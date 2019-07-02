Video: Rob Williams Returns to Cwmcarn to Shred his Childhood Trails

Rob Williams is y lladdwr mynydd.



THE MOUNTAIN KILLER!

Growing up around the village of Cwmcarn, Rob's developed his skill and style cutting his teeth on this trail. Admittedly it looks a little different to how it did 15 years ago however it's still just as unforgiving as it's always been. The top half of the track is split into a choice of red and black lines, it boasts over 250m drop through the steep Welsh hillside with an abundance of roots, rocks, drops, turns and the notorious jump line to finish!The guys at Cwmdown have been an integral part of keeping the whole trail centre an exciting place to ride. Running since 2006, Cwmdown has become one of the most exciting places to take your bike any time of the year. wmcarn is one of the best places across the whole of the UK to ride in the wet, some people will even say the Y Mynydd is better with a splash of rain...Check out the website to view availability and get booked on or alternatively give Darrell an email on info@cwmdown.co.uk.