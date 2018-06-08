Pinkbike.com
Rémi Thirion Gets Sideways In An eMTB Shredit
Jun 8, 2018
by
COMMENCAL bicycles
META POWER 29
5 599€ / 5 599 USD / 7 199 CAD
Online and available to pre-order
here
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
thewerner
(4 mins ago)
Action Bronson in a mtb video! awesome!
[Reply]
+ 1
endurodave
(11 mins ago)
I love you Remi but stop with this ebike nonsense
[Reply]
2 Comments
