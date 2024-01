Ibis Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Receive UDH Hangers, New Colors, & New Price

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles

We're excited to announce both the Ripmo AF and Ripley AF models now feature SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH). This upgrade ensures increased drivetrain compatibility and ease of maintenance.In addition to the UDH upgrade, we’re introducing sweet new colors. ⁠And the best part? Complete builds start at just $2,999. ⁠The new Ripmo AF and Ripley AF are in stores now. Head to our website to learn more and find your local dealer