Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Raw Ripping in South Wales
Jun 13, 2018
by
NS Bikes
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Rob Williams - The sound of shred
by
ns-bikes
Add to Favorites
Added to Favorites
Views: 1,085
Faves:
6
Comments: 0
It's a first year of collaboration between Rob Williams and us, but we have fallen in love with his style from the first sight! Check out Rob shredding the Welsh trails on his racing machine - the Snabb 160 C!
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018
104789 views
18 Accessories We Like - 2018 Summer Gear Guide
79384 views
Qualifying Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2018
70117 views
The One Tool That World Cup Mechanics Can't Live Without?
67028 views
Aaron Gwin's Mystery Derailleur - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
60952 views
Tech From the Pits - Leogang World Cup DH 2018
53838 views
Practice Photo Report: Following The Herd - Leogang DH World Cup 2018
39563 views
4 More Days to Submit Your RAW Video Footage to the GoPro Evolution Contest - $20,000 Cash Prizing
38530 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 8
mmoon
(2 hours ago)
I used to go out with a Welsh girl who had 36DDs. It was a ridiculously long name.
[Reply]
+ 2
adzrees
(1 hours ago)
Sweeet! ha
[Reply]
+ 2
adzrees
(1 hours ago)
Guys where is this trail? looks mint!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029839
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments
Post a Comment