff don't buy it.
  • - 2
 Not a new idea but still proves true: The DH Race World needs to have standards like some other racing. I would start with making 27.5 mandatory. Then the bike industry can focus on making current products better and the race venues can focus on making the tracks better. Races time year over year no longer mean anything as the riders are on completely different machines.

And to make Enduro more interesting do one of the following.
-Either have specific races require a certain wheel size (i.e. 29 only for venue "A" & 27.5 only for venue "B".)
-Or have a Weight Minimum, say 28 lbs, and then the industry can focus on creating the best and strongest Enduro bikes within a given spec range.

Regulation would improve both the sports and the equipment as it has done in many other racing sports.
  • + 1
 DH bikes make up a very small percentage of sales to the industry... In fact, the industry has been holding these back for years, it is the riders/racers that have pushed to make them a reality now.
  • + 1
 @E-ROG: UCI already said if they standardize wheel size it will be set at the current size which has been allowed already...ie. 29
  • + 1
 @bman33: You've got a valid point there. I'm much more worried about proprietary stuff than I am about open standards proliferating. Sure, I don't like that I have to do a bit of extra research to figure out exactly which crank will fit my BB, or that I can't just switch wheels between bikes with a buddy in a pinch if one is Boost and the other isn't, but for all those things, I'll be able to maintain my bike for a very long time (and will be able to sell it in a few years to someone who will then be able to maintain it for years to come). But the proprietary stuff (like Cannondale's funky pull-shocks, or the BRAIN shocks Specialized did in the past) can make it impractical to keep an older bike running. I had a hand-me-down for my kid that had a proprietary Fox BRAIN that needed some new seals and damper parts, and the fact that you can't find those anywhere means that this bike that otherwise would have been a great one for him to ride for another couple years had become worthless. And that's not because of the 26" wheels (tires aplenty, forks available if you need them, etc.), but because for some reason Specialized thought it was a good idea to lock people into their proprietary shock designs.
  • + 2
 You do realize you're not the only person in the world that might be looking for a new bike, right? Should the industry shut down for an appropriate amount of time while we all wait for your bike to become dated enough to warrant buying a new one?
  • + 1
 shorter riders will be able to use a smaller rear wheel next year as uci are going to do a same size wheel rule change. getting more mx, all good then
  • + 1
 Yeah I don't believe you anymore. After all the praising on 650b and admitting it was bs, I am not buying your shit
  • + 6
 This site is great for many things, but it is clear that they just push the bike industry agenda in their reviews at the expense of their readers. I am just going to skip over their product reviews from now on and enjoy the other coverage. I am boycotting new bikes until everyone gets their act together and the old bikes ride just fine anyhow.
  • + 3
 ^this
  • + 11
 @josebravo, I'm not entirely sure who you're addressing, but if it's me I can assure you I've never "praised 650b and then admitted it was BS." I've got nothing against 27.5" wheels, but this new 29er was seriously impressive, and I know that others would want to at least get an idea of what it was like to ride.
  • + 5
 @retswen: just buy a frame and build it up... Oh sorry, I forgot, your current hubs are probably 0.5mm too narrow
  • + 1
 @zombiejack33: I'm wondering if you're not being a little harsh on them. Yes, there's a bit of boosterism. But think about the profile of someone who makes a living as a bike journalist. Chances are, they're just seriously overflowing with stoke about all things bike. And when they get to try something new that works, and that seems even a little better than the thing they tried before, they'll get very excited. And they're in a bit of a bubble - testing new bikes all the time, all with high-end builds, on awesome trails. So don't be surprised if they're acting a bit like kids in a candy store. Don't expect them to be the sober voice of reason. I know that if I were riding that much, always on the latest and greatest, I'd probably lose a bit of my skepticism as well and start chanting the theme song from the lego movie Wink
  • + 2
 @retswen: Not to be a jack@$$ - how is this pushing the bike industry agenda? Are you anticipating a wholesale push from 27.5 to 29, with 650B components becoming outdated/no longer available?

It seems that in the Trail/AM world that the 650B and the 29er each have their place in the industry today and it doesn't look like that's changing, since they both achieve the same goal in slightly different ways... Why would DH be any different? The only gripe that makes sense to me is people complaining about the jump from 26 to 650B as a new standard. They are so similar... But 29 and 650B are pretty different, so I think they can both be great options for people.
  • + 5
 @snowwcold55: I am 100% fine with change, but I basically jumped in at the worst time in 2013. These incremental changes should have been done all at once instead of making frames obsolete for upgrades every year since 2013.

2013 - 650b
2014 - boost rear
2015 - boost front
2016 - metric shock
2017 - 29 DH
2018 and beyond - might as well wait until they get their act together before buying your next bike/frame
  • + 2
 @retswen: lol. You don't understand how anything in this world works it seems. This site and the thousand others like it are just supposed to exist with no money coming in? It's your job as a human being to know when you're being advertised to and to make decisions accordingly. You do it every day driving down the road. That billboard for the new Lexus on the 55fwy didn't immediately suck you in to the dealership, and you didn't feel the need to boycott all Lexus vehicles because they, shockingly, made a new one this year....
  • + 2
 @mikekazimer: I think that the 27.5 revolution is actually the thing that is pissing off many people (including myself). I don't think 29er DH bikes are an issue at all, I have a problem with how the industry force fed us the useless 27.5 a few years ago selling it as the greatest thing in the world. 27.5 was not the great compromise between the 26 and 29er, its was barely bigger than a 26 and did not nearly offer enough benefits to warrant the entire industry converting to it overnight.
  • + 2
 @rewob: The new Lexus will share parts with the same model for at least 4 years and will have resale value when you are ready to move on to something newer. I enjoy this site for a lot of things and I hope they stay in business. However, I don't think objective journalism is incompatible with that and that should be the main goal of all news outlets and magazines, including online ones.
  • + 3
 @mikekazimer: I think the main issue is the bike riding public are getting jaded with the "latest big thing" every year. There are lot of people on here that spend a hell of a lot of hard earned cash every year on bikes to find that their investment is very quickly not only obsolete but worthless when they decide to sell on.
i've not long upgraded both my sons and my Downhill bikes thinking at least when we need to replace them we can recover most of the investment. I now feel I may well have flushed most of my money down the pan.
i'm seriously considering turning my back on mountain bikes and heading back to Motocross. I may suffer huge deprecation on buying the bike but at least in three year times it will still be reasonable competitive and have some residual value.
  • + 1
 @snowwcold55: They are different for sure. And I'd think that rider size and riding style/preferences will mean there'll always be demand for something a little bigger on the wheel front for people who like that, and something a little smaller for people whose size or riding style benefits. If I remember correctly, Specialized and Trek were trying to do 26 and 29 and were late to the party with 650b, whereas others really pushed 650b as the new one-size-fits-all. That latter approach really hasn't worked out so well - look at Giant bringing 29ers back for their XC bikes (and expect them to eat crow and forget all about all that marketing copy telling us that anything other than 650b was a bunch of shit).
  • + 0
 No one is asking you to buy the bike, just an opinion piece with some facts to back it up.
  • + 1
 @retswen: you forgot 110 boost
  • + 3
 @snowwcold55: DH bikes are a small piece of sales for companies, to the point where some don't make them anymore. When 29" DH bikes catch on, that's the only "choice" you'll have. Very few companies have the resources to offer 2 different DH bikes, so I'm not sure why people think they'll have all these choices of DH bikes.
  • + 0
 Sounds like it's Fox's fault we have these titanic 29" DH bike... I mean if they never made that Fox 49 we wouldn't be in this mess Smile
  • + 3
 I care... SO MUCH...
  • + 1
 If you race this matters...if not...ride what you want and don't let all this marketing get into your pocket.
  • + 1
 Looks like the seatstays on the black one in the first pic are alloy, not carbon. Article says full carbon.
  • + 1
 The real question is if Santa Cruz is gonna have a release on the V29 since trek kinda has one.
  • + 1
 I recon if you'd done more laps on both bikes they would even themselves out time wise.
  • + 2
 Looks like a sessioniner
  • + 1
 I want one just to make people angry
  • + 1
 29 front 27.5 rear, problem solved !
  • + 1
 Didn't intense make 29er DH back in 2009...
  • + 1
 Who cares, ride a bike have fun before it's all to shit.
  • + 0
 So they had an XL 29er for this test but they won't be offering it to the public? Sorry tall guys!
  • + 2
 There will be an XL available - you can check out the geo numbers in the chart included in the article.
  • + 1
 Was wondering the exact thing
  • + 1
 couldn't just use a dorado?
  • + 1
 Pretty sure you could. But I'm glad there's now fox and rockshox options
  • + 1
 people don't want Dorados, they want fox or rockshox
  • + 1
 That would hurt Fox's feelings - Elite riders only ride suspension from their suspension sponsor. I haven't seen Manitou's presence on the Elite WC DH scene, so of course the couldn't go 29er until Fox (or Rock Shox) played ball - I'm pretty sure Fox said something along the lines of "don't even think about running a different brand fork - you're on 27.5" until we decide to make a 29" fork."
  • + 0
 Seatstays are def alu and not carbon so the full carbon story is not correct
  • + 1
 Hahahaha, and I'm still on a 26! Its value is increasing by the day :-)
  • + 0
 Still 26" for life.......or until, I can't find any more new parts!
  • + 0
 I'll start respecting 29ers when pinkbike users start respecting Ebikes.
  • - 1
 still looks like a session

*ill walk myself out
  • - 3
 Always nice to see digression in a sport.
  • - 2
 29er's will always be less fun for me. But I jump alot so...
  • + 3
 Sounds like you've never owned and jumped a long travel 29er.. I was going to text you and tell you to buy one of these!
Below threshold threads are hidden

