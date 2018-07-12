Comparison Test: Are Wider Rims Better? We Try 4 Different Widths

I still remember the corner clearly. Dropping off the lift, you pick up the narrow, rocky trail down to the grass. Mud soon replaces rock underfoot and the tyres start biting. The corner itself is just a flat, grassy bend as you traverse from one side of the resort to the other. Leaning into that first corner something unexpected happened. As I started to lay the bike over the tyres held, digging into the dirt and I could push the bar closer and closer to the ground. That's the magic - one of those perfect moments when the bike and the trail seem made for each other, when you feel like a hero, if only for a split second.

The corner. I'm certain I was getting lower when there was no camera... The corner. I'm certain I was getting lower when there was no camera...

That was my first corner on wide rims. Nothing else in my setup changed - same bike, same tyres. My 25mm internal width wheels had been replaced by burly-looking Ibis 741s with a full 35mm internal width that my wife had left over from her race season.



Through the rest of the day, I giggled my way up and down the bike park in Roubion, pushing the bike in a little harder each time, trying to get closer to the limits of grip. For me that was it, I was sold. In fact, since that day in 2015, I have switched all my bikes over to wide profile rims. They felt good, so I haven't built a bike with rims less than 30mm wide since.

Syntace's graphic depicting the wider rim's stabilizing effect upon the tire profile holds the record for the most poached image on the subject. Syntace's graphic depicting the wider rim's stabilizing effect upon the tire profile holds the record for the most poached image on the subject.

Rim Width: Separating Feelings VS Facts

DT Swiss XM 1501 wheels have the same hubs, the same spokes, the same spoke counts and the same intended application. In other words, this is about as close to a neutral test as anybody without their own extrusion facility is likely to get.

Choosing the Wheels



To try and break down the benefits and drawbacks of rim width it's not as simple as picking rims based solely on width - after all, comparing a 30mm DH rim to a 25mm XC rim or a 40mm "Plus" trail bike rim, is like trying to compare apples and oranges. The weight of the rim will be vastly different between the two, as will stiffness and strength. The same goes for comparisons between different manufacturers. For this test to work, it would need a single manufacturer that produces a range of widths for a single application.



Enter DT Swiss and their

To try and break down the benefits and drawbacks of rim width it's not as simple as picking rims based solely on width - after all, comparing a 30mm DH rim to a 25mm XC rim or a 40mm "Plus" trail bike rim, is like trying to compare apples and oranges. The weight of the rim will be vastly different between the two, as will stiffness and strength. The same goes for comparisons between different manufacturers. For this test to work, it would need a single manufacturer that produces a range of widths for a single application.Enter DT Swiss and their XM1501 wheels . They produce XM1501 wheelsets in a range of widths that span from 25mm to 40mm, in 5mm increments, something I do not think any other manufacturer offers. They have the same hubs, the same spokes, the same spoke counts and the same intended application. In other words, this is about as close to a neutral test as anybody without their own extrusion facility is likely to get. So, DT shipped me a pair in 25mm, a pair in 30mm and a pair in 35mm. The original plan was to receive a pair in 40mm too, but it was only available as a front wheel, so for the test, I would run it in combination with the 35mm rear wheel.

About the Test Bike

I chose the Whyte T-130 for the review, which ticked all of the boxes for handling and all-mountain performance. I chose the Whyte T-130 for the review, which ticked all of the boxes for handling and all-mountain performance.

And, the Tires



The final piece of the puzzle was the tyres. This was an easy decision for me as I tend to run one combination of tyres all year round - a

The final piece of the puzzle was the tyres. This was an easy decision for me as I tend to run one combination of tyres all year round - a Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35 on the front, paired with a 2.35 Rock Razor on the rear. I opted for both front and rear in the intermediate Snakeskin casing, as this is what I run on my trail bike, and I know it strikes a good balance between weight and security for me, providing I keep the pressures sensible (I weigh 70kg and run 23psi front, 28psi rear). Also, using a familiar combination meant that there would be no need for an adjustment period for me - I know very well how these tyres should perform in any given situation. Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35" tires are tough to beat for consistent grip. Schwalbe Magic Mary 2.35" tires are tough to beat for consistent grip.

Riding Conditions

Width VS Weight

Rim Width



25mm

30mm

35mm

40mm

Claimed Weight



736g

786g

840g

890g

Real Weight



743g

799g

830g

914g



Speaking to a product manager at a rim maker, he explained that as the rim gets wider, it is harder and harder to maintain strength as the edge gets farther away from the rim bed. This suggests that, for aluminium, we are somewhere close to the limit for width vs strength vs weight compromises.



This is where carbon starts to make more sense from a material perspective. As Ibis has shown with their 741/941 and 742/942 rims. At 25mm widths, the weight advantage of a strong carbon rim is not that great, but for these wider profiles, they start to make much more sense, creating rims at weights that are not currently possible with today's aluminium technology.

Only the thin-wall sections of the rim are elongated to widen the rim profile, which minimizes the weight increase. But, the difference between a 25mm and a 40mm aluminum rim was still 171 grams. Only the thin-wall sections of the rim are elongated to widen the rim profile, which minimizes the weight increase. But, the difference between a 25mm and a 40mm aluminum rim was still 171 grams.

How Rim-Width Affects Tire Profile

Rim



25mm

30mm

35mm

40mm

Pressure



30.3psi

30.2psi

30.3psi

30.3psi

Casing Width



60.4mm

61.5mm

65.2mm

65.5mm

Tread Width



58.9mm

59.0mm

60.5mm

59.1mm



This graphic from the DT Swiss website shows that the tread of the same 2.35" tire flattens out, but remains about the same width, while the casing expands from 56mm to 62mm as the rim grows from 22.5 to 40mm. This graphic from the DT Swiss website shows that the tread of the same 2.35" tire flattens out, but remains about the same width, while the casing expands from 56mm to 62mm as the rim grows from 22.5 to 40mm.

The four widths 25-40mm, clockwise from the top left. It is hard to really show the curvature of the carcass in a photo like this, but hopefully you can start to see the effects of the wider rims. The four widths 25-40mm, clockwise from the top left. It is hard to really show the curvature of the carcass in a photo like this, but hopefully you can start to see the effects of the wider rims.

For the third run, the times show that I had settled into a consistent pace and had slowed noticeably on the narrower rim - 7 seconds on a 3 minute downhill is notable...

Discounting the 40mm Width

Establishing the Order

25mm Report:

30mm Report:

35mm Report:

The Clock Doesn't Lie

Disclosures

Would I ever buy a narrower rim for my bikes again? Never.

The Verdict: