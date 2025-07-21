Ripton Launches Apparel Collaboration with Harriet Burbidge-Smith

Creating these pants with Ripton came at a time just before my spinal surgery - having something to put my energy into, and somewhat a distraction. I spent a lot of time not only on the design, placement, but also in making sure the pants were a fit that I loved. Finding a sick pair of pants, especially in a women’s fit, has always been a struggle! Ripton has created a casual but insanely comfy riding pant! I’ve tested and shared these in that process over the last few months around the globe! From bike park laps to airbag sessions.The Quote “Take heed; will surely speed” is something that I found in an almanac during one of my first full seasons away. Though it has many interpretations, my take has always been, “Take your time, be smart, be patient - but also sometimes you do just need to say f*ck it, stop thinking and send it full speed”. My little tree dude is also in your back pocket giving full send support.