Velo Digest: A One Gram Bike Lock, Cursed Courses, & The Most Underrated Racer of the Season

Aug 29, 2023
THE TOP STORIES
from
ROAD & GRAVEL CYCLING
August 2023


What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each instalment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.




Craig’s Tool product review: 40 years in the making
By: Troy Templin

Craig Edwards, founder of eecycleworks is the name behind Craig's Tool, the latest lightweight cycling tool.

(Read more.)
photo



The gravel bikes we found at MADE Bike Show 2023
By: Alvin Holbrook

Bikes from Argonaut, Seeker, Haley Cycles, Onguza, and more.

(Read more.)
photo




Trek Madone SL 7 Gen 7 bike review: IsoFlow + burrito is a perfect match
By: Troy Templin

The Trek Madone SL Gen 7 now completes the line matching the more expensive SLR and offers almost the same ride quality.

(Read more.)
photo




A turning point for women’s racing: Tour de l’Avenir Femmes makes its debut
By: Sadhbh O'Shea

Gaia Realini, Shirin van Anrooij, Fem van Empel, and Antonia Niedermaier are among the riders on the star-studded start list.

(Read more.)
photo



Feedback Sports Range Click torque wrench review: Portable accuracy
By: Alvin Holbrook

Feedback's latest tool adds more torque, an ambidextrous design, and an obvious click to their already-excellent torque wrench.

(Read more.)
photo




Canyon Endurace CF SLX review: It turns out that smooth is fast
By: Alvin Holbrook

The Canyon Endurace offers a novel adjustable handlebar, more aero, and excellent comfort. Aside from one hiccup it is hard to find a better endurance road bike.

(Read more.)
photo



Most underrated racer of the season? Mads Pedersen blows up Bemer Classic in sensational summer streak
By: Jim Cotton

Danish fast-finisher adds another victory to a 2023 palmarès that even Van Aert, Van der Poel would be stoked for.

(Read more.)
photo



The Hunt Hill Climb SL Disc is a sub-1000 gram climbing wheelset made for… tubulars?
By: Troy Templin

The Hunt Hill Climb SL Disc wheelset is the most specialized wheel that we have seen from the UK brand.

(Read more.)
photo




4iiii PRECISION 3+ power meter with Apple Find My tracking review: The power of modern tech
By: Troy Templin

The 4iiii Precision 3+ power meter adds value for cyclist of all levels. Power data and the ability to track a lost bike in one unit is a first for the industry.


(Read more.)
photo




Is 6 hours too long? Why distance matters in the world road cycling championships
By: Andrew Hood

The world championships are among the hardest, longest days of racing for a reason, and that's a good thing.


(Read more.)
photo




Orbea joins the wheel market with Oquo road and gravel wheels
By: David Everitt

There's a wide range of wheels in the lineup and they're designed in-house.

(Read more.)
photo




Safety first: 5 ways to inspect a bike after your next ride
By: Troy Templin

Be the best DIY mechanic with 5 ways to inspect a bike after your next ride.

(Read more.)
photo




The one gram bike lock from Hexlox | Eurobike randoms
By: Will Tracy

Also, a saddle with adjustable tension, a 4-in-1 bike bag design, Thule’s top new bike rack, and much more.


(Read more.)
photo




How an unscheduled toilet emergency wasn’t going to stop Mathieu van der Poel
By: Andrew Hood

Dutch star becomes world champion despite urgent mid-race nature stop in fan's house: 'I couldn't have carried on racing without their help.'

(Read more.)
photo




The bikes, tires, and gear people are riding – SBT GRVL 2023
By: Alvin Holbrook

What gravel bike tires do people ride, what bikes are they riding, and why did they choose that gear? Gravel race bike checks at SBT GRVL 2023 are here.

(Read more.)
photo




Is this Vuelta a España cursed? Crashes, deluges, tacks, and frayed nerves mark opening weekend
By: Andrew Hood

Improving weather should ease tension after an uneven and sometimes bizarre start to the 2023 edition.

(Read more.)
photo


