Road Cycling Digest: A Full Suspension Gravel Bike, Worst Things About the Best Helmets, Talking Torque & More

Whispers of What the Tour De France Could Look LikeBy: Jonny Long / CyclingTips
Sure, there is less than a week until the route of the 2023 Tour de France is unveiled, but you want to know now, right?
The closer we get to the date when race director Christian Prudhomme and invited Tour cyclists gather in Paris to watch what is effectively a big and expensive PowerPoint presentation, the more impatient we all become.
Of course, that hasn’t stopped internet sleuths and various local French press from piecing together evidence of where the 2023 race will go.
2023 SPECIALIZED DIVERGE STR REVIEW: ABSURDLY COMFY, BUT ALSO HEAVY AND PRICEYBy: James Huang / CyclingTips
30 mm of rear suspension travel, 20 mm of front travel, and clearance for 700x47 mm knobbies is a formula for a good time on rough terrain.
Specialized,with the new Diverge STR flagship gravel bike, is essentially turning its entire seat tube into a flexible seatpost. Specialized says it’s good for 30 mm of travel, and it’s even controlled by a dedicated oil damper. Sounds complicated, no? It most definitely is, and it’s also heavy, painfully expensive, and looks a little goofy, too.
But holy crap, is the ride quality amazing.
COOL TOOL TUESDAY #11: TALKING TORQUE WRENCHES, PART TWOBy: Dave Rome / CyclingTips
A guide on how to correctly use a torque wrench.
OK, so you’ve now got a good idea of why you need a torque wrench and what type may be right for your bicycle-fixing needs. Next is to understand how (and how not) to use such an instrument. You’ll be surprised how easy it is to mess up using a torque wrench.
This topic could quickly become an e-book that only I would buy. But today I’ll stick to the most important things to know and the most common issues to avoid. Alright, it’s time to talk torque, again.
Riding from Crested Butte to Aspen: The 46th Annual Pearl Pass Klunker TourBy: Betsy Welsch / VeloNews
Before there was mountain biking, there were just mountains and bikes. In September of 1976, a motley group of 15 decided to ride bikes from Crested Butte to Aspen over Pearl Pass at 12,700 feet. They called it the Pearl Pass Klunker Tour, in homage to the place, and to the bikes ridden.
The 38-mile journey is arduous still today due to the elevation and incredibly rough terrain on the northwestern side of the pass. However, it’s easily doable (to ride from CB to Aspen and even back) in one day on modern bikes and with the benefit of lived experience.
Back then, however, no one had done it.
Watch: Hillary Allen and John Collinson in Edge of DarknessBy: Betsy Welsch / VeloNews
The ultra runner and big mountain skier have both found healing — and more — riding gravel.
Perhaps moreso than their physical challenges, injuries tests the mental fortitude of all athletes.
Scuderia Pinarello riders Hillary Allen and John Collinson both have stories of injury taking them to the brink of their mental toughness and how bikes helped bring them back.
2023 TREK DOMANE+ E-ROAD BIKE REVIEW: ULTRA-QUIET, ULTRA-STEALTHYBy: James Huang / CyclingTips
Trek has today announced the third generation of its Domane+ e-assist road bike, and it’s quite the change from the one that came before. There’s a new motor from German company TQ, a brand-new carbon fiber frame with more advanced carbon fiber content and construction, more tire clearance, and in general, a sleeker and lighter total package that looks and feels more like a “regular” road bike.
It sounds like quite the complete package on paper, and it mostly is in reality – with some caveats, of course.
MATHIEU VAN DER POEL RACED A ROAD BIKE AT GRAVEL WORLDSBy: Dave Rome / CyclingTips
There has been plenty of chatter about the fact the inaugural UCI Gravel World Championships was being run on a relatively flat course that’s as much a road race as it is a gravel race. And such talk is only reinforced by the fact Mathieu van der Poel rode a Canyon Ultimate CFR road bike at the event.
ZUKAS CYCLES CUSTOM STEEL ALL-ROAD FRAME REVIEW: OMG, THOSE SEATSTAYSBy: James Huang / CyclingTips
It’s a brand you’ve probably never heard of, but yet another example of why you should consider a custom steel frame.
Technical FAQ: Mixing Campagnolo 11- and 12-speed components, road tubeless safety, back surgeryBy: Lennard Zinn / Velonews
Dear Lennard,
I want to use a Campy Super Record 12 crankset on a Campy Record 11-speed drivetrain.
How well will that work? Will it work as good as a 11-speed crankset? I am using a Cable operated Campy Record groupset.
― Walter
The worst things about the best road helmets By: Aliya Barnwell / Velonews
What I learned from wearing the best road helmets.
Technical FAQ: Road tubeless reliability, squealing carbon rimsBy: Lennard Zinn / Velonews
Recent standardizations in tubeless wheels and tires have changed Lennard Zinn's mind on tubeless.
