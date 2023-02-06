Rob Warner is Back on Giant

Welcome back, @robwarner970!



If you’re a fan of World Cup MTB racing, then you probably know Rob Warner as the voice of the sport for more than a decade.



Our history goes way back. Rob spent most of his racing career on a Giant, including the iconic ATX 990—a bike he made history with in 1996 when he became the first Brit to win a World Cup DH.



Now, Giant and Rob have teamed up again, sharing his love of all things MTB, especially E-bike adventures! — Giant