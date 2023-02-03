Video: A Mountain Bike Road Trip Through Slovenia in 'Road to Trieste'

km 0 // Innsbruck

47° 15' 52'' N | 11° 23' 46'' E

km 389 – Kranjska Gora

46° 28' 16'' N | 13° 43' 17'' E

km 442 – Sella Nevea 46° 23' 22'' N | 13° 28' 26'' E

After a gondola lift ride, an hour of bike-carrying and a bottle of water we stand on the Sella Prevala, right at the border ridge between Slovenia and Italy. The panorama is breathtaking. Approximately 100 years ago artillery was being hoisted up here; today there is supposed to be a challenging but continuously rideable trail all the way down to the valley.



km 452 // Basecamp

46° 25' 14'' N | 13° 33' 55'' E

km 496 // Robidisce 46° 12' 56'' N | 13° 24' 53'' E

Looking on the map, it is truly impressive what the locals built into this slope with just 350 meters of altitude. 5 tracks of different difficulties make their way through the not too steep terrain in long turns. They are bristled with small and big jumps, technically difficult passages and there is even a shuttle service.

km 602 – Nanos

45° 49' 10'' N | 14° 1' 9'' E

km 525 // On the Road

46° 10' 58'' N | 13° 43' 58'' E

km 691 – Trieste 45° 38' 58'' N | 13° 46' 38'' E

Finalemente - Trieste! When looking at Trailforks one could almost think to be in Squamish. A tight net of trails surrounds the city and the local scene is supposed to be ginormous. This might be the reason why the harbor city is sometimes called the “second Finale Ligure”. Despite the rain the earthy ground on Toboga and Pivo has enough grip and we ascend again immediately. We definitely should have planned for more time here! In comparison to the rocky trails of the last few days, these trails are way smoother to ride. As a little treat we decide to have some pizza and an espresso at the harbor promenade. A worthy conclusion to our trip!

km 1051 – Way back home

47° 15' 52'' N | 11° 23' 46'' E

Thanks for the Support

Special thanks to

Dennis Rankl, Friedi Bauer- Specialized Germany

Dirk Janz - Yakima Europe

Dejan Kavs - DK Sport Bovec

Boris Johnson - for Brexit, which makes it incredibly

hard to get spares for classic British cars in the EU now!

Actually it should have been a backpacking trip. We start in the north of Slovenia, right at the Austrian border, combining the trails along the Italian border to a continuous route and work our way all the way south to the Adria and Trieste. Exactly like a classic Transalp. As romantic as this might sound, we quickly had to realize that our plan for Slovenia was more of a wish than reality. No matter how we turned our maps, how much we searched online-forums for trail suggestions or how many locals we asked, every potential route ended in an unrideable trail, in front of a vertical cliff or a strict driving ban. That’s why Paula, Moritz and me eventually had to admit that such a journey through Slovenia simply made no sense.Whether Moritz’s 35 year old Range Rover was the best alternative to hourlong stints of carrying our bikes is open to interpretation. All we knew was that we wanted to combine the individual appealing trails into a bike trip. In a region where massive limestone outcrops are permeated by paths built during the war, similar to the ones in the Italian Trentino & Alto Adige region, a road trip seemed to be a suitable mode of travel. So a canister of coolant instead of a handlebar-pack, a rooftop tent instead of a sleeping mat and a set of stock wrench nuts and a multitool it was.Our day starts rather calmly. The ascend with the chairlift in the bike park of Kranjska Gora is admittedly somewhat meditative. It also shows parallels to the slow speed of travel in our car. All three of us have to focus on not falling asleep before we reach the summit station as the lift slowly sways us up the mountain. After this year’s reshape, Kranjska Gora has a lot more to offer than just its infamous bumpy fields of roots and rocks.Moritz and Paula skillfully shift their rear wheels in every switchback, loudly expressing their excitement as they take on risky maneuvers. I on the other hand have to fully concentrate on finding my path on the rugged limestone! It is honestly quite challenging compared to the smooth and fast bike park tracks I am used to! Sometimes in wide, sometimes in narrow turns the path snakes down the slope before it turns into a zig-zag line on the map. Again and again small natural takeoffs on the side of the track entice small and big jumps, and despite the rugged terrain we keep the speed up.Vanlife. Perfect sunrises at mountain lakes, immaculately clean vehicles with string lights, moka pots, with steam that rises in the early morning sun with lovely country-music in the background. That is what it looks like on Instagram. In reality the daily procedures of cleaning, cooking, doing dishes, repairing bikes and cleaning again are rather exhausting. And where is the spoke wrench again? But the promise of waking up every morning at a trail start in the middle of nowhere or with a breathtakingly beautiful panorama makes all the efforts worth it.With the confidence of a French general we start into the dense woods and on “Napoleon” all three of us are thrown off of our high horses immediately. Steering at the end of the turns seems to do nothing. The only way on this soft clay soil seems to be fall line; even when the track leads you directly towards massive birch trees, which make no attempts to get out of our way either. The first rainy day in weeks has turned these tracks into slippery rollercoasters. Despite the soft ground “Fit Helga” is a fun trail but it is still too slippery to do any jumps. “We definitely have to come back here when it’s dry!” Paula states confidently. “And then we’re gonna jump the gap!” The shapers definitely understand their craft here! Robidisce, we will be back.The Nanos-Plateau was supposed to be the scenic highlight of our trip. However, after a calm start into our two hour climb there, a storm warning motivates us to new peak fitness performances. Dark storm clouds roll into the panorama from the west as we finally reach the start of the trail. The trail spectacularly follows the ridgeline and the almost fist sized lose rocks are something you first have to overcome to enjoy this trail. But with a certain base speed the path feels pretty smooth. Our short prayer at a small chapel was not heard. What seems like the daily downpour by now forces us to take a small break between statues of the virgin Mary and beeswax candles.Admittedly, none of us had thought that the old Diesel would make it this far without any incidents. The fact that Moritz has saved the phone number of a local towing company under “Favorites” gives you a glimpse into the trustworthiness of this British diva. This might be why it was to the surprise of no one when combined with a sudden squeak of the engine the power steering stopped working almost completely. After 35 years the pully on the power pump fell off the shaft which made steering honestly quite the arm workout.“Oh, that doesn’t look too good…!” says Paula as she points under the hood of our car. The water is not coming from the sky this time but from the cooler. “At least you have return insurance!” I mock Moritz as this time he pours a bottle of Sanpellegrino into the almost empty expansion tank. Let’s see how many more unforeseen stops we have to make on our way back. “It would be boring with a new car.” Moritz comments. Paula and I look at each other in a way that says it all and we both can’t contain our laughter any longer. After four attempts to start the car we finally roll back towards home with the speed of a Slovenian chairlift.