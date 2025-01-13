Powered by Outside

Video: Ripping the Golfie & Glentress with Nigel Page, Elliott Heap & Crew

Jan 13, 2025
by Tom Caldwell  

After all the commotion with the previous brand, Nige decided to get the band back together (at least some of them) on their new rigs and test out the new Abus Airdrop lids up around the Golfie and over at Glentress. With Elliott now on the Foes, Ant Hale on the Static, and Nigel and young local ripper Fransady Keita on the Evil rigs.

The trail fairies have been hard at work on Flat White, it is incredible now so thank you very much for the graft.

It doesn't seem like a bit of time off has slowed Elliott down either, riding just as good as I've ever seen him ride - albeit a bit more playful on that Foes with it being a little smaller than previous bikes. And yes, he is going on I'm a Celeb next year, or so I heard anyway. This was also the first ride for Ant Hale on his new Static eBike and it's great to see another UK brand giving it a go. Alongside those two, Nige brought out Fransady, a very stylish young rider with big potential on the Evil.. I haven't seen a table clicked like his in a good while. Big up 50to01 for sorting all the lads out with some top tier riding gear.

Hope you enjoy some classic Golfie ripping. Cheers to Abus for supporting the project.

16 Comments
  • 80
 I doesnt need to be said, but i'll say it anyway. Elliot Heap is a beast on a bike!!!
  • 30
 Great video, good to see Nigel on the bike! Random extra observation: I can't help thinking that Abus would sell more gear if they used that logo at 3:05 on their MTB products. The standard one has such a strong association with padlocks to me!
  • 10
 Thanks bud appreciate it. Read my mind, I very much agree with you there!
  • 30
 Are all those jumps on Flat White? Actual jumps at Golfie wtf?
  • 30
 The manicured tables are the new stuff at Glentress. Seen a cheeky double in there though, not sure where they are hiding...
  • 20
 One of the jumps is at the Golfie, the very manicured ones are at Glentress, the other ones are elsewhere in the valley… and wwwaaayyyy beyond my skill level
  • 10
 Elliot is a wild rider, seems to fly under the radar but he definitely flies.
  • 21
 Is there a golf course in Golfie to play on recovery days?
  • 11
 There's is, at the bottom of Caberston forest is a golf course. You pedal through it to get to the most common trails from the Innerleithen side.
  • 120
 thats the thing about scotland, there's always a fucking golf course
  • 41
 Hence the name Wink
  • 11
 @redrook: Golfland?
Btw, I know, been there last year.
  • 20
 @Michiel76: You might know, but OP seems to think there's a place called Golfie Big Grin
  • 20
 People started calling it the golfie because you start at the golf club.
  • 20
 Love the golfie ❤️
  • 10
 That young kid can absolutely rip







