Former General Manager of Giro Rob Wesson Joins Revved Industries as CEO

PRESS RELEASE: Revved Industries
Experienced engineer, brand and business development leader to lead Revved Industries into next phase of growth as a North American OEM manufacturer
Revved Industries, the leading provider of Thermoplastic Carbon Technology to the bike industry, announced that Rob Wesson has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Former CEO, Ken Friedman, has moved to the Board of Directors.
Wesson brings more than 20 years of engineering and senior management experience, most recently leading Giro Sport Design as Vice President and General Manager. Wesson was responsible for leading the Giro team in launching many new, innovative and groundbreaking products such as the Synthe, Air Attack, and Switchblade helmets along with Vivid goggle and Spherical helmet technologies. Additionally, Wesson helped guide Giro through an acquisition into a Public Company. Prior to Giro, Wesson held Senior Engineering roles with QBP’s proprietary brands and Toyota Motor Corporation.
“Rob is the right leader for Revved at this time” said Larry Thuet, Revved Industries’ Chairman of the Board. “Rob’s extensive engineering background, business development skills and bicycle industry experience will help Revved strengthen our OEM partnerships, develop strategic alliances and scale our manufacturing footprint here in North America and Europe.”
“I am extremely excited to be joining the Revved team,” said Rob. “I believe Revved is uniquely positioned to fundamentally change the bicycle industry through our development of thermoplastic materials and proprietary processes, near-shoring production to reduce lead times and de-risk the supply chain as well as improve the sustainability and circularity of carbon fiber.”About Revved Industries
Revved Industries was established in 2018 in Denver, Colorado alongside Guerrilla Gravity Bicycles’ development of carbon frames. Our mission is to build the next generation of manufacturing technologies that provide partners with strategic supply chain solutions, while also advancing their product performance, quality and sustainability initiatives.
