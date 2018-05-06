Ripping a Loamy Fresh Track in France - Video

Les Vosges in France is a wonderful place to ride a bike. There are many different tracks, but all are enjoyable.
Loam, roots, speed, jumps, views, we've got it all.
Eliott Lapôtre rides his bike all the time on self-made tracks. We decided to shoot a short movie on some of these natural tracks.
I tested my new DIY cable cam. It still fits in my small bag, but now we are not limited by the capability of a tiny camera.
This movie was shot on two tracks made by Eliott and some Vosgian friends this winter. They rode it on their enduro bikes, a very fun way to work on skills before the bike park opens.
All of our movies are based on the same recipe: do some serious things without taking yourself too seriously.
Commencal META v4.2 - SR Suntour Durolux - Box derailleur and shifter - Ride Alpha Component - Magura brakes - HT components
MENTIONS: @COMMENCALbicycles @SRSuntour @Magura
