Risk, Reward and Rampage: Degree of Difficulty - Video

Oct 23, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

9 Comments

  • + 2
 Amazing commitment and skill from the riders who ride Rampage and other big hit stuff. I love how the guy makes some killer jumps in his ride at the end, even doing a loop, but bails out on on one section. Gives you an idea of how extreme some of the lines are. And to think that I feel awesome if I get a foot off the ground on my local trails - HAHAH!
  • + 1
 yeah loved when the guy did a loop. haha seriously tho yeah they are mental!
  • + 1
 yeah, siiiiiiiick loop
  • + 2
 2 years ago I pitched Red Bull this idea. I literally said, use school buses to show scale. Unless you have been there its impossible to grasp the steepness and scale of these jumps.
  • + 5
 Here is to hoping all of this years riders head home in one piece!
  • + 2
 Red bull's way of telling the haters to shut up about this being a slopestyle contest. The features are enormous and that top part is pretty damn raw no matter how you ride it. Stoked for Rampage!
  • + 4
 These videos of Cam explaining things are awesome!
  • + 4
 The rock didn't stand up afterwards, pu**y
  • + 2
 So smart @redbull - these videos are great and explain it to even guys like me who have been watching since 2001.

Post a Comment



