Road Cycling Digest: A Full Suspension Gravel Bike, Worst Things About the Best Helmets, Talking Torque & More

Whispers of What the Tour De France Could Look Like

Sure, there is less than a week until the route of the 2023 Tour de France is unveiled, but you want to know now, right?The closer we get to the date when race director Christian Prudhomme and invited Tour cyclists gather in Paris to watch what is effectively a big and expensive PowerPoint presentation, the more impatient we all become.Of course, that hasn’t stopped internet sleuths and various local French press from piecing together evidence of where the 2023 race will go. Read more .)