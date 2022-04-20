Road Cycling Digest: Gravel Fork Face Off, MVDP to Race Giro d'Italia, New Bike Tools, & More

WHY FOAM TIRE INSERTS ARE ONE OF THE BEST UPGRADES FOR YOUR GRAVEL BIKE

When it comes to bicycle performance, there’s nothing more important than literally where the rubber meets the road. Sure, there are other factors that come into play, but when all is said and done, it’s all about the tires.Most of us are used to the standard variables affecting tire performance: casing construction and suppleness, rubber compounds, tread design. However, regardless of what tire you’re running, the biggest variable is air pressure. It’s an especially important tuning parameter when it comes to gravel bikes, where the tire sizes are relatively small, the terrain often borders on MTB territory, and traction is never as good as you want it to be. Read more .)