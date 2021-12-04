Road Cycling Digest: A Wheel-Destroying Parrot, Tech Through Time, Match Fixing & More

How I Became The Internet’s Most Notorious Bike Thief

The year: 2013. My jeans were tight, my hair was long, I was in the gory core of my 20s, and I was trying to make my way in life.After several aeons of diligent study and many more working at a bike shop while trying to get a job as a writer, I’d finally landed a gig at a cycling magazine for an advocacy organisation. Things were looking up. In those days my heart sometimes whispered a quiet dream to my brain, that maybe one day I’d make a mark on the world. Who knows? Melbourne’s a big city, but I had big dreams.For one edition of the (now defunct) magazine a colleague had written an article about her bike being stolen, and we needed a feature image. All the bike thieves in our stock photo archive looked a bit shit, but we had a bike, a camera, a big bolt-cutter, and a can-do attitude. Read more .)