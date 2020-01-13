Rob Warner Joins Vitus Bikes

Jan 13, 2020
by Vitus Bikes  
Press Release: Vitus

Vitus are stoked to announce that Rob Warner will be joining the Vitus family in 2020. Rob Warner needs no introduction, from being the first-ever British rider to win a UCI DH World Cup in 1996 to bringing downhill racing to life with his exciting commentating there isn’t a dull moment when Rob’s around!

bigquotesWe are super excited to see Rob join the Vitus family. Rob is a great ambassador for the sport and has had a massive part to play in the growth of the racing scene through his commentary and content on Red Bull. Rob will be riding our brand new Sommet 29 enduro bike along with our new E-Escarpe E-bike and Escarpe trail bike. Everyone at Vitus are excited to see what Rob has in store for the year, welcome to the team!Chris McGlinchey, Vitus Marketing Manager

bigquotesI’m really happy to have Vitus Bikes behind me for 2020. At the end of last year, I went over to see the crew at Vitus with CRC-Mavic team manager Nigel Page where I tried the new 2020 Vitus Sommet 29er. Sizing wise it felt nice and roomy, spot on with a nice relaxed head angle. Probably what stood out the most was just how supple the back end is, the bike offers so much grip in the turns and on the brake’s, I felt confident straight away.

I’ll be riding all aluminium bikes in 2020. I love alloy bikes, the way they feel, the welding, there’s something about it for me. Vitus for me is also a brand with a vivid history in cycling, I remember watching Sean Kelly ride to Tour stage wins on one as a teenager and with Vitus celebrating its 50th year in 2020 I thought I’d better get involved for the party!Rob Warner

Social Media

Rob Warner: Instagram | Twitter
Vitus Bikes: Instagram |Facebook

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Rob Warner


28 Comments

  • 25 0
 noooo bring back the full beard or at least the 'stache!!! He looks like my hippie aunt now!!!
  • 3 0
 Rob Warner looks massively different every time I see him!
  • 18 0
 For a second, I thought he was Missy Giove...
  • 5 0
 if your aunt was a hippie, she'd have a beard and a 'stache...
  • 1 0
 face nakey.
  • 1 0
 I think he almost looks like he’s wearing a wig. Filming that video with Finn must have been quite a while ago.
  • 1 0
 He looks like my nan
  • 18 0
 Professor Snape rides bikes?
  • 7 0
 He looks thrilled!!
  • 4 0
 Hopefully he's more happy than the pic shows or it's his game face. Big fan of Vitus.
  • 5 1
 I suspected that Warner was a fan of supple back ends.
  • 4 0
 This is the equivalent of celebrities competing on Dancing with the Stars
  • 3 0
 He looks so happy to be on vitus
  • 3 0
 He's hopped around quite a bit lately.
  • 2 0
 based on his media over recent years, you'd think he's been riding the same white Capra forever.
  • 2 0
 You either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become a villain.
  • 2 0
 Everytime I see him, he looks more and more like a poor divorcee trying to hide her age w/ wal mart hair dye
  • 2 0
 Looks a bit like his trans'itioning
  • 2 0
 YT getting rid of, erm, everybody?
  • 2 0
 "I’m really happy to have Vitus Bikes behind me for 2020"
Then smile Wink
  • 1 0
 that (YT) went quickly....
  • 1 1
 Yes, he would now need to pay customs on bearings for his YT so he prefers a local brand Smile
  • 1 0
 they usually do......
  • 2 0
 Great smile!
  • 1 0
 Next year he'll ride for Astro :/
  • 1 0
 I like those Vitus bikes. Good work Rob..!
  • 1 0
 Oh.
  • 1 0
 He looks ecstatic

