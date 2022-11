Rimpact Launches Updated Original & Pro Inserts

Photo by @Tiagonunes96

Press Release: Rimpact

Rimpact launches updated V2 inserts of their flagship Pro model and their fan favourite Original model.Building on our market-leading design , we've upped the performance yet again with this product refresh!Over the 5 years our products have been on the market, we have occasionally made subtle changes to increase the performance of the inserts; to culminate all the previous updates with some larger, new changes, we are releasing a V2 version of both our Original and PRO insert. Optimised for modern Trail, Enduro and Downhill bikes, the new Rimpact V2 range is wider, stiffer and more protective than its predecessor whilst retaining all the traits users have come to love about these products and being less prone to stretching to boot.Key Improvements:• Wider where it counts• More stable base• More resistant to stretch• Tighter on the rim• Less shrinkage under tyre pressure• More protective• Little to no weight increase• Still retains the excellent ride feelRimpact Inserts are available direct from us HERE , and also from a number of approved dealers, a list of which can be found on our website.