Video: Riding Vancouver Island's 'Mini Squamish' with Rémy Métailler
Jun 24, 2023
by
Rémy Métailler
1 Comments
Words: Rémy Métailler
Victoria on Vancouver Island is the capital of British Columbia and also a hot spot for Mountain Biking. Dean Tennant told me about some of the slab trails down there so here we are with a super fun loop on Hartland.
Regions in Article
Vancouver Island
Posted In:
Videos
Remy Metailler
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
daugherd
(11 mins ago)
These tracks look great. Definitely some big moves.
[Reply]
1 Comment