Video: Riding Vancouver Island's 'Mini Squamish' with Rémy Métailler

Jun 24, 2023
by Rémy Métailler  

Words: Rémy Métailler

Victoria on Vancouver Island is the capital of British Columbia and also a hot spot for Mountain Biking. Dean Tennant told me about some of the slab trails down there so here we are with a super fun loop on Hartland.

Check out @deantennantmtb @remymetailler on social media.

New video from Victoria


Regions in Article
Vancouver Island

Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Pinion's E-Drive System - A New Motor With an Integrated Gearbox
78571 views
DH Bike Review: Atherton AM.200M.1
57836 views
First Look: 2024 Commencal Meta V5
48761 views
Eurobike 2023: Exciting Products from European Manufacturers - Part 1
40901 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Leogang XC World Cup 2023
38341 views
Review: Schwalbe Tacky Chan Tire - Born on the Race Course
36634 views
First Look: Thule’s New Epos Bike Rack
31672 views
Brian's Day 1 Randoms - Eurobike 2023
31325 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 These tracks look great. Definitely some big moves.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.074009
Mobile Version of Website