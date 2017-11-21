Rigid and Retro at the Enduro World Series - Video

To celebrate the 200th year of the bicycle, we headed to the home of the Enduro World Series in Wicklow, Ireland, to put an old school bike through a new school trail test!







Piloted by Ric McLaughlin, the man who’s been previewing each stage of the EWS this season, the vintage GT Outpost was slung down the slithering Irish singletrack with reckless abandon. Taken out of his 160mm-shaped comfort zone, watch how Ric got on. Bonus points for anyone who guesses how many punctures were suffered on the day - comment below :-)





Bought from the original Chain Reaction Cycles bricks and mortar store, the bike we used was listed on a local free ads website.





The big reveal! We kept the bike under wraps until the camera was rolling.





Ric wasn't best pleased...





The GT Outpost in all its glory





That stem!





Ric makes some last-minute checks...





GT's iconic triple triangle detail.





Ready to roll.





Shredding through the roots.



