Road Cycling Digest: An Endless FAQ to Tubeless, 5 Things the Bike Industry Should Do & More

Editor's note: CyclingTips has introduced a metered paywall, which you can read about here . You can still read the articles listed here, but there's a limit of 5 per rolling 30 days before you need to become a member. We have no plans to do a similar paywall on Pinkbike, although we are looking at promoting Beta MTB's content in the future. —Brian

An Endless Faq To Tubeless Bicycle Tyres By: Dave Rome / CyclingTips



Regardless of your chosen cycling discipline, tubeless tyres have benefits to offer over standard tube-type setups. Those benefits are certainly more obvious with wider tyres, lower pressures and rougher surfaces, but even skinny road racing rubber can potentially gain from losing the inner tube.



However, tubeless isn’t just a matter of removing the tube and riding blissfully into the sunset. Tubeless carries real compromises, including new knowledge and more maintenance than trusty tubes. Whether the positives outweigh the negatives will be up to you, and this article is designed to arm you with all the knowledge you’ll ever need on the topic.



The Mudless Mystery Of Mathieu Van Der Poel’s Shoes By: Iain Treloar / CyclingTips



Paris-Roubaix was, as you might have heard, a little bit damp. The brave souls of the peloton trudged their way through the grime and grit of Northern France toward a velodrome in Roubaix, where everyone collapsed en masse in the infield and then limped to some atmospheric shower stalls to clean up.



This year more than most, the Hell of the North was a hell of a spectacle.



But amongst all the drama and intrigue of the race, there was one small, seemingly insignificant detail that was seized on by the viewing public: Mathieu van der Poel’s feet.



Topeak JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage Floor Pump Review By: Dave Rome / CyclingTips



Topeak is no stranger to producing good value and long-lasting bicycle pumps, and its JoeBlow series of floor pumps are found in the sheds, garages, cupboards and cars of many thousands of cyclists around the world.



Topeak currently sells 26 floor pump models, with the variance between some of them being a bit of a ‘spot the difference’ challenge. One that stands apart is the JoeBlow Tubi 2Stage, a new addition that aims to be a tubeless-friendly pump without obvious compromise and not requiring an air chamber to be pressurised.



Gallery: The Grit and Glory Of Paris-Roubaix Femmes By: Iain Treloar / CyclingTips



Some races come with their own gravity. Paris-Roubaix Femmes – the first ever women’s edition of one of cycling’s most beloved races – was one of those. As it approached in the calendar, the entire world of cycling seemed to orbit around it.



In the end, after all that build-up, the result itself didn’t really matter as much as the fact that there was a race to have a result. But it sure helped that it was a scintillating one.



The 13 Coolest Things We Saw At Sea Otter 2021 By: Peloton Magazine



After a two-and-a-half-year pandemic induced hiatus, the Sea Otter Classic at the Laguna Seca Raceway in Monterey County, California, returned to its full form with racing across most disciplines of road and mountain biking, and a product expo. Here are some of the coolest things we saw.



Five Things I Really Wish the Bike Industry Would Do By: Dave Rome / CyclingTips



Now, don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of good things happening in the cycling industry, but it’s hard to overlook the forever-increasing prices of bikes, the growing number of proprietary parts, some light greenwashing, and the continuation of telling consumers they need race bikes when that’s only the best product for a few.



And so rather than write out a list of angry rants that sound awfully similar to those I’ve written before, I decided I should flip the script and share what I want to see more of.



Modern Flat-bar Gravel Bikes Are Basically Just Old Mountain Bikes By: James Huang / CyclingTips



An emerging trend in gravel bikes right now is using flat handlebars in place of the usual drop bars. The claimed benefits are what you’d expect: with more leverage for your hands, you’ve got more control when things get particularly rowdy, and the bikes are more fun to ride as a result.



Adding bar width sounds like an easy win in those situations, and mountain bikers will attest that even a few millimeters can make a big difference in terms of how much you can toss a bike around on a trail. However, swapping a drop bar for a flat one brings with it downsides as well as upsides, namely in terms of reach. Most modern drop bars have reach dimensions around 65-80 mm, but almost all flat bars have some degree of rearward sweep, which means just trading one for the other without altering the frame geometry to compensate can suddenly make a bike feel very short front-to-back.



Gallery: Snapshots Of Hell At Paris-Roubaix By: Iain Trelaoar / CyclingTips



It’s been 20 years since a wet Paris-Roubaix – 20 years of dry or dusty cobbles. Sure, sometimes they’ve been a little bit sloppy – an earthy hint of mud creeping in at the periphery – but a proper wet Paris-Roubaix is a different beast.



The 2021 edition – twice delayed by the pandemic, and occupying a new spot in the calendar at the end of the season when the continent is on the cusp of its winter hibernation – will be remembered as one of those vintage editions.



Heavy rain from the outset. Mud-slicked cobbles. Puddles that verged on being ponds. It’s always the Hell of the North – it’s the race’s whole schtick – but the conditions this year made it extra hellish.



French study: Spinal cord-injury drug detected in Tour de France riders By: Sadhbh O'Shea / Velonews



Evidence of a muscle relaxant used to treat people with multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injuries has been found in samples taken from professional cyclists, a French study found.



Hair samples were taken from seven riders during a “three-week cyclist race” in France, the report said.



The name of the team and cyclists involved are not named in the report — published in the “Wiley Analytical Science Journal“ which was reviewed by VeloNews in full — but it would indicate that the samples were collected during the Tour de France in July.



Canyon Launches Aluminum Grizl Al Gravel Bike By: Peloton Magazine



Canyon’s gravel range is expanding. The new Grizl AL brings the adventure-focused features of the Grizl CF gravel bike released earlier this year to a more affordable aluminum version.

Like the carbon version of the Grizl, the AL model offers tire clearance of up to a whopping 700 x 50mm, more than plenty to take on anything you would want to tackle with a gravel bike. It’s nice to have that ample clearance as an option for rugged adventures, but it might be overkill for a lot of gravel riding. Luckily Canyon ships the bike with 45mm tires.



Everything You Need To Know About The Inaugural Tour De France Femmes By: Amy Jones / Peloton Magazine



The end of this season marks a pivotal moment for women’s cycling. Steady growth has been building since the introduction of the two-tier system at the beginning of 2020—when minimum salaries and live coverage requirements were set by the UCI. Rather than set progress back, last year’s Covid-challenged season saw the introduction of new races, more television coverage and more teams, as well as rumors of the return of a women’s Tour de France.



Google Maps To Improve Cycling Directions And Add Green Navigation By: James Lynch / Peloton Magazine



Trying to find directions on your bicycle can be difficult. Even with GPS, we often miss our turns while we pay attention to the road, avoid cars dipping into the bike lane, pedestrians stepping off a curb prematurely, and doors that swing open toward us. If you are in a navigation app, this can be a nightmare as your GPS pauses to reroute, leaving you biking without knowing if you’re even actually in the right direction.



Q&A: Floyd Landis recounts his experience at Big Sugar, his first gravel race By: Betsy Welch / Velonews



Floyd Landis did his first gravel race last weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas at Big Sugar Gravel. In this interview, Landis talks about how the race went, including taking care of Ted King, who crashed and broke his elbow, and his thoughts on gravel racing in general, now that he has gotten a taste for it.



At Big Sugar, Landis lined up in front and was impressed with how fast the race started. He also noted how technical the course was, and how group dynamics play out differently on gravel than on the road.



Cervélo’s parent company Pon agrees to buy Cannondale’s parent group Dorel Sports for $810 million By: Velonews



Dorel Industries has agreed to sell Dorel Sports to Pon Holdings for $810 million in cash.



Dorel Sports is the parent group of Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, and Mongoose. Pon Holdings is the parent of many bike brands, including Cervélo, Santa Cruz, and Gazelle. Pon, a privately held Dutch group with businesses in several sectors, recently acquired the Mike’s Bikes retail chain in California.



“By combining Pon.Bike and Dorel Sports, a leading bicycle company in the world will be created, with a combined revenue of around 2.5 billion euro ($2.9 billion),” Pon said in a release Monday.



The Basement Tapes: Jojo Harper From Issue 104 By: Tim Schamber / VeloNews



In issue 104, our 10th annual Photo Annual, we showcased 12 photographers and 1 collector that are at the top of their game in cycling photography.



Here’s the extended interviews from Peloton magazine: The Photo Annual.



