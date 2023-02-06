Rob Warner is Back on Giant

Feb 6, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Giant has announced that they have signed Rob Warner to share "his love of all things MTB, especially E-bike adventures."

Rob Warner first signed for Giant back in 1996 and raced with them until he moved into TV commentary in 2006. Rob stayed with Giant until 2016 when he moved to Commencal before shifting to YT and then recently Vitus bikes. Rob and Giant have now teamed up again as we head into the first year where he will no longer commentate World Cup racing.

Recently Rob Warner has been sharing some classic riding antics including when he raced a rally car in 1995.


bigquotesWelcome back, @robwarner970!

If you’re a fan of World Cup MTB racing, then you probably know Rob Warner as the voice of the sport for more than a decade.

Our history goes way back. Rob spent most of his racing career on a Giant, including the iconic ATX 990—a bike he made history with in 1996 when he became the first Brit to win a World Cup DH.

Now, Giant and Rob have teamed up again, sharing his love of all things MTB, especially E-bike adventures! Giant


6 Comments

  • 10 0
 Now thats good news thats where he is ment to be nice one rob
  • 6 2
 no...where Rob is meant to be is announcing World Cup Downhill.
  • 2 0
 @ReformedRoadie: He's meant to be wherever he darn well pleases.
  • 2 0
 Rob- Best of luck to you, hope we get to hear your voice in a world cup again.
  • 1 0
 Hopefully, on cold days, Rob will be allowed to carry his warm eggs, as part of his Giant contract.
  • 1 0
 Rob was synonymous with Giant, great to see him back on the brand.





