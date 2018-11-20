VIDEOS

Video: Welsh Pinner Williams Rips The Valleys

Nov 19, 2018
by Matthew Davies  
Rob Williams 2018

by blackveinmedia
Views: 477    Faves: 2    Comments: 0


South Wales is one of the UK's best spots for steep, loamy and technical riding. Welsh Pinner Williams gives it some beans on a selection of the best tracks.

Rob Williams Railing through the ruins of the forest fire that destroyed the trails that layed before.

Rob Williams Railing through the ruins of the forest fire that destroyed the trails that layed before.

VIDEO & PHOTO - BLACKVEINMEDIA (@BLACKVEINMEDIA)

Must Read This Week
Trending: Mountain Bike Tech to Look for in 2019
64709 views
Video: Richie Rude Shralps Squamish
54581 views
Video: This is the Fastest* Bike in the World
44857 views
The 2018 Pinkbike Festive Gift Guide
42759 views
Tenneco Inc. Buys Öhlins Racing
40485 views
Ridden & Rated: 8 Mid-Range Downhill Helmets
40483 views
Video: A Day in the Life of Rachel Strait
31279 views
Review: Canyon Spectral WMN CF 9.0
30702 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.020146
Mobile Version of Website