Robbie Bourdon: Spirit Animal of Red Bull Rampage - Video



Sixteen years ago a young Robbie Bourdon entered his first contest, the Red Bull Rampage. From that day Bourdo went on to pave the way for many a freerider, including guys like Cam McCaul and Kyle Strait.





Red Bull Rampage airs as a part of the Red Bull Signature Series, a collection of the most progressive and innovative events in action sports. Fans from around the world can tune-in LIVE on Red Bull TV on October 27 at 1:30pm EDT for an all-access pass to Red Bull Rampage. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices, Smart TVs and online at www.redbull.tv.



Schedule



• 13:30 – EDT (USA, NY Time)

• 10:30 – PDT (LA Time)

• 18:30 – BST (London UK Time)

• 4:30 – AEST (Australia, Sydney)

• 6:30 – NZDT (New Zealand, Auckland)



