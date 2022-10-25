Watch
The Road & Gravel Edition of Tech Week 2023 is on VeloNews
Oct 25, 2022
by
Outside Online
https://www.velonews.com/tag/velonews-tech-week/
Our sister site VeloNews is getting in on Tech week too, so head over there for all the new curly-bar gear!
Posted In:
Outside Network
Reviews and Tech
Tech Week 2023
Road Bikes
Outside
VeloNews
