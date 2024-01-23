Ibis Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Receive UDH Hangers, New Colors, & New Price

Jan 23, 2024
Ibis Cycles  
photo

Ibis Cycles

We're excited to announce both the Ripmo AF and Ripley AF models now feature SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH). This upgrade ensures increased drivetrain compatibility and ease of maintenance.

photo
photo

photo
photo

The Ripmo AF is being ridden by Matt. When he's not busy modeling, Matt ships out webstore orders.

photo

photo
photo

photo

In addition to the UDH upgrade, we’re introducing sweet new colors. ⁠

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

The Ripley AF is being ridden by Sophie, who is also part of our shipping team. She is accompanied by her dog Scout, who does not help in shipping.

photo

photo
photo

And the best part? Complete builds start at just $2,999. ⁠

photo

The new Ripmo AF and Ripley AF are in stores now. Head to our website to learn more and find your local dealer.

 "The Ripley AF is being ridden by Sophie, who is also part of our shipping team. She is accompanied by her dog Scout, who does not help in shipping."

Well, did you give Scout a chance?
  • 9 1
 That Ripmo isn't a sexy bike, but boy it sure is fun
  • 4 0
 So have we stopped saying colourway now? God I hope so.
  • 1 1
 does anyone else ever feel like the rear axle has too little material around/behind/above it? i've never broken a frame there but it always creeps me out
  • 3 2
 Adds UDH but all marketing pics show Shimano derailleurs ‍♂️
  • 4 0
 There aren't any Transmission models because the AF lines are meant to be price point bikes. Regardless of the ability to run T-Type, it's useful to be able to get a hanger at whatever bike shop happens to be closest to you.
  • 1 0
 They didn’t clean up the cable routing at the BB
  • 2 2
 Kill it before it lays eggs AF
  • 4 5
 lord have mercy- straighten out the damn toptube
  • 5 0
 Aesthetics aside, straight TT wouldn't be doing any favors to the performance of the bike, you'd either lose stand over or you'd lose bracing on the seat tube, if the latter, you'd need to do something like Banshee does with the curved support.
Below threshold threads are hidden







