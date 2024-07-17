Rimpact Release Race Edition Tire Inserts

Let the tire do the talking.



Race Edition Inserts feature a new lower profile than any MTB insert we've offered before. Still big enough to provide some damping and support to the tire, but with a larger ratio of air retained in the tubeless set up. The result is a less transformative ride but retaining a number of the traits that make riders trust Rimpact.



A larger volume insert can change the characteristics of a tubeless tire. Whilw we feel these changes are all positive, when running DH casing and high pressures for greater rolling speed and support, the responsibilities of the insert can shift to other key areas.





