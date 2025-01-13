Video: Ripping the Golfie & Glentress with Nigel Page, Elliott Heap & Crew

After all the commotion with the previous brand, Nige decided to get the band back together (at least some of them) on their new rigs and test out the new Abus Airdrop lids up around the Golfie and over at Glentress. With Elliott now on the Foes, Ant Hale on the Static, and Nigel and young local ripper Fransady Keita on the Evil rigs.The trail fairies have been hard at work on Flat White, it is incredible now so thank you very much for the graft.It doesn't seem like a bit of time off has slowed Elliott down either, riding just as good as I've ever seen him ride - albeit a bit more playful on that Foes with it being a little smaller than previous bikes. And yes, he is going on I'm a Celeb next year, or so I heard anyway. This was also the first ride for Ant Hale on his new Static eBike and it's great to see another UK brand giving it a go. Alongside those two, Nige brought out Fransady, a very stylish young rider with big potential on the Evil.. I haven't seen a table clicked like his in a good while. Big up 50to01 for sorting all the lads out with some top tier riding gear.Hope you enjoy some classic Golfie ripping. Cheers to Abus for supporting the project.