Rimpact Release Race Edition Tire Inserts

Jul 17, 2024
by rimpactmtb  
photo



Press Release: Rimpact Components

Working with World Cup teams on both the downhill and enduro circuit over the past three seasons, we have taken feedback from the fastest riders in the world to create a line of inserts specifically designed for use between the tape.

We adjusted our Pro and Original V2 designs based on feedback from Commencal Muc-Off, YT Mob and Nukeproof (RIP) amongst others and produced the Race Edition at their request. To celebrate these team's race winning and podium success whilst using the inserts, we are releasing the Race Edition in limited batches.


photo




What's different?


Less rotational weight.


Our inserts already offer one of the best weight to protection ratios available, but we know that when racing at the highest level every gram counts. We’ve decreased the weight by 27% to ensure minimum weight penalty when choosing between tubeless and tubeless with insert.

Our Race Edition Inserts are the perfect way to add the benefits of an insert to your set up with minimal weight penalty and great to pair with heavy DH tires that already have stiff sidewalls but intrinsically cannot provide benefits that inserts can.
photo



photo
Let the tire do the talking.

Race Edition Inserts feature a new lower profile than any MTB insert we've offered before. Still big enough to provide some damping and support to the tire, but with a larger ratio of air retained in the tubeless set up. The result is a less transformative ride but retaining a number of the traits that make riders trust Rimpact.

A larger volume insert can change the characteristics of a tubeless tire. Whilw we feel these changes are all positive, when running DH casing and high pressures for greater rolling speed and support, the responsibilities of the insert can shift to other key areas.





Reliable impact protection.

While our Race Edition inserts have gone on a significant diet, they still offer 90% of the impact protection that is offered by our 'Best in Test' Pro and Original inserts, and can be used as a viable run flat in the case of a puncture to get to the finish line.
photo
photo
.

Quicker pitstops.

The lower profile makes last minute fitting in the event of a wheel or tire swap between race runs much easier. Likewise in the event of a puncture in a multistage race, the insert can be ridden to end of the stage and easily removed and stashed away for fitting at the end of the day.


Two ways to race



Adapted from our World Cup Winning Pro and Original V2 Inserts, Race Edition inserts are available in two different options.


photo
photo



⚫lightweight protective dual density insert.
⚫Greater impact protection and sidewall support.
⚫A run flat for puncture situations.
⚫Easy fitting and removal.
⚫Weight- 130 grams-29".
⚫£49.99
⚫Ultra lightweight single density insert.
⚫Provides rim and pinch puncture protection
⚫A run flat for puncture situations
⚫Easy fitting and removal
⚫Weight- 80 grams- 29"
⚫£39.99



Pro Race Edition vs Pro V2.

Compared with our Pro V2, the Race Edition offers most of the same benefits while improving on others. Depending on your personal requirements, the Race Edition may fit the bill, where as for othersthe Pro V2 may still be the favourite due to its larger cross section.

Race Edition offers low weight, good run flat capability, and great protection. Pro V2 offers a long lasting insert, great protection levels, fantastic run flat capability and a controlled tire with a damped ride.


photo



For now Race Edition is a limited batch run, shipping 1st of August. Pre order now at Rimpactmtb.com

