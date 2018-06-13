VIDEOS

Video: Raw Ripping in South Wales

Jun 13, 2018
by NS Bikes  
Rob Williams - The sound of shred

by ns-bikes
It's a first year of collaboration between Rob Williams and us, but we have fallen in love with his style from the first sight! Check out Rob shredding the Welsh trails on his racing machine - the Snabb 160 C!

  • + 8
 I used to go out with a Welsh girl who had 36DDs. It was a ridiculously long name.
 Sweeet! ha
 Guys where is this trail? looks mint!

