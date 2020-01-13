Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes

I’m really happy to have Vitus Bikes behind me for 2020. At the end of last year, I went over to see the crew at Vitus with CRC-Mavic team manager Nigel Page where I tried the new 2020 Vitus Sommet 29er. Sizing wise it felt nice and roomy, spot on with a nice relaxed head angle. Probably what stood out the most was just how supple the back end is, the bike offers so much grip in the turns and on the brake’s, I felt confident straight away.



I’ll be riding all aluminium bikes in 2020. I love alloy bikes, the way they feel, the welding, there’s something about it for me. Vitus for me is also a brand with a vivid history in cycling, I remember watching Sean Kelly ride to Tour stage wins on one as a teenager and with Vitus celebrating its 50th year in 2020 I thought I’d better get involved for the party! — Rob Warner