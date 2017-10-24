Pinkbike.com
Risk, Reward and Rampage: Degree of Difficulty - Video
Oct 23, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
MENTIONS:
@redbullbike
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 2
Poulsbojohnny
(49 mins ago)
Amazing commitment and skill from the riders who ride Rampage and other big hit stuff. I love how the guy makes some killer jumps in his ride at the end, even doing a loop, but bails out on on one section. Gives you an idea of how extreme some of the lines are. And to think that I feel awesome if I get a foot off the ground on my local trails - HAHAH!
[Reply]
+ 1
StanMarsh
(35 mins ago)
yeah loved when the guy did a loop. haha seriously tho yeah they are mental!
[Reply]
+ 1
JustinLund
(1 mins ago)
yeah, siiiiiiiick loop
[Reply]
+ 2
vandall
(25 mins ago)
2 years ago I pitched Red Bull this idea. I literally said, use school buses to show scale. Unless you have been there its impossible to grasp the steepness and scale of these jumps.
[Reply]
+ 5
the-gringo
(1 hours ago)
Here is to hoping all of this years riders head home in one piece!
[Reply]
+ 2
adrennan
(28 mins ago)
Red bull's way of telling the haters to shut up about this being a slopestyle contest. The features are enormous and that top part is pretty damn raw no matter how you ride it. Stoked for Rampage!
[Reply]
+ 4
RRMonster
(38 mins ago)
These videos of Cam explaining things are awesome!
[Reply]
+ 4
qreative-bicycle
(1 hours ago)
The rock didn't stand up afterwards, pu**y
[Reply]
+ 2
MikeyMT
(28 mins ago)
So smart
@redbull
- these videos are great and explain it to even guys like me who have been watching since 2001.
[Reply]
