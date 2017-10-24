VIDEOS

Risk, Reward and Rampage: Elements of Style - Video

Oct 23, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

@redbullbike


12 Comments

  • + 22
 When Cam rides ugly on purpose, it still looks better than when I ride.
  • + 5
 Don't fret, he looks better than all of us.
  • + 4
 Sounds exactly like Bill Nye explaining quantum physics.
  • + 3
 Side by side, my "whip" looks exactly like the "wrestling match"...and I thought that I was getting closer FML
  • + 1
 Well done. Really smart to keep making the sport more marketable and easier to understand.
  • + 2
 Style explained for joeys
  • + 1
 We'll said Cam. We're lucky to have you in the both these days.
  • + 1
 Wait, so is it a free ride contest, or a slope style contest?
  • + 2
 It's Rampage
  • + 0
 Is this a promo video for the NBC feed later this year? Hey honey whats this MTB thing on TV
  • - 2
 this would actually be pretty informative if I had no idea what freeride/slopestyle was all about. but it's a bit silly for a post on pinkbike
  • + 1
 Very well done.

