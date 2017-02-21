PRESS RELEASES

Rémy Métailler Signs Two-Year Deal with Cube

Feb 21, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
R my M tailler signs 2-year deal with Cube Bikes

Whistler-based, Rémy Métailler, is one of the last riders to announce their sponsors for 2017, but here it is. For the next two years, Rémy will be setting the internet ablaze with videos like his Whistler Bike Park clips, aboard a Cube. Speaking with Rémy of the new partnership, he's quick to point out how much he has been enjoying working with Cube as he prepares for 2017, adding that the communication he has with the brand has been great.

The 26-year-old freerider is one of the more innovative park riders today and his riding puts a lot of stress on equipment, not to mention the number of laps of the Whistler Bike Park that he does. Rémy will spend most of his time aboard the Cube Two15 downhill bike and will ride the brands Stereo 160 outside the park.

R my M tailler signs 2-year deal with Cube Bikes

Rémy's 2016 season came to an abrupt finish when he misjudged a jump at the Taxco Downhill event in Mexico, breaking his back in the process. There were rumours circulating that he would be off the bike for the majority of 2017, but when asked Rémy said he feels stronger than ever and has been spending a lot of time skiing recently too – an activity that he has been enjoying with little in the way of issues as a result of the back injury. He's ready to get back on his bike and has been training to make sure that he is not only ready, but better than before.

Cube will be Rémy's frame supplier through 2018, with more news on his partnerships to come in the near future. For more check Cube's full press release below.


Métailler signs two-year deal with CUBE

26-year-old French freerider Rémy Métailler moves to leading German bike manufacturer CUBE with immediate effect. Rémy lives in Whistler, BC, Canada.

CUBE announces its partnership with one of the freeride scene's best-known and most innovative riders ahead of the 2017 season. Both sides are delighted about the new collaboration. CUBE is particularly proud that one of the world's best freeriders has chosen the German bike manufacturer as his partner. "The deal with Rémy means we have an absolute world-class rider on our books. We are extremely proud to welcome Rémy Métailler to the CUBE fold. Despite only being 26 years of age, Rémy is already a big name on the freeride scene and brings a wealth of experience on board with him. We look forward to working together and are planning some intriguing projects involving Rémy," says Marko Haas, CUBE Marketing. "CUBE's focus is not solely on lab results. We also work particularly closely with athletes and obtain feedback direct from riders. This data goes straight into our development processes to ensure we get the best performance from every single bike." Rémy is excited about the partnership with CUBE: "The brand and I share the same interests and my move from Commencal to CUBE went really well. I am very optimistic about the future and moving to one of the bike industry's leading companies is added motivation for me."

R my M tailler signs 2-year deal with Cube Bikes

Rémy believes that the best equipment produces the best performances. That's why one of his bikes of choice is the CUBE Two15 downhiller. With its perfect combination of agility and smooth ride, the Two15 makes child's play out of going super fast on everything from World Cup tracks to local downhill trails and freeride tracks. Rémy made the conscious decision to move to CUBE and is already looking forward to working together: "I feel a connection to the brand through my European roots. CUBE is a household name to me and the new Two15 is an awesome bike that has already shown its potential at the Downhill World Cup. The geometry matches my riding style perfectly. Having CUBE as my bike sponsor for 2017 will help me take my riding skills and my bike knowledge to the next level. I'm really excited about taking this next step."

Rémy is known among other things for the videos he shoots in his adopted home of Whistler. "Burns the Whistler Bike Park" takes bike park riding to the next level and is one of the scene's most-watched edits. Rémy once again proved he is a world-class talent with a 12th place at the 2016 Red Bull Rampage. He was the only rider to use clipless pedals and his fast run impressed the judges. Rémy has already set his personal targets for the next two years: "Over the next couple of years I plan to keep doing exactly what I have been doing for the last four years – producing web edits and content on the thing I love the most: mountain biking. I will also be involved in developing and testing new products. I am confident that CUBE and I will come up with some fantastic stuff together and I am excited to be riding CUBE bikes in the future."

Rémy is currently working on his comeback after a crash at the Taxco City Downhill in Mexico, which left him with a broken T6 vertebra. He is making excellent progress with his recovery thanks to intensive training in the gym and close work with his physiologist. So well, in fact, that Rémy feels stronger than ever.


MENTIONS: @cubebikesofficial


  • + 147
 Not sure if german brands are either that desperate to sign famous riders to push their sales, or if their sales are that high so that they can afford famous riders. I'm looking at you, Aaron, Troy and Remy!
  • + 87
 Don't forget Manon!
  • + 42
 I think a little bit both.
  • + 17
 @alparabraham: good on them all. Well done manufacturers and well done to the riders earning more. Always good. Takes a good product for good money, to an excellent one with the backing of these athletes. It's a win all-round really. Congrats!
  • + 46
 "You too can win world cups, and you don't need a 10k bike to do it"
  • + 17
 Neither is necessary. It's just smart marketing. The big brands are dumping these big names left and right because they don't need them. They can spend less money on a larger number of not-so-big names, then once they get big, dump them too and start over. The small brands can then snatch up one big name to get their brand in the spotlight. It works out perfectly for all parties, really.
  • + 45
 Its called the Burton business model. Get the best riders and you have the best videos/hype even if you dont have the best product. Hype>logic.
  • + 17
 DH and FR sponsorship and bike sales are tiny compared to Road and XC portions of the Big 3.
  • + 10
 I would say a little of both......I'm sure sponsoring a tier one rider is expensive.......it's a gamble but what are the odds Wink
I have never made a mtn bike related purchase based on who's peddling the product........Fit, Form & Function over pitchman or pitchwoman any day
  • + 27
 @rivercitycycles: I think nearly anyone you ask would reply that they "didn't base a purchase on who's riding it" when in actuality many of them did. They probably didn't even know it. It lends a legitimacy to a bike/brand, even if in the subconscious.
  • + 24
 @rivercitycycles: You've never consciously bought a product for that reason. You will, however, definitely have been influenced by marketing in one way or another at some point. The fact you're reading and commenting on this article shows that you're engaging with Cube's marketing strategy and are more likely to remember the brand in the future.

Good luck to Remy - I just wish Cube would make their bikes look nicer. I'm sure they ride great.
  • + 2
 @gonecoastal: I know road biking is huge but surely xc's dying a slow painful death?! I never see any coverage online ever and I couldn't name a single pro xc racer. Where all the pro dh racers and free riders are the super stars of the sport. Everyone knows Aaron gwin and Brandon semenuk.
  • + 3
 @DARKSTAR63: Agreed. I wonder how many guys who "never bought anything because of who the brand sponsors" have purchased items from brands that they wouldn't have known existed if they hadn't seen the name on Gwin or Rachel's jersey.

It's all about visibility, and racers are EXTREMELY visible.
  • + 2
 @rivercitycycles: pro's definitely sell bikes. I was torn between a few bikes and bought a supreme after I saw remy burns whistler video... if it was capable of being ridden like that it's more than good enough for me. Look at how many Santa Cruz bronsons josh Brycelands sold.
  • + 4
 @thenotoriousmic: you can't possibly make that statement.
It's not like SC shops hand a survey to a customer purchasing a new V10. Which racer influenced your V10 purchase: Minnar, Peaty, Miami or TLD/SRAM?

I don't think XC is dying. Just lacks media coverage as it's even less friendly of spectator sport than DH or Enduro.
  • + 2
 @gonecoastal: If you race grassroots DH and follow WC racing, you will see a correlation with your own eyes.
  • + 2
 @DARKSTAR63: I think you made a good point about the subconscious. I will say it had more of a direct influence when I was a kid riding BMX/Freestyle bikes. I definitely considered bikes back then based on who was riding what bike. I actually kind of miss those days. Yeah, I suppose I was a victim of marketing b.s., but damn, it was fun.

I will say now that I'm older, I don't really know who's riding what. I wasn't really following Pink Bike when I bought my current ride, so I didn't even stumble on articles like this. I picked it because the shop recommended I give it a try, and I liked it. I have more of a clue now, but I still don't really follow world cup races/rankings, etc., so even subconsciously, I'm not sure what effect it has.
  • + 3
 @TheR: I can relate big time to the bmx thing, I grew up riding bmx in the 90's and would lust after my favorite riders ride. I remember wanting a T1 frame because Taj and Joe rode them (owned the company) and there was nobody cooler in my mind. I think as I get older I care less and less about these things, but I have to say, I don't think there is anything wrong with favoring a brand partially at least because you like the "aesthetic". That can include who rides the bikes and how/where they ride them. I know I have mostly selected my bikes and parts based upon needs and function but I have to say I would be crazy to think I'm not at least partially "informed" by what I see and think is "cool". It's important to stay grounded... those T1 frames I mentioned earlier. They were actually good. I remember going to Woodward when I was a teen and seeing Ruben riding one - with Mongoose stickers. That was perhaps more telling than anything else.
  • + 1
 And Neko Mulally!
  • + 2
 @webbe: @rivercitycycles is a bike shop. Maybe you're engaging in their marketing strategy by engaging in comments about engaging in Cube's marketing strategy. #circleoflife
  • + 1
 @TheRaven:
giant is big they dumped yoan barelli and commencal sign him
did commencal dumped metailler or cube stole remy and offer more ?
  • + 0
 @gonecoastal: I think XC is effectively dead. Most brands don't even make an XC model, including Santa Cruz. Although the Tallboy is sold with 110mm rear 120mm front, they will not dare call it an XC bike (they discontinued the Bantam last year). Instead, they will talk about how "rowdy" it is for a Trail bike and how much fun it is to ride downhill. The age of making a bike that specializes in climbing is gone, and Spesh, Trek and Giant are likely going to be the last remaining to make them with probably zero spent on developing any new innovations for them.
  • + 1
 @Boardlife69: burton dumped a lot of rider like jeremy jones Max Parro
i think snowboarding is dying and they don't have the money anymore
  • + 1
 @DARKSTAR63: Couldn't agree more. Subliminal marketing at its finest.

Do a brands sales rise on the day they sign rider X? No. But, longer term... it has one heck of an impact.

Not that it's DH, but think Beats by Dre ????
  • + 1
 @DARKSTAR63: Shhhhh. Don't tell anyone that nonsense.
  • + 1
 @thenotoriousmic: so now you gotta sell it and buy a cube? Wink
  • + 0
 @plyawn: no mate it was already on my short list the pube definitely isn't.
  • + 3
 @Rubberelli: If XC is dead, that that's pretty similar to what's happened in the skiing world. There was a time when, if you wanted the premier ski, you looked at the racing skis. Now, it's all targeted to the recreational skiers and whatever use they need (intermediate carving, all-mountain, etc.) If K2 still makes race skis, I can't find them on their site.
  • + 2
 @DARKSTAR63: I think I'm a few years older -- my BMX heroes were guys like Ron Wilkerson, RL Osborn, Matt Hoffman, etc. If those guys were on a team, it carried weight for me with the manufacturer.

Regarding your other comment about Ruben riding a T1 frame with Mongoose stickers... you also mentioned in another comment above that you don't need a 10k bike to win races. That might be true, but the pros at the highest level are often riding custom set-ups that you can't get, but they'll mark them with the same stickers/branding. Their set-ups are top-of-the line, and in many case would probably exceed that 10k mark if you or I would piece together something like that -- even if they're on a YT. I don't blame them -- at that level, you need all the advantages you can get. But I'm skeptical that I'm getting the same thing when I buy one of the bikes I see them riding.
  • + 1
 @TheR: I bought my Santa Cruz 100% because Luca Shaw rides one! Take that to the bank, brotha!
  • + 1
 @Ashevillerider: I don't deny it. I, on the other hand, don't really know who Luca Shaw is. (No disrespect intended -- I just don't really follow the racing). Looking at your profile, I see we're about the same age. I would have guessed the younger guys were more in tune to who is riding what. It just doesn't come into play for me as much.
  • + 2
 @TheR: Well that was in "".... The equipment needs to be good. No question.
  • + 3
 @Rubberelli: I would argue that XC is not dead, just evolving to include more well rounded bikes as bike geometry improves. Companies are finding ways to make bikes climb well, and not kill you on the decents, but choose not to always call them xc bikes. Calling it a trail bike even if it is pulling double duty as an xc bike probably makes it easier to sell to people that want to be trendy
  • + 2
 @QuantumIce: Well if the industry ain't calling it XC, the bikes they build give up climbing prowess for descent prowess, and most of the riders are doing Enduro races, then other than the Olympics it's dying. It's become like bobsleding essentially.
  • - 11
 The fact you compare Troy and Aaron next to this turd gobbler is insulting to the entire bike industry
  • + 1
 @Rubberelli: Companies like Scott, BMC, Cannondale plus the big three among others have huge XC race presence.
XC is a form of specialist racing in the same regard as Enduro and DH. The WC XCO bike checks on PB show negative rise horsecock stems, trick frames, hand stitched tubular tires, weight savings for the sake of weight savings etc. These bikes have little use outside of pure competition for mortals.
The "trail bike" category is so broad that it almost encompasses every bike from the absolute featherweight XCO race machines up to WC DH sleds.
  • + 2
 @rivercitycycles: yt sales went up a soon as gwin got signed...
  • + 1
 @gonecoastal: Sure, but when it is that highly customized, it becomes like Bobsledding, not snowboarding (I guess it would be like slalom snowboarding though). As long as its an Olympic sport it will be done by a few and some compabies will keep teams going. But remember, you can buy a top spec Enduro or DH sled and it will be vurtually identical to what the top pros are using in races. The public wants exactly what Enduro and DH pros are racing, but as you said, they do not want what XC pros are racing any longer. There was a time when it certainly seemed that the majority of mountain bikes sold were XC machines.
  • + 2
 @Rubberelli: "Most brands don't even make an XC model, including Santa Cruz." What is a santa cruz highball? An AM hardtail with a 70 degree head angle and a 27.2 seatpost diameter? The new cc frame weighs 2.65 lbs (Medium). They wont sell that many...but they did a redesign of it this year that made it steeper and lighter.
  • + 1
 @eric-t-rudd: you are right. I guess I always confused the highball and chameleon with each other.
  • + 2
 @rivercitycycles: when Sam hill was rocking an Ironhorse Sunday every man grom and there dog started riding them
  • + 1
 @multialxndr: Yep. He put that company on the map. Sam Hill got the word out. When people started riding the Sunday, it spread. The Sunday is still the best dh bike I have ever had, in my opinion. Haven't had my Sunday since 2009 or 10. It was way ahead of it's time. Sam Hill was definitely the face, but the bike's performance spoke for itself. Shame about the mismanagement of that company.
  • + 1
 @icespec: I didn't say sales wouldn't be affected. I said, I have not made a bike purchase based on who's riding a particular bike. I look for Fit, Form and Function
  • + 102
 Hope he got a fair and *square* deal.
  • + 88
 You're approaching these jokes from the right angle.
  • + 32
 Just as long as he's not boxed in by the deal
  • - 18
 Expected quite a few Obtuce statements in here!
  • + 20
 I thought the lame pun was a bit obtuse.
  • - 11
 e:dp
  • - 6
 Guys you killed the pun thread
  • - 3
 His smile looks frozen like an ice cube
  • + 83
 Why Remy?! Commencal fit your appearance so well! Now youre on a bike that looks just awkward.
  • + 46
 I wonder how many frames he'll go through on a monthly basis..
  • + 37
 @bonkywonky: Pinkbike Buy&Sell, Cube Fritzz, like new, never seen a bikepark - Remy
  • + 11
 @PeteNoble13: Then the cliche "Two Day of Riding On It." As a selling point hahah
  • + 32
 You don't know what goes on behind the scene, maybe Commencal lowered their level of support, who knows? Anyway, isn't everyone entitled to change companies in their career? If a marketing or warehouse person gets a new job, and hey, perhaps a little more money, then everyone says congrats, if its a rider they get shit on. Cube is huge in Europe. Good for you Remy, if you are happy, then I'm stoked for you.
  • + 7
 @loamer: What you say is true. Like Im stoked that hes progressing forward and stuff, but cube just doesnt seem to be like a fit. Everything seems like awkward. Commencal was like bread and butter with his style.
  • + 2
 @loamer: But I guess we shall see
  • + 4
 Its always like that when your idol does something that you estimate wrong.... i remember myself Thinking YTs were FUGLY bikes when aaron signed with the mob, i couldnt believe my eyes! Now, i believe the tues is one of the sickest dh bikes out there !!! Wait for another remy aggeesssive edit and you ll see... NO DOUBT cubes dh bike sales are going to explode
  • + 12
 To me it looks like a decent purposeful bike, one I'd happily buy, and in no way looks awkward.
  • + 2
 @RedBurn: They honestly look like the old Konas to me... but like I said we shall see. Maybe he will make them change their ways or something. We all know he beats the shit out of his bikes.
  • + 4
 Maybe that's exactly what Cube needs, currently we don't associate Cube with fun and cool ness. Same as people didn't associate YT with performance, but hey their bikes are made for fun AND performance, and that got in many people's head only when Aaron came aboard.

Never ridden a Cube, probably they ride great as all modern bikes, and maybe they're even more fun than Commençal except the color. And some complain about Cube bikes being short, but Commençal is the same.

@loamer: yeah things were getting complicated with Commençal. Congrats to Remy!
  • - 2
 Here are your messages: "You have 30 minutes to move your car," "You have 10 minutes," "Your car has been impounded," "Your car has been crushed into a cube," "You have 30 minutes to move your cube."
  • + 4
 Clean nice lines and without swooping curves that dates a frame. It actually looks very very nice in raw.
  • + 2
 @bonkywonky: Not the biggest fan of Cube, but I think they withheld pretty well on the worldcup last year, didn't they? And that being their first year on tour. Also wouldn't be surprised they are / will work on a new DH bike based on the inputs from the worldcup team and Remy.
  • - 1
 @MTB-Colada: so you have inside information on how the frames (linkages in particular) held up..? I know of way too many Stereo owners having issues with the main pivots.
  • + 2
 @bonkywonky: Well, I don't recall them snapping the frame on any of the races! But that is all the info I got from Scotland Yard.
  • + 55
 in the last photo remy is just looking at the bike despondently saying "How will I even ride this?"
  • + 13
 "How am i going to ride a shockless frame??"
  • + 46
 Weirdest photoshoot ever....
  • + 13
 The warm ambiance of the underground parking lot in Creekside in Whistler. Haha.
  • - 1
 @adrock-whistler: hahaha 120% creepy
  • + 36
 A good reminder that aluminium is good enough for the pros, so it's good enough for me. METAL BIKES 4 LYFE.
  • + 56
 Next week news: "Cube announces new carbon prototype..."
  • - 5
flag passwordpinkbike (2 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sounds like you are trying to convice yourself on not buying a carbon frame.
  • - 2
 @passwordpinkbike: I'll never buy a carbon frame
  • + 5
 @Jokesterwild: ...I didn't ask you if you would.

Carbon haters are hilarious. I don't like carbon either, but I don't need to scream it to the world on the top of a mountain, and neither I need a pro to reinsure what I think about it.
  • + 4
 @passwordpinkbike: good for you sweetie. I think carbon is overrated and over priced and those facts should be shouted. Bike companies are ripping people off imo
  • + 3
 @Jokesterwild: it's environmentally irresponsible is the only valid reason.
  • + 34
 hopefully he'll pick up some component sponsors soon
  • + 71
 Make the bike heavier though...
  • + 32
 2007 called, they want their frame back.
  • + 16
 Even my boundless love for all things Rémy is not enough for me to ever consider buying Cube.
  • + 16
 Didn't expect that!
  • + 12
 Lame announcement. Come back with a full bike and all sponsors again.

I don't want to see "Remy partners with..." every day...
  • + 11
 Aaron chainless and now Remy shockless. Jeesh.
  • + 10
 Cash rules everything around mtb.
  • + 6
 cream get the money, dollar dollar bill ya
  • + 5
 Not only a great deal for Remy but an even better one for CUBE. To not only have their DH team giving feedback on the Two15 HPA but now a guy who professionally rides bikes at a world class Bike park with trails that range from flat out fast to suspension ruining chunder gives CUBE nearly year round testing in all environments and will also give them some great insight in the longevity of frame bits and other hardware.
  • + 7
 Man, with that bearing size, they better ship him containers of those frames...
  • + 6
 I think I would've been more excited if this was Rémy literally signing something with a cube.
  • + 6
 well...thats quite dissapointing.
  • + 2
 @Daweil:
What I meant was signing with riders outside of Europe it will be the motivation for these type of brands to expand there sales to other countries.
From a marketing standpoint(like other mentioned)it makes alot of sense.
I mean YT sales sky rocketed when Gwin signed and Zink started the distribution.
Almost whenever a German/European brand announces a new bike,the first comments are mostly "will it be sold in N.America"...
  • + 6
 did not see that coming..
  • + 5
 Great to hear that Remy is recovering fast!!
  • + 1
 right, didn't he hurt his back? Broken pelvis was Aggy if I remember right
  • + 4
 Congrats remy! Cant wait to see you shredding those things to death in the park this summer. Yeah Dude!!
  • + 1
 I just thought the same thing..I honestly don't think that Cube make bad bikes but this does smell like Marketing bla bla bla.
If these German based brands(that are not being sold in N.America) get seen more on trails, the rider demand will be higher and People would want to order them.
  • + 10
 You understand that sponsorships are always part marketing, right?
  • + 3
 Totally what I thought! But who wouldn't say no to a high five figure $ deal??
  • + 5
 Maybe not in your area, but Cube is with Canyon, Radon, YT,... one of the most seen brands here. They have a lot of dealers and many entry-level bikes and it is one of Germanys biggest bike brands. Or did you mean to generally question this marketing move of brands getting recognition by sponsoring famous people?
  • + 7
 @daweil: some people think that if it's not being sold in n.america, it's not a big brand. Smile
  • + 3
 I like remy especially for how modest and humble he is... They must teach that at school In France.
  • + 4
 Congrats on the comeback Remy!
  • + 2
 With all due respect, but this thing is called cube, it sure looks like a cube and damn, if that thing rides like a cube, Remy might not survive the next Whistler attack.
  • + 4
 Its like giving Hulk a half donut
  • + 4
 WHERE IS VIDEO WITH RIDING?
  • + 9
 ITS RECOVERING FROM A BROKEN BACK STOP YELLING
  • + 3
 He looks so happy about his new sponsor ! Or not
  • + 0
 Cube doesn't wanna be that "cheap" brand anymore. It's a good move to get into Dh/freeride world. But their frames still looks cheap and weak. Those tiny pivots and that hardware...
  • + 3
 All this hate is making some people at cube cry.
  • + 3
 I wonder if he is going to give all his old bikes to Yoann Barelli.
  • + 1
 I broke T7 and compressed my spine early winter season and I was snowboarding in late spring....easy recovery. Best of luck Remy
  • + 1
 Cube is legit! Riders will develop the bike zee Germans have the resources to shake it up! Next model the Taylor SWIFT....
  • + 2
 Just a frame sponsor for now? No wheels? No suspension?
  • + 26
 Oh no worries buddy I am all covered. Bike checks are coming soon.
  • + 2
 i hope they give him a nice shock for his bike......
  • + 1
 they just love good beer, kraut, maultasche and currywurst.
Who else can offer this?
Mahlzeit
j
  • + 3
 Good ol aluminum!
  • + 2
 Why all the hate? Guys a pro shredder what's the problem ?
  • + 1
 Out of all of this i wonder does anyone have video of the crash in MEXICO? I NEVER SAW IT.
  • + 2
 remy posted it on instagram
  • + 2
 Looks like a session...
  • + 2
 Oh no!
  • + 1
 Wouldn't it be cool if Cube was made in Cuba? Looks like a Big Hit.
  • + 1
 What a curve ball
  • + 1
 Cube??
  • - 1
 Such an ugly bike...oh well though. I wish that at least he earns more than before.
  • + 0
 at the end of the year they can make a frame snap compilation
  • + 1
 It a look a like a norco
  • + 1
 No video? SAD!
  • + 1
 he looks disappointed
  • + 0
 [] [] [] [] [] [] [] [] []
  • + 0
 Don't this he should have
  • + 1
 Who buys these?
  • + 1
 Why so sad?
  • + 0
 Because CUBE, that's why. Isn't it obvious?
  • - 3
 Well, I would say that back in 1999 the cro-mo made Sunn Radical Plus, the Nicolas Voullioz's bike was more sophisticated than this Cube. This one looks like a very first version of the Horst link prototype.
  • - 1
 I just can't envision another whistler edit with a CUBE.
  • + 3
 It's not as if a different bike is ever going to ruin a Remy edit - it's just a damn bike after all and he's still got loads of style. I'll just still be mostly focusing on him tearing Whistler up and blowing everyone's minds.
  • - 2
 not the very best choice for a bike...I guess he will be paid much for riding 2003 Kona frame...
  • - 2
 His face speaks for itself. This could have been avoided. What the hell am I gonna do?!
  • - 3
 looks like a 4x bike
