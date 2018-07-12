PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths

Jul 12, 2018
by Matt Wragg  

Rim width testing. Photo by Matt Wragg
COMPARISON TEST
Are Wider Rims Better?
We Try 4 Different Widths to Find Out

By Matt Wragg


I still remember the corner clearly. Dropping off the lift, you pick up the narrow, rocky trail down to the grass. Mud soon replaces rock underfoot and the tyres start biting. The corner itself is just a flat, grassy bend as you traverse from one side of the resort to the other. Leaning into that first corner something unexpected happened. As I started to lay the bike over the tyres held, digging into the dirt and I could push the bar closer and closer to the ground. That's the magic - one of those perfect moments when the bike and the trail seem made for each other, when you feel like a hero, if only for a split second.


2015
The corner. I'm certain I was getting lower when there was no camera...


That was my first corner on wide rims. Nothing else in my setup changed - same bike, same tyres. My 25mm internal width wheels had been replaced by burly-looking Ibis 741s with a full 35mm internal width that my wife had left over from her race season.

Through the rest of the day, I giggled my way up and down the bike park in Roubion, pushing the bike in a little harder each time, trying to get closer to the limits of grip. For me that was it, I was sold. In fact, since that day in 2015, I have switched all my bikes over to wide profile rims. They felt good, so I haven't built a bike with rims less than 30mm wide since.
Wider rims better support the tire s side wall.
Syntace's graphic depicting the wider rim's stabilizing effect upon the tire profile holds the record for the most poached image on the subject.

There's one problem with this: it was a flawed decision. If I'm honest, that decision was almost entirely based on feelings from that single corner. Over the years since, I have covered a few thousand kilometers on 35mm rims, and I can confidently say that I like them when they are paired to the right tire (I have been running 2.35 Schwalbes pretty religiously). But, if you stopped me and asked why, I couldn't really give you a much better answer than how good they felt in that one corner.


Rim Width: Separating Feelings VS Facts

Back in 2015, anything over 30mm was fairly extreme, but today it is generally accepted that wider rims are better. But, if we get down to the fine detail, how exactly does a 30mm or 35mm rim feel better than a 25mm rim? Aside from every manufacturer's press release claiming that their rim offers the perfect balance, what does it actually mean out on the trail? Is it better in every situation? Are there drawbacks? How wide is too wide? Or, did I just get carried away and I've been getting it wrong all along? To be sure, I had to separate my feelings from the facts, and the best method to accomplish that is a side-by-side comparison.

DT Swiss XM 1501 rim profiles

bigquotesDT Swiss XM 1501 wheels have the same hubs, the same spokes, the same spoke counts and the same intended application. In other words, this is about as close to a neutral test as anybody without their own extrusion facility is likely to get.

Choosing the Wheels

To try and break down the benefits and drawbacks of rim width it's not as simple as picking rims based solely on width - after all, comparing a 30mm DH rim to a 25mm XC rim or a 40mm "Plus" trail bike rim, is like trying to compare apples and oranges. The weight of the rim will be vastly different between the two, as will stiffness and strength. The same goes for comparisons between different manufacturers. For this test to work, it would need a single manufacturer that produces a range of widths for a single application.

Enter DT Swiss and their XM1501 wheels. They produce XM1501 wheelsets in a range of widths that span from 25mm to 40mm, in 5mm increments, something I do not think any other manufacturer offers. They have the same hubs, the same spokes, the same spoke counts and the same intended application. In other words, this is about as close to a neutral test as anybody without their own extrusion facility is likely to get. So, DT shipped me a pair in 25mm, a pair in 30mm and a pair in 35mm. The original plan was to receive a pair in 40mm too, but it was only available as a front wheel, so for the test, I would run it in combination with the 35mm rear wheel.
XM 1501 wheel

About the Test Bike

With the wheels sorted, the next question would be the test bike. Originally I had hoped to use one of my personal bikes as the testing bike. However, what I failed to check is diameters on the DT Swiss website. While they do make the XM1501 in 29, they only offer them in 25mm and 30mm widths, which is not really a big enough range to get usable information from. That meant for the test I would need something with 27.5 wheels, while all my personal bikes (except my DH bike) run on 29.

Rim width test. Photo by Matt Wragg
I chose the Whyte T-130 for the review, which ticked all of the boxes for handling and all-mountain performance.

My criteria for the test bike were fairly strict. I wanted a short travel bike, partly because I like short travel bikes, but mainly because I believe that without the extra suspension, the tyre performance is a much bigger part of the overall feel on the trail. This would mean that I could focus on the wheels much more clearly. After that, I needed something that came off the peg with a fairly sturdy build and had a reach of somewhere between 450 and 475mm (if you're curious as to how I reached those values, check out my piece on how I believe reach should be proportional to body size). After much hunting, I found the Whyte T-130, which ticked pretty much all the boxes. It has a pretty solid reputation among bike testers as a hell of a lot of fun to spend time on. Whyte sent the RS build in large with a few small tweaks to the spec - a slightly higher rise bar and shorter stem, plus they stuffed the suspension full of tokens and bands as I like my bike to have quite a lot of ramp-up at the end of the stroke.


And, the Tires

The final piece of the puzzle was the tyres. This was an easy decision for me as I tend to run one combination of tyres all year round - a Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35 on the front, paired with a 2.35 Rock Razor on the rear. I opted for both front and rear in the intermediate Snakeskin casing, as this is what I run on my trail bike, and I know it strikes a good balance between weight and security for me, providing I keep the pressures sensible (I weigh 70kg and run 23psi front, 28psi rear). Also, using a familiar combination meant that there would be no need for an adjustment period for me - I know very well how these tyres should perform in any given situation.
The profile of the Magic Mary
Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35" tires are tough to beat for consistent grip.


Riding Conditions

For the first test, I headed to La Mouliere bike park. My original plan was to shuttle one of my local trails, but who can resist an early season chairlift? While it may be lift-accessed riding, La Mouliere is not a bike park in the style of Whistler - it is more like a collection of fairly natural, rocky trails tied together with the lift. I knew that it would put me close to or past the edge of where I am comfortable riding a short-travel bike, which is exactly what I was looking for to test the tires - trails where I needed every advantage I could get.

Rim Width story


Width VS Weight

Before I started testing, I wanted to first measure and weigh the wheels. First of all, I weighed each of the front wheels. Each rim was taped for tubeless from the factory, which may account for a small part of the weight discrepancies, but overall the claimed weights are pretty close to the real weights. The only difference between each of the wheels is the rim and each rim is made from the same grade aluminium to provide a uniform level of strength and stiffness. So what should we take from this?

Rim Width

25mm
30mm
35mm
40mm
Claimed Weight

736g
786g
840g
890g
Real Weight

743g
799g
830g
914g

Rim width test. Photo by Matt Wragg

Rim width test. Photo by Matt Wragg
Rim width test. Photo by Matt Wragg

Rim width test. Photo by Matt Wragg

If we take the 25mm wheel as the baseline, the additional weight (50g or so, going up to 30mm) is fairly negligible and you'd have to be a fairly committed weight weeny to care about that too much. Stepping up to 35mm gets to around the 100g mark, which you would feel out on the trail, so there would need to be a real advantage to justify the extra weight. At nearly 150g additional weight, and nearly a 100g step compared to 35mm, 40mm rims would need to be really good to be worth it.

Speaking to a product manager at a rim maker, he explained that as the rim gets wider, it is harder and harder to maintain strength as the edge gets farther away from the rim bed. This suggests that, for aluminium, we are somewhere close to the limit for width vs strength vs weight compromises.

This is where carbon starts to make more sense from a material perspective. As Ibis has shown with their 741/941 and 742/942 rims. At 25mm widths, the weight advantage of a strong carbon rim is not that great, but for these wider profiles, they start to make much more sense, creating rims at weights that are not currently possible with today's aluminium technology.
Weight differences are minimal because only the thin-wall sections of the rim are elongated to widen the rim profile.
Only the thin-wall sections of the rim are elongated to widen the rim profile, which minimizes the weight increase. But, the difference between a 25mm and a 40mm aluminum rim was still 171 grams.


How Rim-Width Affects Tire Profile

Next up are tire dimensions. The front wheels were mounted with a 2.35" Magic Mary tire and inflated to 30psi, using a Schwalbe digital pressure gauge. One measurement was taken edge-to-edge at the widest point of the tread, the other measurement was of the casing at its widest point.

Rim

25mm
30mm
35mm
40mm
Pressure

30.3psi
30.2psi
30.3psi
30.3psi
Casing Width

60.4mm
61.5mm
65.2mm
65.5mm
Tread Width

58.9mm
59.0mm
60.5mm
59.1mm

What is immediately clear, is that the tread-width is more or less constant and any variation within those numbers could be explained by production variances. It is the tread profile and the volume of the casing that changes as the rim's width increases. Inflating the tires in ascending order with a regular pump, it was noticeable how much more air it took to inflate the tire on the wider rims. The most significant measurement here is that the 40mm rim appears to offer little additional volume compared to the 35mm rim, indicating that the 40mm width is either at or past the limit of a 2.35" tire - which is what I expected in this case.

Note that the tread of the same 2.35 tire flattens out but remains about the same width while the casing grows from 56mm to 62mm as the rim grows from 22.5 to 40mm..
This graphic from the DT Swiss website shows that the tread of the same 2.35" tire flattens out, but remains about the same width, while the casing expands from 56mm to 62mm as the rim grows from 22.5 to 40mm.


Rim width test. Photo by Matt Wragg

Rim width test. Photo by Matt Wragg
Rim width test. Photo by Matt Wragg

Rim width test. Photo by Matt Wragg
The four widths 25-40mm, clockwise from the top left. It is hard to really show the curvature of the carcass in a photo like this, but hopefully you can start to see the effects of the wider rims.

So, what about the height of the tire? A quick comparison shows that rim width does not significantly affect the overall height of the tire when mounted. I found only a few millimeters difference between the 25mm rim combination and the 40mm rim combination - which could be explained by production variance and it does not appear to be significant enough to have any impact when riding.



Rim width testing. Photo by Matt Wragg
TRAIL TEST
Rim Width VS
the Real World

bigquotesFor the third run, the times show that I had settled into a consistent pace and had slowed noticeably on the narrower rim - 7 seconds on a 3 minute downhill is notable...

The plan for riding was to start by doing two runs on each width, progressing from narrowest to widest. The idea being, to see a gradual progression through the widths. Taking some advice from the lift attendant, I chose the blue run (imaginatively called "La Bleue") for my testing - it has very little woodwork and no features I wouldn't fancy hitting on a little bike, but offers more challenge than the green runs.

With low clouds hanging over the station most of the day, the trails were in pretty prime condition - a little slippery in the morning from the humidity. For each run, I tried to ride at a consistent pace, not easing off too much, but not pushing too hard either. Partly, because the bike felt very close to the edge and I didn't want to crash and lose a day of testing and partly, so I could see if I could put as much of the difference as possible down to the rim width. Each time I mounted each set of wheels to the bike, I checked the tire pressures with a Schwalbe pressure gauge to ensure the front was always at 23psi and the rear, at 28psi (with a margin of variation of +/-0.3psi).

Rim width testing at La Mouliere

by mattwragg
Views: 828    Faves: 2    Comments: 1


Discounting the 40mm Width

Before we get into the meat of the comparison, we need to get the 40mm rim out of the way. Its inclusion was primarily to provide an example of where rim width went too far and it did just that. The volume of the tire made for a pleasant ride, but it was hard to feel any benefit in comparison to the 35mm rim. The flatter angle of the edging tread was very apparent - providing much less grip, and the tire had no bite when I tried to lean in on it. Factor in that the 40mm rim weighs about 100g more than the 35mm rim and it provides a very clear marker that there comes a point where going wider starts to detract from the performance with a given tire. After a single run, it was very apparent that the 40mm was not worth investigating further.


Establishing the Order

For the first two runs of the day, I ran with the 25mm rim, then two runs on the 30mm, then two on 35mm (and one on the 40mm as per above). Once I had finished a full set, I returned to the 25mm to verify if the performance changes of the increased rim widths were due to the track drying slightly and learning the lines. I then alternated between the 30mm and the 35mm rims for the afternoon to try and validate which I preferred and why.

25mm Report: The 25mm rim made the overall rear tyre profile feel very round - that its footprint did not have a stable connection with the ground beneath. That meant that when it was hunting for grip on rock or roots it always felt a little skittish like it wanted to slip out from under you. Laying the bike on its side the feel was not positive, it found some grip, but was a little indistinct and never felt safe enough to push in on. This feel tallies up with the side profile of the carcass - it has something of a bell shape to the sidewall, which allows for a higher level of deformation at the tyre is compressed, giving a vague feel when you leant on the side of the tyre.

Rim width testing. Photo by Matt Wragg


30mm Report: Moving up to the 30mm rim, the bike immediately felt more stable, more composed. The best way to describe the change is that the contact patch felt much flatter and with a much more positive connection to the ground, there was a definite feeling that it was trying to slide away less often. On the roots and rocks, this translated to a more planted feel that meant you could push a little harder than before. It is not a huge difference, but it is certainly noticeable. The combination of the straighter sidewall profile, that is less prone to deformation, and the sharp, outwards angles of the side tread, meant that when you wanted to dig the side into the dirt, it provided a very definite, positive feel that translated into more confidence to turn the bike hard. On one of the long off-cambers, you could tip the bike onto the side tread and hold a noticeable tighter line than on the 25mm rim.

35mm Report: The next step was the 35mm rim. The difference in terms of contact patch was less pronounced compared to the jump between 25mm and 30mm, it is a much more subtle difference. It felt a little more stable again and made it easier to push harder still, but it was subtle. You could feel that change, but the profile of the sidewall is still pretty straight, so despite the loss of outright bite there was still a very positive feel to the combination, it offered maybe the best support/contact patch of the test. There was some small trade-off in the side tread, the outer tread profile was less pronounced than the 30mm and on the off-cambers I had to back off slightly compared to the 30mm combination, but less so than on 25mm.


The Clock Doesn't Lie

I did not put too much emphasis on the timing. In such a small scope of testing, the numbers are always going to be somewhat unreliable, but a quick scan of the results is interesting:


The most interesting time here is the third run on the 25mm rim. Through the morning the times got faster, so it is easy to discount my first runs on the 25mm rim as getting up to speed, but for the third run, the times show that I had settled into a consistent pace and had slowed noticeably on the narrower rim - 7 seconds faster than my best time on a 3 minute downhill is notable - more so when taken in conjunction with my riding impressions, that the 25mm rim was my least favourite of the lot. The other area worth noting is the consistency of times between the 30mm and 35mm rim - much of the conventional wisdom suggests that a 2.35 tire on a 35mm rim is a less than ideal combination, but in terms of times and feel, it is hard to separate the two - it follows that wisdom in losing some side bite, but the profile of the carcass is better.


Disclosures

Just so we are explicit here - this is not a definitive test. To assemble enough data to make clear statements, such as "Xmm is Y seconds slower than Zmm," we would need a much larger, more rigorous test, using multiple riders over a greater number of trial runs. This test was designed to give a little insight and hold the perceived wisdom that "wider rims are better" to some measurable scrutiny.

This test only looks at one tire and rim combination to keep the scope of the comparisons manageable. I have no doubt that throwing another type of tire into the mix would produce different results. For instance, is the fact that 35mm rim felt good because of the extra volume and the change in casing profile, or is it related to one specific Schwalbe tire? I cannot answer that for you. There may also be further performance benefits to be had from exploring tire pressures in conjunction with each rim width combination, but I kept the same pressures in the name of keeping things manageable.

Rim width testing. Photo by Matt Wragg

bigquotesWould I ever buy a narrower rim for my bikes again? Never.

The Verdict:

By this point, it should be fairly clear that I feel there is a real advantage in going for a wider rim, and that is based on three factors: carcass profile, tread profile and overall volume. As with most tests, I have come away from this effort with more questions than I started with. I would like to know more about the subtleties between 30mm and 35mm rims. They both felt good, but for slightly different reasons, and I would like to break those reasons down to fully understand the matter. For instance: is there a sweet spot between the two? For 2.35" Schwalbe tires, would changing the width to either 31mm or 33mm produce a measurable benefit?

Then there are the obvious questions about how generally applicable this all is. This is where we, as consumers, need more information from bike manufacturers. Surely every tyre should come with a recommended rim width? In terms of outright performance, it would be interesting to see more wheel/tire systems that are designed in combination to work together perfectly. Also, the 35mm rim makes me want to know if the conventional wisdom that you need a larger tire for a rim that wide is right. If the carcass and overall volume feel good, would it not be possible to re-work a 2.35 tyre's tread to suit?

Maxxis has started down this road with their excellent WT models and Mavic tried to produce systems as far back as 2012, but their combination of poor tyres and a super-skinny rims at the rear were not a winner. With weight as an ever-present concern for wheels, the 35mm rim is a little heavier compared to a 25 or 30mm rim, but the combination is still lighter than anything with a larger 2.5 or 2.6 tire. If we could realistically hope for advances in production technology to reduce even 20 to 30 grams from the rims in the coming years, then we would be looking at a combination that offers useful benefits, compared to what most of us are running now, with increased volume, improved tyre profile and reduced overall weight.

If your question is: "My current rims are narrower, should I upgrade them?" In honesty, I would have to say no. If you are used to riding your current rims, why worry? Unless you have the chance to ride wider rims, you'll never know their benefits. In terms of outright performance, good geometry, suspension, and brakes are always more important. But... would I ever buy a narrower rim for my bikes again? Never. When it is time for me to replace a rim, wheelset, or even a bike, then I will definitely prioritize a 30mm+ rim as one of the things I must have.




129 Comments

  • + 67
 Nice article, I really like that you try to be as objective as possible.

But I have one concern (professional deformation):
the test would be much more relevant if you did not know the rim width you are on,
we call it a blind test. I know in real world it is difficult to perform, you would need to
erase any information on the rim and someone else would have to set up the bike and
hand it over to you, etc.
But never underestimate the placebo effect. If you like wider rims, and you know you are on
them, chances are you will perform better.
  • + 5
 @powpowpow That would be interesting, but practically I don't have the resources to do a blind test like that, I'd also want more accurate timing if I did that.
  • + 7
 It would also be interesting based on rider weight. I'm 6'5 and weigh in at 106kg and don't hold back on the downs. Narrower rims result in a lot of tyre rolling that the smaller guys don't get (unless I run daft high pressures to stop it).
  • + 2
 @bigtim: that is a good point, we run different pressures in our suspension but riders of all sizes and weights use pretty much the same pressure range in their tyres. I’m the opposite end of the spectrum to you at 5’6” and 65Kg and I do suffer tyre roll with thin tyres but surely it can’t be near as bad as for somebody more your size.
  • + 8
 Thought the same thing. He already had it definitively in his mind that 30mm was best due to his prior experience and I don't see how one could divorce themselves from that thought process in the test when they know what they're on.
  • + 2
 @bigtim: You nailed it Tim. I'm 6'3, 101kg and I ride with guys in 60kg realm.
  • + 2
 I would have liked to see more than one run on the 25 after a warm up. I don't Take anything from the data but I appreciate your perspective on the difference you felt
  • + 2
 Last season I finally upgraded to Nox Teocali, 30ext / 26int.

When I got back on my old wheels Easton XC90 (19 internal) it was WHACK.

Shockingly different. For the worse.
  • + 3
 Confirmation bias can be a real bitch when testing anything...
  • + 1
 What he said
  • + 1
 @mattwragg: A buddy hands you the bike at the top of a run and you don't measure/feel/eyeball the rims. Random number generator in excel determines which order of rims you do.
  • + 55
 Really good comparison. I'm curious as to why you see so many pro racers, both in DH and Enduro, still running DT swiss EX471s? They have an internal width of 25mm. I have them on my DH bike and really like them too.
  • + 31
 Yeah,pro riders,man. What do they know!
  • + 15
 Because they’re using proper tyres. You don’t need wide rims if you use appropriate tyres. If we stop using xc tyres we can use normal rims that don’t square off your tyres.
  • + 5
 @scottay2hottay The whole subject of what the pros run and why is a can of worms that I don't really want to get into right now. The short version is that what they need from their bikes to compete is a long way divorced from what you or I run, and is more about confidence and feeling, rather than what is objectively 'better'. A top of the food chain WC rider would most likely have a better run on a shitty bike that they feel completely at home on, than on the best bike in the world if it feels off for them. It's more nuanced than that, but that is a starting point...
  • + 0
 @mattwragg: Makes sense, thanks for the response.
  • + 2
 One of the benefits of the narrower rim is that the tire profile is more "light bulb" shaped rather than squared off and this can prevent pinch flats a little better. This could be why lots of pros are running this rim width given all of the flats we've seen ruin race runs.
  • + 2
 @ka-brap: At least at normal, human speeds I'm not convinced of this argument. I didn't notice any difference in how often I flatted when I went to wider rims. Maybe for elite racers it is different.
  • + 2
 @scottay2hottay I get on fine with my spank 28's which allegedly have a 22.5 internal width. not about to drop a huge amount of cash just for an incremental gain. maybe when i blow these wheels up?
  • + 3
 I like to think the strength vs weight factor would be a factor there. EX471's are known for being pretty bomb proof, so why risk something wider and heavier that may not stand up as well to the abuse of a DH run.
  • + 1
 @iian: Brook Macdonald is/was on the EX511s this season...
  • + 0
 @mattwragg:
Think this does a better job of explaining the ideal relationship between tyre size and rim width.

And as someone else said (in coarse terms and down voted into oblivion), bigger tyres for wider rims.

www.notubes.com/technology/wide-right
  • + 1
 @mattwragg: New rim dilemma solved, thanks - was swithering between 471 & 511
  • + 4
 @mattwragg: Not to add fuel to the fire, but Laurie Greenland downsized to the 471s given they offer a bit more compliance than their bigger brothers. Again, as you stated, pros are in their own world. I still remember a couple of seasons ago when the Santa Cruz team was building their Enves with butted spokes not completely tensioned to add some compliance into the wheels, in order to avoid being whacked out of line by the stiffer rims.
  • + 2
 And I have the same tyres as tested in 26" on my HT with 23mm ID Flows. To say there is grip for days would be an understatement. Far more user friendly than my other bike with 2.6 tyres on 30mm rims which are crazy pressure sensitive. .
  • + 4
 the ex471's are bomb proof
  • + 1
 @southoftheborder: There should be no difference in compliance in the rim going from 471 to 511, so that must be in the tyre - which while not quite the same thing, fits with what I found here. You have to consider the whole system - I don't know how stiff that Summum is, but the 40 on the front of it is super-stiff, so in that context it makes sense searching for some more give, especially for a lighter rider. To draw a parallel, on my ebike which has a very stiff mainframe, I went from a 36 with Ibis 741s (both very stiff) to a Selva with DT EX581s (both less stiff) and the difference in overall compliance was significant, I could feel the extra traction very clearly. In Laurie's case I would imagine there aren't many variables for him to change as he has to ride that frame and fork, and I doubt a WC rider would risk a lighter rim (the 471 is already light for WC DH), so that leaves the tyre.
  • + 0
 @mattwragg: Racers often switch between the 2 depending on the track, do they not?
  • - 1
 It just proves how stupid this test really is.
  • + 1
 @mattwragg: I'm not sure why you think the 471 and 511 should have identical stiffness? The latter is wider and heavier, and the extra width will give it a greater second moment of area in resisting lateral deflection.
  • + 2
 @threehats: Because that is how DT design their range - in much the same way that the XM wheels I tested all had very similar levels of stiffness/compliance/strength, the EX511 and EX471 are intended to be parallel products, for the same application, tested to the same extremes, etc.
  • + 2
 @mattwragg: Sorry about the poor wording, I hate writing in my phone as it drives me to over-simplifying my statements. I wasn't stating the change to a narrower/lighter rim would improve the compliance by itself, but in the context of the wheel as a whole, tire and spokes included. Hence my other example of the Enves with not ultra-tightened butted spokes. As you said, sponsors dictate your actual available choices at the WC level (I still have to see a team sponsored by Sharpie, but I'm digressing), but I still find significance in Laurie's downsizing for the very reasons you address in your answer.
  • + 1
 @southoftheborder: I think we're pretty much in agreement here, but getting the words all wrong. Also, it helped me to work through the situation like that, to try and understand it...
  • + 1
 @headshot: Agreed. I'm on 2.6 Maxxis with 19 mm rims, ZERO concerns about traction. Entire tyre has 'give' not deformation but it's a different way to get traction and grip when the entire tire in contact can move a little.

Like long top tubes, wide rims are nothing new. Stuff was around in the 90's.
  • + 1
 @mattwragg: if some pros are running 471s it’s because they like them more than the 511. Does that make not make them “objectively better” to them?
  • + 1
 @mattwragg: Do you have anything to back up your statement "There should be no difference in compliance in the rim going from 471 to 511". I'm interested because a larger section rim will have a higher rim torsional stiffness, which results in more lateral stiffness.

Agreed tyre stiffness is a more dominant effect.
  • + 1
 @chakaping: 511 front 471 rear
  • + 1
 @phutphutend: Riding the XMs for this test I could not feel a difference between the different width rims and the EXs have been designed by the same team, with the same philosophy for the range. That's not to say there isn't a difference, but my experience with DT suggests it will be a small one, too small for me to pick up in this context, although that is not to say that someone at Laurie's level could not potentially make a far finer differentiation than I can.
  • + 2
 @splayleg: No, that is pretty much the definition of subjective.
  • + 23
 My wife keeps telling me wider is better. This'll show her....
  • - 5
flag mokydot (7 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Something wrong in here.
  • - 13
flag ka81 (6 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Show what?
In verdict it's about 30 & 35. So, you saying your wife need different sizes? )
  • + 14
 All that work. All that data. All that time. And you ran 2.35's.....tsk,tsk
  • + 6
 Agree. Should have at least thrown some 2.5s on!
  • + 16
 Right but that's a Schwalbe, fit wider than a bunch of other tires
  • + 1
 Yet there is a lot of variation between sizes depending on manufacturer. I've got 35mm rims front and rear and was running 2.6 Magic Mary front and 2.35 Rock Razor rear which both performed well. Now moved to Maxxis Reckon front, Ikon rear same sizes as the Schwalbes and tyre is no significant difference in tyre profile and performance. Never going back to narrow rims.
  • + 2
 My take is that he was riding the tires he was used to, to try and eliminate a variable. But yeah, 2.35's on a 40mm would have felt shit no doubt.
  • + 8
 2.35 Magic Mary = 2.5 Maxxis
  • + 3
 I'm running 29X2.35 Magic Marys on 30mm rims, they measure wider than a 2.4 DHR on a 35mm rim. In the case of this test, running tires he was familiar with makes sense.
  • + 2
 To me the Marys feel squared off on a 30mm rim compared to DHF2.5s, even though they are roughly the same width when mounted. Would love to see this same test with Maxxis WT
  • + 1
 Better to look at the true tyre width in mm, than the mythical imperial size. Magic Mary 2.35" is about the same size as a current Maxxis 2.5" (and much bigger than older Maxxis 2.5) and as big as some so-called 2.6" tyres too.

I'm still on 25.5mm rims and am running various 2.3", 2.4" and 2.5" WT Maxxis tyres. They're all a good shape on that width. The Minion SS 2.3 would definitely be too square on even a 30mm. The DHR2 2.4 WT is surprisingly square on the 25.5 rim and I wonder how it would be on the 35mm it's allegedly designed for? The DHF 2.5 WT and Shorty 2.5 WT would be squarer on a wider rim but they're certainly not too round on the narrower rim.
  • + 1
 @BT180: schwalbes 2.35 is to what most other brands 2.5 is.
  • + 10
 Great comparison, always wanted to read something like this. However, I'm afraid results are really tire dependent. I tried DHR2 in 2.3 on a 30mm rim and they had terrible cornering traction, probably because of the square shape.
  • + 4
 same, also the e13 has a brutally square profile on 30mm rims. if your on the edge corneringgrip is awesome but you have to dare to lean the bike that far without any transition. mm 2.35 works very well on 30mm rims
  • + 1
 Ditto, the 2.4WT is much better though and still feels very fast. 2.3 HR2 is simialr as is very squared off. 2.3 Aggressor OK on 30mm, where as 2.5 version feels maybe like needs slightly more than 30. A 30mm is spot on for 2.5 DHF. Massive caveat - my big heavy ass!
  • + 1
 Right. For awhile, Jeff Jones of Jones bikes proclaimed that a 50mm rim could run an Ardent 2.4 and he actually liked that combo. That was probably because the Ardent is fairly rounded profile and the fact that for touring that might have some benefits of lower rolling resistance. In my experience at least, tires with a more round profile, like the Nobby Nic, Rocket Ron, Ranger, Ikon, Ardent, Mezcal, etc do far better stretched than more aggressive treads with big cornering blocks, but you still need enough rim to adequately support the tire at lower pressures.
  • + 7
 As a born again MTBer back from pre 2000s. I was shocked that rims and tyres went thinner over a decade and a half. The OG were rocking 3.0 tyres on 50mm rims 'back in the day'. My ideal rear tyre would be a 40mm rim with a 2.8 low profile tyre. Front would be the same but higher profile and more curvature built into tyre designs, rather than curved by rim width.
  • + 14
 I dont think anyone misses 3" tyres from back in the day.
  • + 1
 @zyoungson: some big lads miss it.
  • + 1
 @zyoungson: except maybe all the people the "plus" industry is built around. 3" might be over kill but I'd run 2.7 or 2.8 if I could....
  • + 2
 @AntN: Always ran a 2.6 Kenda Talonix in winter on the front of my DJ bike. It's a lot wider than the Maxxis 2.7 and you can annihilate anything with that tire! Also, it looks really cool on a DJ3 2007 in all blak!
  • + 7
 Nice article, but it would have been a useful addition to include a paragraph about what the fast guys run.
From being at recent DH world cups, an EWS and the Megavalanche I'd have to say that the fast guys are not in line with your findings. Non-scientific observations seems to suggest that the top 10 guys all run rims of +/- around a 27mm average.
And pretty much all run either 2.35 Schwalbe or 2.4/2.5 Maxxis tyres. Absolutely none that I've seen race with 2.6 or bigger
  • + 1
 This. Problem is...there is WAY too much variance in rider level on a site like PB. when you're seeing 30second swings in times during a test like this, you know it isn't really worth much. Not to mention the tester knew which rim he was on...totally ridiculous from a scientific perspective.
  • + 5
 I got myself some 30mm rims a few years ago when they started to appear again and they were ok. Didn’t really feel much of a difference, just made the bike look cool like a moto. So went up to 35mm and honestly hated it. Squared off tyres were draggy uphill and scary to corner with. I went back to a nice 25mm rim that also happens to be strong as hell. Granted I never tried WT tyres as they weren’t available but they’re a solution to a problem that needn’t exist. The correct way to address tyre stability is to run appropriate pressures and stiffer tyres.
A while ago RC said he knows of nobody who has tried wide rims and gone back and now the same sentiment from MW. Well RC don’t know me but I’ve done just that. I tried it, it sucked. Then I tried 25mm and a 2.5” DH casing and it didn’t suck.
  • + 6
 I’m the same, don’t like the way wider rims square off the tyre creating vague turn in, 25mm with 2.35 magic Mary i find is perfect...
  • + 5
 @mattwragg What about flats ? Some say wider rims expose the tyre flanks and make them more prone to flats.
Other interesting thing : Clementz, Vouilloz and Dailly often run narrower rims back to obtain a rounder profile and reduce rolling resistance.
  • + 1
 I personally don't buy into the flats theory, if anything I would say I have had fewer flats since going to wider rims, but that's anecdotal. Maybe for racers it's different, or with another tyre brand, I couldn't say, but with the Schwalbe tyres I usually run it hasn't been an issue.

There are a few things to pick apart there. Firstly, I haven't seen Nico or Adrien do it, but I might be wrong. Clementz pushed Mavic in that direction and a lot of the guys around him in Northern France/the Vosges do run that setup, I have seen it less here in the South. I know Barel doesn't go in for it out of choice. Rolling resistance is a non-argument, I know DT have done testing with the Swiss national team and claim to have proven that 30mm is preferable (I haven't seen the data to verify that, but I trust the people I know at DT when they tell me that) - Florian Vogel did much of the testing and now runs 30mm XMC1200s at WC XCO based on that data and I know Nino was part of that test too. As for weight, I personally don't see what 30g will gain you. Maybe some of those guys like the profile, I can't say, but I personally don't like having mismatched feel from front to rear, and I don't like the rounder profile of the 25mm rim.
  • + 4
 "If the carcass and overall volume feel good, would it not be possible to re-work a 2.35 tyre's tread to suit?"

Exactly. I'm interested to know what would happen if a 2.8" or 3" tire's tread was put on a 2.5" casing, then mounted on a 40 mm or 50 mm rim. Might be a disaster or it might be the only way to get a wide footprint with a light casing that doesn't suffer lateral collapse.
  • + 2
 Lower the profile of the tyre and increase sidewall stiffness and you'd get negligible collapse and reduce or remove side wall pinching even a lower psi, though running high psi remove the risk of flats and let the flat wide rubber with decent knobs to do the work. (Lol "decent knobs to the work"
Giggles) like a moto tyre.
  • + 3
 @MattWragg - Does this review not play a bit into confirmation bias though? I think it would be a worthwhile effort to have bland testing, as in, not knowing what rim width you're riding on a given run and then recording your data. That way it should help eliminate the factor of "well I know wider is better" against the clock.
Just a suggestion.
  • + 2
 @mountainbikerfisher: Ooh a critical thinking person! What woodwork did you come out from? LoL Big Grin
  • + 2
 I presume you mean blind testing? Wink

To follow that logic through, every test and review is fallible in that respect. "Am I right?" is maybe not the ideal starting point, but then conversely, if I had been running 25mm rims these past years, would that not also affect the outcome? To have someone test utterly without preconceptions, they would need to have never ridden a mountain bike before (or read Pinkbike), but then obviously they wouldn't understand enough to waffle on about it for 4,000 (hopefully meaningful) words.

There are also a number of practical problems with blind testing - first logistics. You need a support crew to do that, which I don't have normally, this test was me, a pump, a pressure gauge and a boot full of wheels and tyres. That is solvable, but it creates a lot more work and I am a freelancer who has to juggle a bunch of commitments to make my living. Second, how blind is blind? For instance, if we're being ultra-precise here, if I look down at my wheel before the run I should be able to see the profile and figure out the combination, would that invalidate the test? You cannot ride without seeing the overall profile of your front tyre. The only way you could do a truly blind test would be to ride blind(folded?).

That said, I do agree that a blind test would be better and it was something I was originally trying to do, but life, etc got in the way as I was originally hoping DT would come down to me for the test.
  • + 2
 2.35 tires -> 30mm rims
2.6 tires -> 35mm rims
Industry trend for 2019: 2.6 tires on 30mm rims

However, since most riders suffer dents on their rear wheel prioritising increased stability over rim width here seems reasonable especially since gains in sidewall stiffness are better felt on the front wheel when cornering hard and most riders run the rear tire at a higher air pressure anyway, further marginalising any theoretical advantages of a wider rim.

Width vs. Stability

A 30mm wide DT EX511 enduro/DH rim has the same weight as a 35mm wide DT XM521 allmountain rim but is far more robust. A narrower rim also makes the tire rounder, reducing rolling resistance and sidewall exposure.
  • + 2
 It’s just about tyre profile,anyone who has ridden motorbikes will show you that narrow rims give a rounded profile for ease of leaning over and traction when cornering.wider rims give a squarer profile for digging in flat corners and getting power down.
  • + 2
 You have the best username I’ve ever seen here.
  • + 2
 I'm downsizing to 30mm ID, from my 36mm ID rims at the moment on my 2.35 Schwalbes,
The sidewall is just too far out, and taking too much abuse when under hard cornering.
I'm starting to see the sealant weeping through the fabric around the base of the edge knobs, and around the flat of the sidewall after only 6months use.
(and thats on the Heavy duty "Ebike" Nobby Nic)
  • + 2
 28 psi in a rock razor? Im 100kg running a super gravity casing rr on mk2 stans flow which run at 25 internal width. I run 25 psi set with a topeak digital guage and it feels planted. Could even go to 24 maybe. 28 seems very hard.
That set up sees me through bike park days and big days in the hills.
Equally I run a hans dampf on the front at 26 psi.
Would you get more grip from lower presures?
  • + 1
 He is not running super gravity casings..
  • + 2
 Well, if you run the same pressure regardless of rim width, the larger rims will in fact be "harder" pumped and have lower rolling resistance. Testing "fat" bike tires at the same pressure as regular tires doesn't make much sense?
You should compensate in pressure due to the larger volume, as you explained here "Inflating the tires in ascending order with a regular pump, it was noticeable how much more air it took to inflate the tire on the wider rims".
  • + 0
 I don't get it... wider rims require more air to achieve same pressure because they create a bigger air chamber with the same tire.
But why would you say that tires mounted on wider rims would be "harder" at equal pressure?
  • + 1
 @t1000: For simplicity, if you pump up a 3" tire to 20 psi, it will be much harder to compress than a standard 2.4" tire at 20 psi. Using a wider rim with the same tire will have the same effect (to a certain degree), as the air chamber will be larger.
The outward "stress" on the casing is what supports the load, which means a larger air chamber (wide rim) at the same pressure as a smaller (narrow rim), will be harder, in fact stressing the rim harder as well. For equal load on rim and surface it has to be compensated by calculating the difference in volume. Basically, you equalize the hoop stress so it's the same for both rim widths, en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cylinder_stress
  • + 1
 I see your point now and that's interesting. It's probably not that easy though to calculate the volume difference as you change rim width, as the sectional shape of the air chamber isn't so simple.
  • + 3
 Will become pretty academic when we all start using tyre inserts in the next couple of years. This will make wide tyres redundant and the 25mm rim will start looking good again.
  • + 2
 Perhaps another thing to consider is flat protection? Maybe a narrow rim with its bulging carcass protects the rim more than a carcass than is more vertical?
I tend to float between 2.35 when I have to pedal, and 2.5 if I'm shuttling, with stickier rubber. Going faster usually has more to do with me staying off the brakes than anything on my bike!
  • + 2
 Really interesting article, and yes, there are so many other factors that can cloud or compensate effectiveness. Tyre wall stiffness and profile are one area that can also change how the bike grips and feels. It's a can of worms for sure.
  • + 1
 I run two wheelsets in my bike and regularly change between them on the same day. 25mm rims run 2.3DHF/2.25 Ardent combo and the 30mm rims run 2.5wt DHF/ 2.3 DHF combo. I agree that a 2.35 rock razor isn't the best on a 25mm internal I found it to sqirm a bit too much in hard corners. I had no problems with 2.35 Magic Mary on the front of either rim size.
  • + 1
 May all our wives protect us from knowledge of Derby Ray and Keith Bontrager. This is a nondefinitive test which results in a Verdict that goes both ways and which could have been conducted for half price on Sun product. I liked WTs on 30ish.
  • + 1
 Playing with the tire pressure interests me, but adds a huge variable to something like this. I wonder if you took 30/35mm rims and then did incremental tire pressures if you would change your mind?

I also want to know opinions of WC DH folks. I see a whole lot of DT EX471 wheels being run, which have a 25mm internal width, on WC DH tracks. What is drawing those insanely fast riders to the opposite side of the width spectrum? Is it that they run big DH casings and can rely more on that for support in corners?

Great article and experiment, though, I love this kind of content.
  • + 1
 Shame you used a bike that equates to the average riders do it all bike, but the just ran lift assisted tame DH. That setup for average Joe would be expected to ride on the flat and up hills as well yet tested it just down hill. How did the 25mm compare to the 35mm on the flat or up hill? 35mm Kill the pace make it harder work at all? I suspect it did.
  • + 1
 I honestly didn't even know what my rim width was. Had to look it up on the YT site. It says 30mm, but I'm not clear as to whether that's internal or external width. I always thought the wider rims were better for wider tires, and vice versa, so if you planned to run a wider tire, you should have a wider rim. But that was just an assumption.
  • + 1
 Interesting test, and I understand the idea of keeping everything constant apart from the rim width. But wouldn't it be more realistic to adjust air pressures according to the rim widths? Since the total air volume increases considerably from say 25 mm to 35 mm, you should be able to get away with slightly lower pressures. @mattwragg
  • + 1
 Just to clarify, the question is not if wider rims are better but rather at which width (for a given tire size) further gains are neglectable and a more robust but slightly narrower rim may be the better choice. (concept of marginal utility)

In order to truly leverage a wide rim you need a tire that was designed for it. The author decided to use 2.35 tires which are not optimized for rim widths over 30mm. A 2.6 tires has roughly the same width but a much better shape on a wider rim since it was designed for it.
  • + 1
 I'm obsessed with this subject. For me a 35 carbon with those 2.4 or 2.5 Wide tires rule. Sun Ringle has Duroc 35 with a nice hub, 32 id and both drivers included for a decent price. My road bike is a steel monster cross with a 25id and 2.1 Thunder Burts. 157 trail seems to be next. All that space and stiffness begs for more rim and meaty tires.
  • + 1
 Great to see some analysis like this Matt- obviously only so scientific you can go but I have to say your empirical findings do line up with my "feelings" of riding different rim widths over the years.

The caveat of different tires creating different results is in part true but if we take the average tyre as being a Schwalbe 2.35 or Maxis 2.4/2.5 wt which are about the same caracas width, then I think the analysis holds true. Run narrow tyres then they will square off on narrower rims obviously.
  • + 1
 Thank you for the test, great work! The results seem reasonable and likely fairly accurate. The conclusions reached also seem reasonable.
* Two points of observation:
1.) A more scientific approach using a time record GPS based device that allows you to do a track overlay or a at least a recorded time vs. top speed, max/min g-forces, acceleration, etc. I am sure the manufactures would likewise loan a unit out for testing in exchange for advertising mention.

2.) The 40mm should be equal in testing iterations, as removing it (regardless of reason) yields a skewed test.

Again, thank you for the time and energy to setup this test. Looking forward to future articles from you.
  • + 1
 Perfect timing: I went from an old ZTR Flow 26" to Race Face AR30 29".

Faster, more grip ..... More positive aspects than imagined.

But: I rode the same track for years and never managed to dent the rim. I am putting a new dent in the AR30 on nearly every second run.

They have to make those rims more durable. I think I will need new rims this summer and going to try the Newmen Rims. They do offer a different geometry and are said to be tougher.
  • + 2
 That might be less to do with the AR30s being wider and more to do with them being made of cheese..
  • + 1
 I had Arc 25s and I put a dent in it that stopped it from running tubeless while I had 24PSI in it. After pumping it up to 28PSI and putting a tube in it I still had two more, even larger, dents in it by the time I replaced it. I don't think I'll ever buy Arc rims again, though their new Arc "heavy duty" rim seems interesting. I replaced mine with Stans Flow rims but I've since been told that these are also pretty soft. I've just stuck a Cushcore in the back to protect the wheel now.
  • + 1
 Smug no it all face for me. Was riding wide mavic ex729s on my trial bike back in 2010 cuz skinny rims sucked at everything bar weight. Made the bike abit of a tank but it was better than the alternative. Was coming of mx at the time so was trying to replicate the same feeling and durability which couldn't get with skinnys. Now I'm on light wide carbon rims I couldn't be happier. All the zip and all the grip I could need Another 30-35 mm for life person.
  • + 2
 It would be really interesting to know about rim strength in relation to rim width. Are wider rims more likely to suffer from dents and dings, with the rim closer to danger while cornering?
  • + 1
 This, this, this...
  • + 1
 Now just ask tire manufacturers to make tyres that fit the available rims on the market, putting a 2.35 mm on a 40mm rim it's obvious that's not gonna work, just by the look of it, but a 2.5WT shorty will do the job, although a bit vague on feeling as the casing of exo is a bit weak. A dh casing WT shorty in 29 is all I need.Don't care about weight
  • + 1
 Thank you, this is something I was wondering about recently and I wanted to pay attention to the bike checks of the EWS Racers to see what they are actually running.

POLE and Mavic seem to prefer not so wide rims (see polebicycles.com/the-tipping-point). On the other hand, the IBIS rims with 36mm inner width get praise and Santa Cruz just brought out a 37mm.
  • + 1
 sorry but are you referring to internal or external width?

schwalbe make the widest tyres on the market. to give you an idea.... a 2.35 magic mary is slightly wider profile than a wt 2.5 maxxis minion! i would never try a 2.35 maxxis on a rim that wide but the schwalbe is fine.

i went from 29mm internal to 35mm internal using the same 2.35 magic mary and feel the cornering is just as good but you notice the more volume with the bigger rim. the extra width also helps keep the sidewall in place at hard cornering. my 29mm i could not run any lower than 23psi otherwise the tyres would deform. not so with the 35mm internals.
  • + 1
 Very well written, cheers.
However Inconclusive.
Moral of the story:
Run what your bike came with OE.
When buying aftermarket,
buy what suits your Budget,
(ie: what's on sale @ CRC)
Unless you're a Dentist.
  • + 3
 Very thorough test, well done and thanks!
  • + 2
 @mattwragg
Awesome! More please. This and your frame geo musings are currently the most interesting reads on PB
  • + 1
 There are standards for reccomened rim width/tire size. As long as those are respected, tires and rim will work as intended. It used to be listed online.
  • + 1
 Wants to not talk about 'feelings', and proceeds to write an article based on his feelings. Too funny. LoL

DT Swiss ex 471 is THE best rim for your $€£¥.
  • + 1
 I've got a new pair of addix Magic Mary 26x2.35 super gravity and the casing is only like 55mm on a 28mm internal width rim, at like 50 psi. What gives?
  • + 2
 So what I got from this is 2.35 is good for 30mm Id rim. So what is Tyre is good for 2.5? 35mm-40mm?
  • + 1
 Would make a good follow up. Does a 2.6" Magic Mary tyre on 35 / 40mm rim make for a faster / better combo again, or does the weight offset the benefits? Other than weight, does going that wide have any other drawbacks?
  • + 3
 well written.
  • + 1
 interesting but yeah 2.5 tyres on 25mm 30mm 35mm is the test i want to see. Let me know if you need help!
  • + 1
 Can you do a semi-scientific test like this to prove that 26" is the superior wheel size?
  • + 1
 nice article, still pondering whether to get some flows or stick with my tech enduro's hmmmmm
  • + 1
 So at what width is a WT Minion/HR2 tyre needed instead of a standard one ? 30 or 35mm ?
  • + 1
 There were designed around a rim profile between 30-35mm internal. According to the interviews when maxxis launched the WT tyres.
  • + 1
 www.maxxis.com/wide-trail-wt-design
  • + 1
 @mattwragg What about a 25mm rear, 30mm front combo?
  • + 1
 I'm not a fan, I guess I should have tested it here, but I don't like having a different feeling front to rear. It was on the rear I was struggling most with the 25mm rim. That said, that was also partly down to how short the chainstays are on this bike, which I really didn't get on with, but from my runs on the 25mm I didn't feel there was anything there I wanted to explore further - but maybe 35/30 is worth a go...
  • + 2
 @mattwragg: I intend to build my next bike around 29" EX511 front and EX471 rear rims in a frame with 445±5mm chainstays.
  • + 1
 @mattwragg: The staggered tire and rim widths are to give good front grip while having a light rear for pedaling so the downhill test wouldn't show the benefits.
  • + 1
 @casman86: I know what they are for and I have used them in the past, I do not, however, like them or think they offer any advantage.
  • + 1
 Maybe Loic will switch to wider after washing out at the last race.
  • + 1
 Dude, where are your gloves?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



