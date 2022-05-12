Road Cycling Digest: A Fake Pro Cyclist, Bluetooth Internal-Hub Shifter, $800 CeramicSpeed Aero & More

What's going on in the curly bar world? Road Cycling Digest showcases articles from our sister sites, CyclingTips, VeloNews and Peloton Magazine. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
EXPOSED BY A STRAVA KOM: THE MANY LIVES OF A FAKE PRO CYCLIST
By: Iain Treloar / CyclingTips
Australian cyclist Nick Clark built a loyal following at his Virginia bike shop, based in part on his national and international results and a lengthy professional career. There was just one problem: none of it was true.
This is the strange tale of the unravelling of a years-long deception – the ‘Catch Me If You Can’-like story of a man with a claimed past as a pro cyclist, a soldier, a CEO, a lawyer, an author, an academic, a hostage responder, and a weapons instructor.
FOX 32 TAPER-CAST GRAVEL SUSPENSION FORK REVIEW: IT’S THE REAL DEAL
By: James Huang / CyclingTips
It’s hardly been a big secret that Fox has been working on a new gravel-specific suspension fork — there have been leaks for months, after all — but it’s finally been unveiled for real, and we now know its official name: the 32 Taper-Cast.
This isn’t Fox’s first gravel suspension fork, of course. It was five years ago that Fox released the 32 AX, or Adventure Cross. That was also touted as a gravel suspension fork, but in reality, it was little more than an obsolete cross-country mountain bike suspension model that was shortened and reconfigured to work for gravel bikes.
You may have caught wind of some reliability issues concerning previous-generation, high-end Shimano road cranks, specifically Dura-Ace 9000 and R9100, and Ultegra R8000 and 6800. Basically, some of them are coming apart. Shimano won’t officially comment on the issue (perhaps due to legal constraints — and believe me, we’ve asked), but some key changes with Dura-Ace R9200 and Ultegra R8100 provide some key clues as to what’s happening, and what’s been done to fix it.
TOM PIDCOCK SPARKS TOUR DE FRANCE TITTLE-TATTLE WITH COBBLED RECON
By: Jonny Long / CyclingTips
Picture the scene. You’ve just completed an arduous Classics campaign, fending off illness while still managing to pick up some decent results. In the final race, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, you’re involved in a huge, nasty pile-up where you’re sent flying into a ditch, left to chase back on before eventually finishing 103rd as the race goes up the road without you.
The very next day, you recon the entire 155km of the cobbled stage five of the 2022 Tour de France.
Now, does that sound like a rider who won’t be on the start line in Copenhagen in 66 days’ time?
NAMES YOU SHOULD KNOW: THE GREATEST HISTORICAL RIVALRIES IN WOMEN’S CYCLING
By: Amy Jones / CyclingTips
While riders in today’s women’s peloton benefit from more live race broadcasts and media coverage than ever before, female cycling figures from the past are often criminally underreported while their male contemporaries are mythologised. However the history of women’s racing is replete with legendary figures and indeed some passionate rivalries over the years. Here are some of those riders and rivalries you should know about.
500 KM BY PENNY FARTHING: A DIFFERENT SORT OF RIDE AROUND TASMANIA
By: Dan Bolwell & Kelly Waldeck / CyclingTips
It’s been 140 years since the humble penny farthing bicycle was superseded by safer and more effective technology. But cycling isn’t always about riding the latest and greatest thing, and there’s obvious value in both preserving and building upon the history of our great sport. Which is why the work of Dan Bolwell, better known as ‘Penny Farthing Dan’, is so intriguing, if not important.
As featured on CyclingTips last year, Bolwell hand-builds wonderful bespoke penny farthings in Melbourne and those bikes are quite a sight to behold. In the following article Bolwell and Kelly Waldeck recount a recent six-day cycling tour around Tasmania undertaken by 12 riders on penny farthings. Because bikes aren’t just there to be looked at – they’re there to be ridden.
2022 SEA OTTER CLASSIC TECH GALLERY: THULE, AEROE, LIZARD SKINS, AND MORE
By: Dave Rome / CyclingTips
Our tech coverage of the 2022 Sea Otter Classic comes to a close with this gallery. Within you’ll find a bunch of interesting new products from major brands including MicroShift, Giro, Stages, Met, Thule, Reynolds, Crankbrothers, Lizard Skins, and more. Enjoy!
DYNAPLUG TEASES NEW HANDLEBAR-STASHED TUBELESS PLUGS
By: Dave Rome / CyclingTips
It’s no secret that I’m a fan of Dynaplug’s patented tubeless tyre plugs. The unique design that integrates the pointed edge of the insertion tool with the plug may not be the cheapest option, but in my experience, it has proven to be the quickest to use, easiest to insert, and most reliable at staying where it should (most obvious with road tyre pressures).
The company’s Racer Pro tyre plug tool is what I tend to carry with me on just about every ride. It’s a tool that stores four plugs, each one ready to be jabbed through an unwanted hole in a tubeless tyre. And while that tool is wonderfully compact, Dynaplug is currently working on a new stashable version that could be quite great.
PARIS-ROUBAIX 2022: MATHIEU VAN DER POEL’S CANYON AEROAD CFR
By: Dave Everett / CyclingTips
Let’s all be honest here; there’s only one favourite for this Sunday’s edition of the men’s 2022 Paris-Roubaix. You know who I mean: the man, the myth, the living legend, Mathieu van der Poel.
After a spectacular Tour of Flanders win two weeks ago and still being fresh having only starting his season in style at Milan-Sanremo, the Alpecin-Fenix rider is the man everyone will be watching this weekend. But he’s keeping a very low profile ahead of the race. Luckily though, with a bit of nagging, his bike isn’t.
NERD ALERT PODCAST: RECYCLING CARBON FIBER IS NO LONGER A PIPE DREAM
By: Abby Mickey / CyclingTips
The topic of sustainability and carbon fiber has long been a black eye on the bike industry, but one company in Tennessee — called Carbon Fiber Recycling, of all things — is seemingly turning that around. Old broken frames? Random components? Scrap uncured pre-preg? It’s all good, according to CFR: just stick it all in its magic machine, and usable raw material comes out the other end.
COOL TOOL TUESDAY #7: FRESH TOOLS FROM THE SEA OTTER CLASSIC
By: Dave Rome / CyclingTips
Hello tool nerds. Rather than disperse the tool goodness amongst our general tech coverage from 2022 Sea Otter Classic, I figured “why not keep it together as an ode to those that wrench?”
This is Cool Tool Tuesday, Sea Otter Classic edition.
This gallery takes a look at new and interesting tools shown at Sea Otter that I haven’t already covered in recent galleries focussed on new tools for 2022 (yes, there are always a lot of new tools coming out). If you haven’t already, be sure to check out part one and part two of what’s new in the world of cycling tools. (Read more.)
FIRST RIDE: FELT BREED CARBON
By: William Tracy / Peloton Magazine
Felt is no stranger to gravel bikes, having made the alloy Breed and Broam models for a few years now. But one thing has been conspicuously absent from the gravel range: carbon fiber — especially for a brand that prides itself on its innovations and expertise in this material. That’s finally changed. The Breed Carbon will start hitting shop floors later this year.
Whether it’s Ferrari’s Rosso Corsa (“Racing Red”) or Bianchi’s Celeste, Italian brands have intertwined signature paint colors with their identities like no others. They are instant visual cues that, to those in the know, make the breath quicken, the hairs on the neck stand tall. Of course, it’s not the color in and of itself that excites (though we’ll send what remains of our last crit prime gift card to anyone who genuinely dislikes the Celeste color) but what the color is inseparably associated with: premium performance. That’s why when a Bianchi Specialissima showed up at our door in all its Celeste glory, we couldn’t wait to get it right back out the door onto the local trails.
As a sport, cycling is both innovative and adventuresome. It discovers little-known places and secrets of the landscape and embraces them into its own mythology. Think of the iconic mountains of the grand tours, such as the Izoard, Alpe d’Huez, Mortirolo and Angliru. These places were not famous until cycling came along and blessed them with its colorful drama. Mount Etna, however, is a different beast. It doesn’t need cycling. IT IS OLDER AND BIGGER AND MORE DANGEROUS THAN ANY PUNY BIKE RACE. Foolish men may choose to pedal their shiny machines across its lava-blackened slopes but this Giant of Sicily cares not. And the stories of the Giro d’Italia’s Etna stages are mere whimsy compared to the stories previously told about the volcano.
BOBBY & JENS: KAYSEE ARMSTRONG IS ALWAYS UP FOR AN ADVENTURE
By: Peloton Magazine
When Bobby Julich did his first mountain bike stage race a few weeks back at the seasoned age of 50, he was getting passed. A lot. But while that was a humbling experience, especially for someone who has an Olympic medal in cycling, that’s also how he came to meet this week’s guest on Bobby & Jens, Kaysee Armstrong.
A competitive cheerleader growing up, Kaysee found cycling in college, and since then has grown into a force to be reckoned with on the Liv Factory Team.
Kaysee takes us inside her world of stage racing, adventure riding and most recently bikepacking, and trades notes with Bobby and co-host Jens Voigt on being a road racer versus a mountain biker and the completely different worlds of those disciplines.
REPORT: ZWIFT CUTS STAFF, ENDS HARDWARE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
By: Greg Kaplan / VeloNews
Zwift has laid off upwards of 150 people and is canceling the hardware development projects, which have teased a smart bike, smart trainer, and other similar indoor cycling devices, according to recent reports.
“Given the current macroeconomic environment, we have decided to scale back our hardware offering, pausing plans to launch a smart bike. As a consequence, Zwift has implemented difficult, yet important changes to the organization of the business. We are grateful for the contributions of all those impacted and have done our very best to support them,” reads a statement issued Thursday by Zwift director of public relations Chris Snook.
SPECIALIZED REFINES ROVAL RAPIDE CLX II AND ALPINIST CLX II AS TUBELESS – DETAILS AND RIDE IMPRESSIONS
By: Ben Delaney / VeloNews
After a false start in 2019 followed by two years of investment in R&D, Specialized now has tubeless designs for its new Roval Rapide CLX II and the Roval Alpinist CLX II. The carbon tubeless wheels feature hooked beads, a 110psi maximum inflation rating, and, Specialized claims, an exceptionally strong and resilient design created specifically for the unique dynamics of tubeless setup.
Since 2020, Specialized has been selling and outfitting its teams with the aerodynamic Roval Rapide CLX and the lightweight Roval Alpinist CLX clincher wheels. These new tubeless wheels have identical external shapes to their clincher predecessors: The asymmetrical $2,800 Rapide II pairs a 35mm-wide, 51mm-deep front with a 30mm-wide, 60mm-deep rear for a 1,505g set that handles calmly in gusty winds. The $2,650 Alpinist II is a 1,250g set of 33mm-deep rims. Both sets are 21mm internally.
Longer endurance events are becoming more and more popular in recent years. Maybe it’s because of the atmosphere attached to these events, or the sense of accomplishment that comes with such long days in the saddle. Regardless, more people than ever are testing their mettle with multi-hour events.
The challenge that comes with this new fad to race longer, is that people’s lives also seem to be getting busier. Jobs, family, hobbies, social groups, side-hustles, and other life events don’t seem to be slowing down, instead, they seem to be asking for more of our time than ever before. So, it begs the question: How do we train for long races with limited training time?
THE BLUETOOTH INTERNAL-HUB SHIFTER ROB BRITTON USED TO WIN BELGIAN WAFFLE RIDE CA DAY TWO
By: Ben Delaney / VeloNews
Internal-hub shifting systems are nothing new on bicycles — my trusty Priority city bike has a twist shifter internally geared hub — but the new two-step Classified system with a Bluetooth shifter is relatively new. And a gravel race win on an internal-hub-shifting system? If that has happened before, I am unaware.
All that to say, former Tour of Utah winner Rob Britton winning day two at the Belgian Waffle Ride California on the Classified Powershift hub system is notable.
CERAMICSPEED OSPW AERO IS BEING RACED THIS WEEK, WILL SELL FOR $800
By: Ben Delaney / VeloNews
High-end performance company CeramicSpeed is known in pro cycling for its ceramic bearings and its Oversized Pulley Wheel system that replaces the jockey wheels on a derailleur with larger, lower-friction models. Later this summer, the company will launch the OSPW Aero, which, as the name implies, is an aerodynamic version of the OSPW component with a built-in fairing.
At the Ironman world championship in Utah, Ineos Grenadiers rider Cam Wurf has an OSPW Aero on his Pinarello Bolide.
