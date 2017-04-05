INDUSTRY INSIDER

RIP Steve Tilford: Mountain Biking's First National Champion

Apr 5, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
The first NORBA National Champion, Steve Tilford, borrowed a mountain bike from Moots, a Colorado bike maker, and rode it to victory, earning him a place in the history books and a new career as a fat tire competitor, in addition to an already successful stint as a pro road racer and cyclocross competitor.

On April 5, Tilford was driving cross country in his Sprinter van with a friend, Vincent Davis, when they collided with the trailer of an overturned semi-truck on I-70. Reportedly, the Sprinter punched through the semi-trailer, and the two walked away from the massive impact relatively unscathed. The accident, which occurred near midnight, was not visible from oncoming traffic (which was why Tilford hit the trailer in the first place), and a second tractor trailer rig then slammed into the accident scene, killing Tilford, who was unfortunately standing behind the wreckage. Davis was elsewhere and was not struck. The 57-year old Kansas native will be sorely missed by the mountain bike community, especially so, by those who were lucky enough to be his friend.

More information at KSL.com

Learn more about Steve Tilford
Steve Tilford
Steve Tilford - Selfie at Moab.



 RIP Mr. Steve Legend Tilford.

#NeverForget

