Video: An Epic Road Trip to Portes Du Soleil

After endless days in university, we were counting down until our road trip of 2018. The day after the exams we quickly threw everything we need into the car and hit the road. Destination: Portes du Soleil. As we went in the middle of summer, we weren't prepared for temperatures below 5° degree. Nevertheless, that didn't hold us back from having the sickest trip of our summer.Stormy days were followed by perfect summer days. Weather kept things interesting. Even snow found his way to our tires.
When days passed by, the north shore style obstacles seemed to get drier.
All in all the best trip of 2018. Portes du Soleil never disappoints. If you need any tips regarding good trails, places to stay with your car... feel free to hit me up.
.
Cheers.
