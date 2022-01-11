Road Cycling Digest: The Best Derailleur Hanger Alignment Tool, Pablo Escobar’s Brother, Building Titanium Frames, & More

What's going on in the curly bar world? Road Cycling Digest showcases articles from our sister sites, CyclingTips, VeloNews and Peloton Magazine. In each installment, you might find endurance coverage, power-to-weight ratios, gravel bike tech and, of course, lycra.
The Best Derailleur Hanger Alignment Tool: 9 Tested
By: Dave Rome / CyclingTips
Sticking out in the wind, controlling your rear gears and just waiting to be bent, the rear derailleur sits in a precarious position. As a result, it’s the little hanger the derailleur’s bolted to that is commonly designed as a weak point. Best ruin a replaceable piece of aluminium than write off an expensive derailleur, or worse, the frame.
But because derailleur hangers are designed to be sacrificed, that also means they’re prone to bending. That manifests as dodgy and inconsistent shifting that no amount of cable-tension adjusting, limit-screw fiddling or chain cleaning will solve. A derailleur hanger alignment gauge tool is not only extremely useful for diagnosing that your hanger is, in fact, bent, but also for making it straight again.
Bikes of the Bunch: Santa Cruz Highball XC-Gravel Bike
By: Alex J. Wissmann / CyclingTips
I wanted to create a gravel bike for tackling both technical trails and long gravel rides. Living in Switzerland, at the edge of the Jura mountain range, I’m often riding gravel roads with sections of techy singletrack thrown in. A pure gravel bike feels a little too under-gunned on those technical trails, while the fixed hand position of a cross country mountain bike is lacking on long gravel rides.
My solution was to build a bike that blurs the lines between gravel and XC bikes both in terms of capability and components.
Sex And The City Just Torpedoed Peloton’s Share Price
By: Iain Treloar / CyclingTips
Sex and the City has a long history of ruffling feathers. After debuting in the late ’90s, the show became a cultural phenomenon with its lurid depictions of socialites rutting. Soon thereafter, the names of its main characters – Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, Samantha – became conversational shorthand, as they navigated their way through both sex, and the city.
Now, I – a total Charlotte – am a writer for a cycling website in the year 2021, so why am I telling you this? Great question and thank you.
It is certainly not because I like Sex and the City* (although I will admit to a morbid fascination). It is because of what happened to Mr Big at the end of the first episode of the new reboot, And Just Like That.
Pointlessly Shift Your Bike’s Electronic Gears Like A Manual Car
By: Dave Rome / CyclingTips
Sometimes we see homemade tech that truly solves a problem. It often doesn’t take long for those ideas to become something that makes someone money.
And then sometimes we come across tech that exists purely because it can, even when it makes no sense. This old Playstation remote and Di2 shifter mash-up is one such example. And you can add Japan-based maker Ryoichi Inoue to the list of tech-minded heroes making somewhat pointless things simply because their impressive skillset allows them to.
While Inoue’s creations aren’t anything that solve a problem or fulfil a wish, we still can’t help but be impressed by them.
Revel Bikes Launches The Rover, Its Entry Into Gravel
By: Dave Rome / CyclingTips
Revel Bikes is still a relatively fresh face, but in just a few short years has made its mark in the mountain bike world with competitively-priced bikes offering an effective suspension linkage layout and a durable carbon fibre layup developed by the founder of Enve, Jason Schiers.
Since then, the company put its name to ‘FusionFibre’ wheels made with an automated thermoplastic composites technology, and more recently the company announced a gravel version of the carbon rim tech.
Now, the Colorado-based mountain bike company has officially launched its first gravel bike (well, sort of). In fact, it’s Revel’s first bike that isn’t a full-suspension mountain bike.
What’s Happening With The Long-Awaited Warburton MTB Park?
By: Matt De Neef / CyclingTips
It’s been over a decade now since local riders first posed the idea of a mountain bike network in and around Warburton, 75 km east of Melbourne. It took most of a decade of consultation and planning until $11.3 million of funding was secured in 2019, paving the way for Warburton to become a true world-class MTB destination.
Renowned trail designers World Trail were brought on board to design and start construction on the network, which will include some 177 km of trails when complete. The jewel in the crown: a 27 km trail from the top of Mt. Donna Buang all the way back down into Warburton.
Titanium In Tuscany: A Visit With Frame Builder Darren Crisp
By: Augustus Farmer / Peloton Magazine
What was slightly unusual for me about visiting Crisp Titanium to photograph the company’s bike-building process and try to understand the man behind it was that I already knew him. Usually when I visit someone in the cycling industry I often become friends as a result, but with Darren Crisp we were friends long before the call and opportunity came to photograph his workshop deep in the hills of Tuscany—a region I once knew so well but hadn’t revisited for decades.
I first met Lorenzo Savarino in 2017 when I was looking to repair my vintage Eddy Merckx steel frame at La Bicyclette, a Paris bike shop that specializes in vintage bicycles and equipment. The shop was resplendent with a wealth of classic machines and components, and I often wondered where Savarino harvested his rich stock. I found the answer this past spring.
The Shirt Whisperer: Stijn Dossche Designs Incredible Pro Cycling Team Jersey Concepts
By: Tim Schamber / Peloton Magazine
Just when you thought a particular pro team jersey was cool, along comes Stijn Dossche to throw you for a loop. He takes what exists and makes it better with a twist and a tweak or smashes and mashes multiple brands together to create a shirt that’s so far out, that it somehow makes sense. He’s truly a great designer because the response is often “Yep! that really works well.” He nails it every time in our book.
Most visitors don’t go to family-owned Mexican restaurants in Andorra. While there, few diners would order ceviche in an oversized goblet and even fewer would back that up with a brave order of nachos stacked with local chorizo. But this is how I met Gaëtan Goron. He’s a journalist from Paris who was covering his first Tour de France and found the driver who delivered the Princeton CarbonWorks to Mathieu van der Poel’s mechanic that helped the Dutch star keep the yellow jersey on the stage 5 time trial at the Tour. But that’s not really the story.
I was eating with Gaëtan and his colleagues when he told me how the secret delivery happened. It’s a story that is partly about sponsor dynamics, cycling and late-night deliveries by a Dutch hotelier in the Pyrénées (who I later met and interviewed). It’s also a story about his math savant brother, a socialist French newspaper started by Jean-Paul Sartre and the meditative task of making six crossword puzzles a week.
Places of Cycling: Majorca A Sanctuary for Cyclists and Poets Alike
By: Peloton Magazine
The road that follows Majorca’s north coast will be familiar to many cyclists. Its undulations connect the towns of Port de Pollenca and Soller, making it an essential part of many routes in the north of the island. Riding west past Soller the road hugs a steep forested hillside. The Balearic Sea rolls away to the horizon. And just before the village of Deià is La Casa de Robert Graves. This is the house where the English poet lived for 53 years, until his death in 1985. Built in 1932 from local stone at the instruction of Graves and his partner, the American poet Laura Riding, the two-story house has an air of peaceful creativity.
Pablo Escobar’s Brother: The ‘Narco’ Who Dreamed Of Racing The Tour De France
By: Andrew Hood / Velonews
Everyone knows Pablo Escobar, who ran the Medellín cartel until his death in 1993, was one the world’s most notorious “narcos.”
What’s lesser-known is how his older brother, Roberto Escobar, was once a top cyclist in Colombia who dreamed of racing the Tour de France before joining his brother in a life of crime.
The Spanish daily El País outlines the unlikely and ultimately violent story in a report on its website.
The story details Roberto Escobar’s cycling roots before he joined his younger brother, Pablo, and went on to run the financial side of the operation during the cartel’s rise and fall. Roberto was jailed for more than a decade and released in 2006.
Getting off pavement brings freedom not found in traditional road riding. It also brings more rolling resistance; pedaling becomes heavier as soon as you roll off the asphalt and onto the dirt, robbing you of either energy or speed.
You have some options to minimize this energy cost. Adjusting tire pressure is the zero-cost method and can make a large difference in the power required to maintain a given speed. Changing to a different tire width can also reduce rolling resistance, as can switching to a different brand and model of tire that has a more supple tire casing, a more flexible puncture protection layer, and/or a tread compound with lower hysteresis (the lag in rebound following impact).
11 Comments
and/or poking PB with a stick... "Cmon... Do another BvsB or Field Test video"
And some crossword puzzles.
Sudoku, maybe?
One article about a tools that is defiantly useable on mountain bikes, another about a hardtail with drop bars (ok, maybe just dumb), one about a pointless gear shifter that is kind of cool, and one about a bike park in Australia.
