Video: An Epic Road Trip to Portes Du Soleil

Oct 8, 2018
by Luis Gerstner  

After endless days in university, we were counting down until our road trip of 2018. The day after the exams we quickly threw everything we need into the car and hit the road. Destination: Portes du Soleil. As we went in the middle of summer, we weren't prepared for temperatures below 5° degree. Nevertheless, that didn't hold us back from having the sickest trip of our summer.

Not many views can compete with the ones Portes du Soleil has to offer.

Storm coming up.
Endless lifts.
Stormy days were followed by perfect summer days. Weather kept things interesting. Even snow found his way to our tires.

When days passed by, the north shore style obstacles seemed to get drier.

Full Send.
Full send on the famous air voltage track at the Bikepark Chatel.

All in all the best trip of 2018. Portes du Soleil never disappoints. If you need any tips regarding good trails, places to stay with your car... feel free to hit me up.

More pics on Instagram @luis_gerstner and videos on YouTube.

Cheers.

4 Comments

  • + 1
 Beautiful edit guys. Really. Amazing production skills too. Looks a lot like my last holidays, same tracks and everything, just faster, higher and most of all, with more style. For those who don't like the PDS, enjoy this video and change your mind. Congrats guys!
  • + 1
 the best travel bike vid!
  • + 1
 Great edit, love it!
  • + 1
 Awesome video!

