Rising High: Elite Men and Women - Vallnord XC World Cup 2017









With two exciting under-23 races finished, the Andorra World Cup continued its run of thrilling racing as the women's elite field got ready to make temperatures soar even higher up in the Andorran mountains. Both the women's and men's categories have had extremely interesting races in the first half of the season, setting the stage for an ignited competition. Yana Belomoina stepped up her game in the women's field, challenging the status quo. Jolanda Neff is getting back up to speed, and Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa is showing no signs whatsoever of slowing down anytime soon. Annika Langvad has proven time and time again she is a force to be reckoned with, holding two world titles as we speak.



As for the men's field, we've seen closer racing then ever before. Mathias Flückiger, Maxime Marotte, Jordan Sarrou, David Valero, Anton Cooper and lately Mathieu van der Poel seem to be ready to rattle Schurter's cage. Stakes are high. Vallnord's weather gods have spared us from the enduro wrath. The elite race is on.





As temperatures rose, riders tried to cool their body prior to the start.





Linda Indergand and Jolanda Neff showing no nerves as they share a word on the start line.





Annika Langvad stares down the barrel of the gun with the clock ticking down to race start.





Jolanda Neff blazes off as the women's elite field sets off.





When the riders appeared onto the long drag back to the height of the course it was eventual winner Yana Belomoina out front.





Batty with Neff in hot pursuit, it would be Neff that would fade whilst Batty came on stronger and moved up the field.





Gunn-Rita Dahle-Flesjaa continues to amaze as she tore the field up with Yana Belomoina in the first couple of laps.





Jolanda Neff, Irina Kalienteva and the young Dutch Anne Tauber climbing up.





Langvad pushed hard and managed to pull away from Dahle-Fjesjaa, riding to a second place.





Gunn-Rita Dahle putting her vast experience to good use taking a fine third.





Linda Indergrand with a slender gap back to Emily Batty.





Jolanda Neff either checking the gap to her pursuers or looking for a little help in the pursuit of the the riders ahead.





No one could hold a candle to Belomoina this afternoon.





Annika Langvad, reigning World Champion in both cross country and marathon disciplines, rode a consistent race today.





Pauline Ferrand-Prevot seems to be getting back to her old self. She finished in 15th today.





Emily Batty briefly lifts her head to check the damage in front of her.





Two elite World Cup wins for Belomoina.





Annika Langvad was more than happy with her ride today.





All smiles for your winner Yana Belomoina.





Getting stronger and stronger. Jolanda-G.





A very, very tight schedule in Andorra saw riders finishing their race having to wait for the podium prior to riding out of the finish area.





Popping some bottles.





Joining in on the wheel size debate.





Pauline Ferrand Prevot gave it her all and showed a glimpse of a return to her pace with a battling 15th place.





Emily Batty watching the last of the riders coming down the final straight. She'll be content with a 5th place finish.





Mathieu van der Poel (r) caused quite the stir as he challenged Schurter's dominance in Albstadt. Today, Schurter showed the world his class.





There are no easy starts in cross country.





Schurter took the lead and would never look back.





As the course dried, the challenging downhills got progressively easier. Still, with heart rates soaring they remained no mean feat.





For some, the venue was an excellent place for that power nap.





Sarrou, Mathias Fluckiger and Sam Gaze in pursuit.





Schurter's skills are second to none in the men's field. His riding is smooth, controlled and confident. Combine this with the endurance, power and experience and there it is. This is a world class athlete.





Mathias kept it together today and even seemed to close the gap to Schurter.





Schurter's competition closed in on him in the last lap. Mathias finished 18 seconds later, winning the sprint from Jordan Sarrou.





Pablo Rodriguez rode a strong race ending in sixth position.





David Valero had to settle for 22nd as a flat threw him back in the field. Catching back up on a course on this altitude is very, very hard.





Schurter rode back to the line for a victory hop.





It all came together. Mathias Fluckiger has been in top form all seaon, but today his hard work paid off.





Sam Gaze finished in fourth, but what could it have been without this mechanical?





To say Nino Schurter was happy with today's performance would be a one hell of an understatement.









The leader's jerseys are wrapped around the shoulders of Nino Schurter and Yana Belomoina. Lenzerheide, here we come.



Today's racing saw riders gasping for air as they pushed through pain and thin air. Incredible racing. We thank you.






