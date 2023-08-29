Velo Digest: A One Gram Bike Lock, Cursed Courses, & The Most Underrated Racer of the Season
Aug 29, 2023
What's going on in the curly bar world? Velo Digest showcases articles from our sister site, Velo. In each instalment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
Craig’s Tool product review: 40 years in the makingBy: Troy Templin
Craig Edwards, founder of eecycleworks is the name behind Craig's Tool, the latest lightweight cycling tool.
(Read more
.)
The gravel bikes we found at MADE Bike Show 2023By: Alvin Holbrook
Bikes from Argonaut, Seeker, Haley Cycles, Onguza, and more.
(Read more
.)
Trek Madone SL 7 Gen 7 bike review: IsoFlow + burrito is a perfect matchBy: Troy Templin
The Trek Madone SL Gen 7 now completes the line matching the more expensive SLR and offers almost the same ride quality.
(Read more
.)
A turning point for women’s racing: Tour de l’Avenir Femmes makes its debutBy: Sadhbh O'Shea
Gaia Realini, Shirin van Anrooij, Fem van Empel, and Antonia Niedermaier are among the riders on the star-studded start list.
(Read more
.)
Feedback Sports Range Click torque wrench review: Portable accuracyBy: Alvin Holbrook
Feedback's latest tool adds more torque, an ambidextrous design, and an obvious click to their already-excellent torque wrench.
(Read more
.)
Canyon Endurace CF SLX review: It turns out that smooth is fastBy: Alvin Holbrook
The Canyon Endurace offers a novel adjustable handlebar, more aero, and excellent comfort. Aside from one hiccup it is hard to find a better endurance road bike.
(Read more
.)
Most underrated racer of the season? Mads Pedersen blows up Bemer Classic in sensational summer streakBy: Jim Cotton
Danish fast-finisher adds another victory to a 2023 palmarès that even Van Aert, Van der Poel would be stoked for.
(Read more
.)
The Hunt Hill Climb SL Disc is a sub-1000 gram climbing wheelset made for… tubulars?By: Troy Templin
The Hunt Hill Climb SL Disc wheelset is the most specialized wheel that we have seen from the UK brand.
(Read more
.)
4iiii PRECISION 3+ power meter with Apple Find My tracking review: The power of modern techBy: Troy Templin
The 4iiii Precision 3+ power meter adds value for cyclist of all levels. Power data and the ability to track a lost bike in one unit is a first for the industry.
(Read more
.)
Is 6 hours too long? Why distance matters in the world road cycling championshipsBy: Andrew Hood
The world championships are among the hardest, longest days of racing for a reason, and that's a good thing.
(Read more
.)
Orbea joins the wheel market with Oquo road and gravel wheelsBy: David Everitt
There's a wide range of wheels in the lineup and they're designed in-house.
(Read more
.)
Safety first: 5 ways to inspect a bike after your next rideBy: Troy Templin
Be the best DIY mechanic with 5 ways to inspect a bike after your next ride.
(Read more
.)
The one gram bike lock from Hexlox | Eurobike randomsBy: Will Tracy
Also, a saddle with adjustable tension, a 4-in-1 bike bag design, Thule’s top new bike rack, and much more.
(Read more
.)
How an unscheduled toilet emergency wasn’t going to stop Mathieu van der PoelBy: Andrew Hood
Dutch star becomes world champion despite urgent mid-race nature stop in fan's house: 'I couldn't have carried on racing without their help.'
(Read more
.)
The bikes, tires, and gear people are riding – SBT GRVL 2023By: Alvin Holbrook
What gravel bike tires do people ride, what bikes are they riding, and why did they choose that gear? Gravel race bike checks at SBT GRVL 2023 are here.
(Read more
.)
Is this Vuelta a España cursed? Crashes, deluges, tacks, and frayed nerves mark opening weekendBy: Andrew Hood
Improving weather should ease tension after an uneven and sometimes bizarre start to the 2023 edition.
(Read more
.)