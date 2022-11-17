Rimpact Launches Updated Original & Pro Inserts

Press Release: Rimpact
Rimpact launches updated V2 inserts of their flagship Pro model and their fan favourite Original model.
Building on our market-leading design
, we've upped the performance yet again with this product refresh!
Over the 5 years our products have been on the market, we have occasionally made subtle changes to increase the performance of the inserts; to culminate all the previous updates with some larger, new changes, we are releasing a V2 version of both our Original and PRO insert. Optimised for modern Trail, Enduro and Downhill bikes, the new Rimpact V2 range is wider, stiffer and more protective than its predecessor whilst retaining all the traits users have come to love about these products and being less prone to stretching to boot.
Key Improvements:
• Wider where it counts
• More stable base
• More resistant to stretch
• Tighter on the rim
• Less shrinkage under tyre pressure
• More protective
• Little to no weight increase
• Still retains the excellent ride feel
Rimpact Inserts are available direct from us HERE
, and also from a number of approved dealers, a list of which can be found on our website.
14 Comments
The way I see it is, cushcore makes your trail tyres feel like DH casing tyres but without the bigger weight penalty AND give you protection for the rims and dents.
RImpact: Weight: approx 180g per insert for 29", 170g approx for 27.5"
Cushcore roughly 250g per insert
Not a huge difference but I'll tell you what, the performance is a huge difference. If you compare the trail tyre weight to the DH casing, there is usually more then 250g in it.
Its not even about rim protection for me, its the support that Cushcore gives you, its far superior.