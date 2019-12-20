

Press Release: Ripton & Co.



Forged from the depths of an abandoned ski motel slated for demolition, Ripton & Co. introduces the most advanced active, performance, technical, stretch jort ever. Combining surf ethos and technical performance, Ripton & Co. introduces a new self-expression, with an acid-washed stretch jort that screams “Take me home tonight.”



Ripton & Co. Jorts are made of super stretch four-way denim gusseted with advanced taint cooling technology. From smooth trannies on your enduro bike, to spring skiing at the Yellowstone Club, action jorts are made to turns heads as you blow by the blowhards. Ripton & Co. Jorts have traditional denim pocketing, and plan to start a lot of other traditions, like Jorth of July, Tim Jorton’s, and Soup du Jort Sundays.



“There are so many ways for bikers and skiers to represent their outdoor culture on their tops and hats, but your legs are what you’re actually using to ride,” says Ripton & Co. Jort Lord, Elliot Wilkinson-Ray. “Ripton & Co. aims to bring attention to the lower half of the body, to make shorts synonymous with Loam God and Powder Hound.”



Ripton & Co. is dedicated to sustainability and thinks you should be too. Instead of buying jeans and cutting them into jorts, buy jorts that were designed to be jorts. Ripton Co saves over 50% of the fabric that would otherwise end up in landfills or get turned into questionable headbands.



We’ve tested dozens of fabrics and 5 rounds of samples (over 3 years) to find a fabric and fit we love. We’ve ridden across Thailand, Mexico, Colombia, and the UK testing their resilience and recovery over time.



Ripton Co Jorts are highly packable and come in two styles: hemmed or cut-off, depending on how denimite you want to look. Both styles retail for $89. Find your jorts at



Forged from the depths of an abandoned ski motel slated for demolition, Ripton & Co. introduces the most advanced active, performance, technical, stretch jort ever. Combining surf ethos and technical performance, Ripton & Co. introduces a new self-expression, with an acid-washed stretch jort that screams “Take me home tonight.”Ripton & Co. Jorts are made of super stretch four-way denim gusseted with advanced taint cooling technology. From smooth trannies on your enduro bike, to spring skiing at the Yellowstone Club, action jorts are made to turns heads as you blow by the blowhards. Ripton & Co. Jorts have traditional denim pocketing, and plan to start a lot of other traditions, like Jorth of July, Tim Jorton’s, and Soup du Jort Sundays.“There are so many ways for bikers and skiers to represent their outdoor culture on their tops and hats, but your legs are what you’re actually using to ride,” says Ripton & Co. Jort Lord, Elliot Wilkinson-Ray. “Ripton & Co. aims to bring attention to the lower half of the body, to make shorts synonymous with Loam God and Powder Hound.”Ripton & Co. is dedicated to sustainability and thinks you should be too. Instead of buying jeans and cutting them into jorts, buy jorts that were designed to be jorts. Ripton Co saves over 50% of the fabric that would otherwise end up in landfills or get turned into questionable headbands.We’ve tested dozens of fabrics and 5 rounds of samples (over 3 years) to find a fabric and fit we love. We’ve ridden across Thailand, Mexico, Colombia, and the UK testing their resilience and recovery over time.Ripton Co Jorts are highly packable and come in two styles: hemmed or cut-off, depending on how denimite you want to look. Both styles retail for $89. Find your jorts at www.riptonco.com

Avid followers of 50to01, Remy Morton or Johannes Von Klebelsberg will have noticed that denim is back in a big way in mountain biking. While slopestyle riders have persevered with the spay on jegging look through the years, now park rats, dirt bags and van lifers are getting in on the action too.However, riding in a pair of jeans can come with perspiration problems so a new company, formed by a group of friends from the bike industry and a fashion school in London, is offering tech jorts to mountain bikers that should make riding in denim a doddle. Rather than a pair of chafey, cut-off Levis, these jorts are constructed with a super stretch four-way denim and include technologies such as "advanced taint cooling"... whatever that is.Ripton & Co. have apparently been testing the jeans for three years and officially launched on Wednesday. They claim to have fulfilled more than 100 orders already so it may not be long before you glimpse some denim-clad thigh on your local trails.There are men's and women's fits available as well as hemmed or cut-off finishes and a pair of Tech Jorts retails at $89USD.Read the full press release below for more info: