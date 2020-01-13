Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes

Press Release: Vitus
Vitus are stoked to announce that Rob Warner will be joining the Vitus family in 2020. Rob Warner needs no introduction, from being the first-ever British rider to win a UCI DH World Cup in 1996 to bringing downhill racing to life with his exciting commentating there isn’t a dull moment when Rob’s around!
|We are super excited to see Rob join the Vitus family. Rob is a great ambassador for the sport and has had a massive part to play in the growth of the racing scene through his commentary and content on Red Bull. Rob will be riding our brand new Sommet 29 enduro bike along with our new E-Escarpe E-bike and Escarpe trail bike. Everyone at Vitus are excited to see what Rob has in store for the year, welcome to the team!—Chris McGlinchey, Vitus Marketing Manager
|I’m really happy to have Vitus Bikes behind me for 2020. At the end of last year, I went over to see the crew at Vitus with CRC-Mavic team manager Nigel Page where I tried the new 2020 Vitus Sommet 29er. Sizing wise it felt nice and roomy, spot on with a nice relaxed head angle. Probably what stood out the most was just how supple the back end is, the bike offers so much grip in the turns and on the brake’s, I felt confident straight away.
I’ll be riding all aluminium bikes in 2020. I love alloy bikes, the way they feel, the welding, there’s something about it for me. Vitus for me is also a brand with a vivid history in cycling, I remember watching Sean Kelly ride to Tour stage wins on one as a teenager and with Vitus celebrating its 50th year in 2020 I thought I’d better get involved for the party!—Rob Warner
