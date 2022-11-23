Video: Rise with Kaidan Ingersoll

I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to film my first mountain bike edit with the COMMENCAL team. I have always felt such amazing support from this company and love how much passion they have for the sport. My mission with this video was to try and create an edit that's as action-packed as possible, giving the audience an idea of what can be done on the COMMENCAL FRS. I chose the FRS because my style of riding caters more towards the freeride discipline and I feel as though there’s no better bike for it. The FRS is perfect for all types of riding, whether that’s ripping technical terrain, flowy jumps, or even sending big tricks. — Kaidan Ingersoll