Report & Results: Richie Rude Wins Big Mountain Enduro Santa Fe

Photos by Eddie Clark and Tony Wilhelms.

The 2018 Yeti Cycles Big Mountain Enduro presented by Shimano season kicked off in Santa Fe, NM on Saturday and what an event it was. With a sold out field and some of the top riders in the world, excitement was in the air. Over 300 racers tackled the 4 challenging stages that the BME crew put together at Glorieta, including the new steep DH track (Stage 2) that challenged racers to the fullest. The infamous and final stage 4 Chili Dog was as entertaining as ever, always boasting a huge heckle zone and hundreds of people taking in the action; and crashes.Shimano was out in full force, launching their new XTR 12-speed products at the BME season opener. Richie Rude ran the new XTR and took the Yeti SB5.5 to a dominating victory over some of the world's best, winning by over 37 seconds. With a tight battle for 2nd place, Curtis Keene barely held off Marco Osborne for the second step. Coming in 4th and 5th were Duncan Nason and Scott Countryman. For the pro women, Cooper Ott held the top step on the box, followed by Rachel Strait, Alex Pavon, Lia Westerman and Liz Cunningham.The tracks were steep, rocky and well-balanced at the Glorieta headquarters, but as challenging as the big day was on the bike, all racers were stoked and smiling come post-party time in the sponsor village. The raffle was huge, the prizes were stacked high. Shimano also gave out full sets of brakes as part of their sweepstakes and pros walked away with some serious cash, with equal payouts for men and women. It was good to see such a positive group of racers yesterday at the BME season opener and to see Richie Rude smiling again and riding as fast as we've seen him yet in his young career.

Expert Open Men:
1st: Richie Rude
2nd: Curtis Keene
3rd: Marco Osborne

Amateur Men:
1st: Josh Gaube
2nd: Lars Romig
3rd: Robby Madeiros

Master Men 40+:
1st: Chris Thomas
2nd: Aidan Scott
3rd: Wendell Montgomery

Master Men 50+:
1st: Mike West
2nd: Joe Lawwill
3rd: Jonathan Reed

Amateur Women:
1st: Dee Tidwell
2nd: Don Fritts
3rd: DL Wood

Master Women 40+:
1st: Ariana Soto
2nd: Katie Gillen
3rd: Merel Witteveen

U21 Men:
1st: Amber Tinstman
2nd: Krista Birkelo
3rd: Lisa Gustin

Groms:
1st: Max Sedlak
2nd: Travis Claypool
3rd: Talus Lantz

Photos by Eddie Clark and Tony Wilhelms.