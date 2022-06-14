Road Cycling Digest: Making A Carbon Frame, Washing Cycling Kit, Fuelling a Grand Tour & More

TADEJ POGAČAR WILL HAVE A NEW COLNAGO ‘PROTOTIPO’ BIKE AT HIS DISPOSAL AT THE TOUR DE FRANCE

Spy shots of Tadej Pogačar riding an unbadged all-black bike on training rides have been making the rounds on social media and cycling forums recently. Now Colnago, the bike sponsor of the defending two-time Tour de France champion's UAE Emirates team, has confirmed that there is in fact a new model on the horizon, called "Prototipo."Further details are sparse, but we do know a few things.