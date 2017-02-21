Rémy Métailler Signs Two-Year Deal with Cube



Whistler-based, Rémy Métailler, is one of the last riders to announce their sponsors for 2017, but here it is. For the next two years, Rémy will be setting the internet ablaze with videos like his Whistler Bike Park clips, aboard a Cube. Speaking with Rémy of the new partnership, he's quick to point out how much he has been enjoying working with Cube as he prepares for 2017, adding that the communication he has with the brand has been great.



The 26-year-old freerider is one of the more innovative park riders today and his riding puts a lot of stress on equipment, not to mention the number of laps of the Whistler Bike Park that he does. Rémy will spend most of his time aboard the Cube Two15 downhill bike and will ride the brands Stereo 160 outside the park.







Rémy's 2016 season came to an abrupt finish when he misjudged a jump at the Taxco Downhill event in Mexico, breaking his back in the process. There were rumours circulating that he would be off the bike for the majority of 2017, but when asked Rémy said he feels stronger than ever and has been spending a lot of time skiing recently too – an activity that he has been enjoying with little in the way of issues as a result of the back injury. He's ready to get back on his bike and has been training to make sure that he is not only ready, but better than before.



Cube will be Rémy's frame supplier through 2018, with more news on his partnerships to come in the near future. For more check Cube's full press release below.





CUBE announces its partnership with one of the freeride scene's best-known and most innovative riders ahead of the 2017 season. Both sides are delighted about the new collaboration. CUBE is particularly proud that one of the world's best freeriders has chosen the German bike manufacturer as his partner. "The deal with Rémy means we have an absolute world-class rider on our books. We are extremely proud to welcome Rémy Métailler to the CUBE fold. Despite only being 26 years of age, Rémy is already a big name on the freeride scene and brings a wealth of experience on board with him. We look forward to working together and are planning some intriguing projects involving Rémy," says Marko Haas, CUBE Marketing. "CUBE's focus is not solely on lab results. We also work particularly closely with athletes and obtain feedback direct from riders. This data goes straight into our development processes to ensure we get the best performance from every single bike." Rémy is excited about the partnership with CUBE: "The brand and I share the same interests and my move from Commencal to CUBE went really well. I am very optimistic about the future and moving to one of the bike industry's leading companies is added motivation for me."



