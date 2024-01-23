Ibis Ripmo AF & Ripley AF Receive UDH Hangers, New Colors, & New Price

PRESS RELEASE: Ibis Cycles
We're excited to announce both the Ripmo AF and Ripley AF models now feature SRAM’s Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH). This upgrade ensures increased drivetrain compatibility and ease of maintenance. The Ripmo AF is being ridden by Matt. When he's not busy modeling, Matt ships out webstore orders.
In addition to the UDH upgrade, we’re introducing sweet new colors. The Ripley AF is being ridden by Sophie, who is also part of our shipping team. She is accompanied by her dog Scout, who does not help in shipping.
And the best part? Complete builds start at just $2,999.
The new Ripmo AF and Ripley AF are in stores now. Head to our website
to learn more and find your local dealer
.
Well, did you give Scout a chance?