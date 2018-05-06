Ripping a Loamy Fresh Track in France - Video

Les Vosges in France is a wonderful place to ride a bike. There are many different tracks, but all are enjoyable.Loam, roots, speed, jumps, views, we've got it all.Eliott Lapôtre rides his bike all the time on self-made tracks. We decided to shoot a short movie on some of these natural tracks.I tested my new DIY cable cam. It still fits in my small bag, but now we are not limited by the capability of a tiny camera.This movie was shot on two tracks made by Eliott and some Vosgian friends this winter. They rode it on their enduro bikes, a very fun way to work on skills before the bike park opens.All of our movies are based on the same recipe: do some serious things without taking yourself too seriously.Commencal META v4.2 - SR Suntour Durolux - Box derailleur and shifter - Ride Alpha Component - Magura brakes - HT components