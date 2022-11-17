Rimpact Launches Updated Original & Pro Inserts

Nov 17, 2022
by rimpactmtb  
Photo by @Tiagonunes96

Press Release: Rimpact

Rimpact launches updated V2 inserts of their flagship Pro model and their fan favourite Original model.

Building on our market-leading design, we've upped the performance yet again with this product refresh!

Over the 5 years our products have been on the market, we have occasionally made subtle changes to increase the performance of the inserts; to culminate all the previous updates with some larger, new changes, we are releasing a V2 version of both our Original and PRO insert. Optimised for modern Trail, Enduro and Downhill bikes, the new Rimpact V2 range is wider, stiffer and more protective than its predecessor whilst retaining all the traits users have come to love about these products and being less prone to stretching to boot.

Pro V2
Original and Pro V2

Key Improvements:
• Wider where it counts
• More stable base
• More resistant to stretch
• Tighter on the rim
• Less shrinkage under tyre pressure
• More protective
• Little to no weight increase
• Still retains the excellent ride feel

Rimpact Inserts are available direct from us HERE, and also from a number of approved dealers, a list of which can be found on our website.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Rimpact


14 Comments

  • 16 0
 My partner has asked me to make all the same key improvements this year or else it's game over.
  • 1 3
 under appreciated comment
  • 2 0
 I'm not sure you can call it "Original" if it's updated, new and different. /s
  • 1 0
 Been ultra happy with these. I run an original front and pro rear in my enduro bike. Well worth it.
  • 2 4
 Hated Cushcore for how difficult to install and remove. I have Tannus on the fat bike, but they are a different beast. Huck Norris work, but aren't as robust as Nukeproof ARD. The ARD ans similar inserts are truly the best all-around for function, weight and cost.
  • 2 0
 Installing CC is not that hard, you just need to figure out how to do it, YT is your friend here. CC performs best, last very long but are ridiculously pricey, that's a fact.
  • 2 0
 Original V2 is the most confusing model name.
  • 1 0
 Rimpact Pro are awesome for the weight!
Below threshold threads are hidden





