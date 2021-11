Road Cycling Digest: An Endless FAQ to Tubeless, 5 Things the Bike Industry Should Do & More

Five Things I Really Wish the Bike Industry Would Do

Now, don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of good things happening in the cycling industry, but it’s hard to overlook the forever-increasing prices of bikes, the growing number of proprietary parts, some light greenwashing, and the continuation of telling consumers they need race bikes when that’s only the best product for a few.And so rather than write out a list of angry rants that sound awfully similar to those I’ve written before, I decided I should flip the script and share what I want to see more of. Read more .)