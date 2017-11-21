VIDEOS

Rigid and Retro at the Enduro World Series - Video

Nov 20, 2017
by Chain Reaction Cycles  
To celebrate the 200th year of the bicycle, we headed to the home of the Enduro World Series in Wicklow, Ireland, to put an old school bike through a new school trail test!


Piloted by Ric McLaughlin, the man who’s been previewing each stage of the EWS this season, the vintage GT Outpost was slung down the slithering Irish singletrack with reckless abandon. Taken out of his 160mm-shaped comfort zone, watch how Ric got on. Bonus points for anyone who guesses how many punctures were suffered on the day - comment below :-)

Rigid amp Retro at the Enduro World Series
Bought from the original Chain Reaction Cycles bricks and mortar store, the bike we used was listed on a local free ads website.

Rigid amp Retro at the EWS
The big reveal! We kept the bike under wraps until the camera was rolling.

Rigid amp Retro at the EWS
Ric wasn't best pleased...

Rigid amp Retro at the Enduro World Series
The GT Outpost in all its glory

Rigid amp Retro at the EWS
Bought from our original bricks and mortar store, this bike was listed on a local free ads website - we picked it up just miles from our current HQ.

Rigid amp Retro at the EWS
That stem!

Rigid amp Retro at the EWS
Ric makes some last-minute checks...

Rigid amp Retro at the EWS
GT's iconic triple triangle detail.

Rigid amp Retro at the EWS
Ready to roll.

Rigid amp Retro at the EWS
Shredding through the roots.

Rigid amp Retro at the EWS
Foot out, flat out...?

MENTIONS: @ChainReactionCycles


5 Comments

  • + 5
 but on the real...that was my brother's #1 bike for like 10 years. I think the frame is actually made out of anti-matter
  • + 3
 he should be happy he got v-brakes and not really old canti brakes
  • + 1
 Sure all the Chromag boys are proud.
  • + 1
 8 flats?
  • + 2
 I'm guessing... ALL the punctures

