The Road Trip of a Lifetime From Cancun to Whistler by Bike - Part 1

In Puebla we get to finally put our MTB tires on for a little session on the top of the local DH trail:



Baja California was an amazing part of our trip. This is a desert. The roads are straight for so long, so turns becomes an event.

There is nothing to make stops or breaks for very long distance, so you had better get enough water and food supply with you. Every opportunity to get some shadow are welcome.



Most of the bike travellers go from North to South. It's because of the wind. We didn't know that, but it makes sense.



In Oregon, landscapes get more forest. And trails gets sicker too. We are approaching Canada. A very nice session in Black Rocks!



Next stops are Squamish & Whistler, if you are a rider from there, don't hesitate to send us a message!

We are two French brothers, Pierre, 21-year-old, and Thibaut, 34-year-old. Like a lot of MTBikers, we had a dream:In December 2016, we decided it was time to make the dream coming true. Going to "the mecca" of MTB, deserve a pilgrimage. That why we decided to start our trip from Cancun, Mexico.The plan was to travel those 9000 km and do freeriding on the way with the same bikes. We couldn't use DH/Freedide bikes, too heavy to travel with. So we decided to choose some big enduro bikes, who allowed us to travel and are strong enough to support big jumps. Pierre bought a 2017 Radon Swoop 170, 27.5", and Thibaut kept his unbreakable Nicholaï ION 16 2013, 26".We arrived in Cancun the 17th of October. For two months, we travelled through a very flat part of Mexico, and we didn't find any place to ride. Still, we passed through amazing landscapes and discovered the very rich Maya culture.To travel, we use some road tires, and change them when we reach a spot to ride. To make this trip a bit more crazy, we are carrying a trailer with us, and after two months of travel, in Oaxaca, we finally find a workshop to built our foldable ramp: 2m70 long, adjustable from 40 cm to 70cm height, strong enough to support us sending it at full speed!The idea is that we could be able to jump everywhere on the way!Arriving in Mexico City, we get to meet Alberto, a local rider, who showed us the best spot around: Amecameca. Thanks to him, we get to send this huge drop, probably one of the biggest of our life, very impressive but very safe, because very well done. A good warm up to send it big in Whistler!!We were then invited to a little village, Almaya, where a group of rider have some very nice trails. The guys were so nice, we of course made friends and 3 of them decided to follow us for a weekArriving in Puerto Escondido, we get to meet an American couple, from Montana, travelling by their big sailing boat. They offered us to join them on the boat for 5 days, amazing trip!After 3 days, we reached a little creek, with a nice mountain at side. The occasion is too nice, let's change the tires, put the bikes on the dinghy, and make some lines on the mountain!!Tijuana gets a bad reputation. A lot of people told us to be careful, or even to avoid passing by. That's when you don't know anybody there. We get to meet the local riders, and spend an amazing weekend of riding and camping on the trails! For us, Tijuana ROCKS!In San Diego, hosted by a brewer, we get to visit some of the nicest breweries in the town. We didn't know that beers were a local speciality. Welcome to California! We get to have some fun riding on mission trails!In Santa Cruz, we met Tony, the boss of Cyclepath outfitters. He showed us the best trails around and lent us his top of the line Santa Cruz bikes.This trip is not only about MTB. In San Francisco, we rented a car to hike three days in Yosemite Park. It was definitely worth it!The youngest readers probably don't know about "Bullit", and it's a very famous car pursuit in the stiffest streets of San Francisco. Finally, a nice opportunity to use our ramp!Passing through the Avenue of the Giant, by bike, is an unforgettable experience. The tallest trees in the world!The 3rd of July, waiting in a park of Eugene in the afternoon, a guy passing by asked us:"-Why are you travelling with these kind of bikes?-We are looking for big jumps on our way!-Ok. I go to my secret spot with big jumps tonight. Join me, we'll camp there are have a session tomorrow!"So we did.Fourth of July, riding with a "American flag full suit"! Happy Independence Day America!!We are actually in Bellingham. Here we get to meet crazy guys, showing us the best lines. And the speed to hit that big jump... Definitely getting ready for Whistler!!