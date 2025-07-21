Powered by Outside

Ripton Launches Apparel Collaboration with Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Jul 21, 2025
by Harriet Burbidge-Smith  
Press Release: Ripton

Freerider Harriet Burbidge-Smith "Haz" collaborating with Ripton on a limited edition pant, available in a women's and men's fit this is something that's been in the works for a long time. The style features embroidery of Haz's tree artwork as well as a screened graphic on the lower left leg.

Creating these pants with Ripton came at a time just before my spinal surgery - having something to put my energy into, and somewhat a distraction. I spent a lot of time not only on the design, placement, but also in making sure the pants were a fit that I loved. Finding a sick pair of pants, especially in a women’s fit, has always been a struggle! Ripton has created a casual but insanely comfy riding pant! I’ve tested and shared these in that process over the last few months around the globe! From bike park laps to airbag sessions.

The Quote “Take heed; will surely speed” is something that I found in an almanac during one of my first full seasons away. Though it has many interpretations, my take has always been, “Take your time, be smart, be patient - but also sometimes you do just need to say f*ck it, stop thinking and send it full speed”. My little tree dude is also in your back pocket giving full send support.

http://riptonco.com/products/womens-take-heed-utility-pant

photo

photo


Haz ripping Kamloops in the pants

Finley Kirschenmann

bigquotesSuper big fan of them, absolutely perfect riding pant - Finley

WOMENS FIT
Fits true to size
High-rise waist
Tapered leg
28" Inseam
9.5" Front rise
9.5" Leg opening (flat)

FEATURES
10-ounce twill
30% stretch
98% Cotton, 2% Spandex
Art designed by Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Double knees
Gusseted crotch
Pencil pocket in the left knee panel
Carpenter pockets & hammer loop

MEN'S FIT
Fits true to size
Relaxed leg
31" Inseam
10.25" Front rise
9.25" Leg opening (flat)

FEATURES
10-ounce twill
30% stretch
98% Cotton, 2% Spandex
Art designed by Harriet Burbidge-Smith
Double knees
Gusseted crotch
Sneaky dump pockets atop the knee panels
Carpenter pockets & hammer loop



"Stoked to have collaborated with the Ripton team on these ones! I hope everyone loves them as much as I do." Haz

You can check them out here!
WOMENS http://riptonco.com/products/womens-take-heed-utility-pant
MENS http://riptonco.com/products/mens-take-heed-utility-pant

Photos by Joel Ducrot

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Apparel Ripton Harriet Burbidge Smith


Author Info:
haznationbikes avatar

Member since Jul 4, 2019
6 articles
Report
31 Comments
  • 370
 I'm pleased there's somewhere to put my hammer whilst riding my bike
  • 150
 Hammer time.
  • 120
 @watchtower: Stop
  • 70
 @likeittacky: my my my my…
  • 211
 Are these just a hundred quid pair of Dickies or Screwfix work trousers with some logos on them?

I guess fashion (not style) is cyclic and the next trend will be skin tight jeggings you nicked from your sister (if the past is to be repeated).
  • 43
 I'll vouch for my two pairs of ripton pants being amazing, their stretch, the quality/durability, and style is legit enough for me to justify the high-ish price.
  • 50
 @CustardCountry You're a little ahead of yourself there. If it's cyclic, before we get to nicking our sister's jeans, we have to go through the skinsuit phase...

Whoops, DH apparel is already there. As you were...
  • 150
 Definitely a bike-design-associated company. All sizes have the same inseam length.
  • 152
 Too loose around the ankles. Will get sucked into chain/chainring.
  • 10
 That's precisely why the exquisite hand-done embroidery was positioned on the non-drive side. That's where apprenticeships in Paris haute couture fashion houses pays off.
  • 61
 When Harriet was a little kid I used to watch her dad push her and her tiny bike up the first few jumps at the BMX track. The next time I saw her was decades later and she's trail boss at two different spots - one spot tech jumps, one spot huge jumps. Harriet is the real deal.
  • 42
 I've been wearing Ripton's for a while. Their pants are so, so comfy. I can wear them around, jump on my bike and do some XC riding, then wear them as PJs (best not wearing them in that order, though). Their denim is super, super stretchy and light. Doesn't feel like denim at all. And the design is great for riding, too! Best floor-length jorts I've ever worn!
  • 51
 Nothing better than Performance Denim and extracting as much capital as possible out of this community!
  • 41
 I am to fashion what Bin Laden was to peace but I notice the large pant is making a comeback.
  • 20
 He’s from Jersey…
He skis in jeans
  • 20
 Got a bit of Ripton stuff, its pretty good IMO !
  • 43
 Already missed the trend…it’s Jorts no knee pads these days
  • 50
 Pretty sure Ripton started making bike jorts in like 2019.
  • 10
 New balance makes biking shoes?
  • 20
 I know they do skate shoes like the Jamie Foy ones
  • 33
 Riding my Ebike in jeans rules!
  • 251
 Nothing like ebike laps in carharts. Who am I? And industrial laborer or a cosplaying member of the bourgeoise? Only the subtle differences in a mustache can tell.
  • 120
 @zmums: the more effort you put into looking like you aren’t trying, the cooler you are.
  • 40
 @zmums: I dunno, Turbo Levo vs. Haibike might give it away...
  • 23
 First rider to have TWO clothing deals! congrats!
(She rides for Rheeders new clothing brand signature).
  • 12
 Gentrified carhartt/dickies/etc. cool designs though!
  • 22
 Yeah Haz! Congrats!!!
Below threshold threads are hidden







