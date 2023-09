Words

: Rémy MétaillerThis is the 5th Episode of my trip around Quebec City.This time I ride Vallée Bras-du-Nord, about one hour away from the town of Quebec. I found some old school single track following a river but also some world class jump trails where the Crankworx Summer Series stopped by last year.If you enjoyed the videos make sure to subscribe to watch for the next ones.Thanks for watching! - @remymetailler