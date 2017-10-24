Pinkbike.com
Risk, Reward and Rampage: Elements of Style - Video
Oct 23, 2017
by
Red Bull Bike
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 22
mrbabcock
(5 hours ago)
When Cam rides ugly on purpose, it still looks better than when I ride.
[Reply]
+ 5
richierocket
(5 hours ago)
Don't fret, he looks better than all of us.
[Reply]
+ 4
phat
(1 hours ago)
Sounds exactly like Bill Nye explaining quantum physics.
[Reply]
+ 3
bluntaaronr
(3 hours ago)
Side by side, my "whip" looks exactly like the "wrestling match"...and I thought that I was getting closer FML
[Reply]
+ 1
MikeyMT
(1 hours ago)
Well done. Really smart to keep making the sport more marketable and easier to understand.
[Reply]
+ 2
NoBikeNoFun
(4 hours ago)
Style explained for joeys
[Reply]
+ 1
robito
(3 hours ago)
We'll said Cam. We're lucky to have you in the both these days.
[Reply]
+ 1
SeanC1
(2 hours ago)
Wait, so is it a free ride contest, or a slope style contest?
[Reply]
+ 2
RRMonster
(43 mins ago)
It's Rampage
[Reply]
+ 0
owlie
(4 hours ago)
Is this a promo video for the NBC feed later this year? Hey honey whats this MTB thing on TV
[Reply]
- 2
steezysam
(2 hours ago)
this would actually be pretty informative if I had no idea what freeride/slopestyle was all about. but it's a bit silly for a post on pinkbike
[Reply]
+ 1
Peakfreak
(2 hours ago)
Very well done.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
12 Comments
Post a Comment