VIDEOS

Robbie Bourdon: Spirit Animal of Red Bull Rampage - Video

Oct 23, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

Sixteen years ago a young Robbie Bourdon entered his first contest, the Red Bull Rampage. From that day Bourdo went on to pave the way for many a freerider, including guys like Cam McCaul and Kyle Strait.


Red Bull Rampage airs as a part of the Red Bull Signature Series, a collection of the most progressive and innovative events in action sports. Fans from around the world can tune-in LIVE on Red Bull TV on October 27 at 1:30pm EDT for an all-access pass to Red Bull Rampage. Red Bull TV is distributed digitally as an app across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices, Smart TVs and online at www.redbull.tv.

Schedule

• 13:30 – EDT (USA, NY Time)
• 10:30 – PDT (LA Time)
• 18:30 – BST (London UK Time)
• 4:30 – AEST (Australia, Sydney)
• 6:30 – NZDT (New Zealand, Auckland)

Must Read This Week
Graphic Content: Brendan Fairclough Out Of Red Bull Rampage, R-Dog In
80346 views
Pinkbike Poll: What If....?
58008 views
Red Bull Rampage First Impressions - Video
56100 views
Must Watch: Riding the Tatshenshini - Video
55954 views
Riding Rigid is Ridiculous - Opinion
53048 views
It's Going to Be Harder to Qualify for a DH World Cup in 2018
50445 views
Strobel Hits The Whole Enchilada – Presented by Enve
44159 views
Felt Bicycles 2018 - First Look
43234 views

45 Comments

  • + 59
 That was a sick tribute. Stoked as you can get on Rampage right now.
  • + 3
 I am sooooo happy to see this. About once a year I would google Robbie to see what he was up to, but for the most part I found nothing new. Glad this is out there now. What a legend.
  • + 1
 @ninjatarian: Looks like he's at Rampage right now from the video, but on the other hand his Instagram has a recent update with something he's building in his shop. So... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

www.instagram.com/robbiebourdon
  • + 17
 What a nut!
  • + 15
 yep NWD1. Those tiny little handlebars. That roof huck was amazing
  • + 15
 being on NWD1 is like being on the constitution of MTB !!!
  • + 15
 legend.
  • + 2
 So fuckin gnar
  • + 7
 I remember one of my room mates up in Banff, went to Nelson for a week of riding way back in about '98, and he came back talking about this little Robbie dude who would huck off just about anything, and would ride some of the gnarliest trails. They did his old stunt called the Spank Machine in Nelson, where there was a large like 30 foot long teeter totter that stopped it's downward motion onto the top of a stump about ten feet off the ground. If your timing was off the end of the totter would hit the stump and rebound quickly enough to "spank" your rear tire in the air and send you ass over tea kettle into the dirt!
  • + 19
 thats awesome! i wanna google to see if there's video of the 'spank machine' but i'm super reluctant to search for that on my work computer...
  • + 3
 @rocky-mtn-gman: SFW video: youtu.be/NpvmChUJ3Og?t=355
  • + 2
 @Bould170: Great find, so I remembered wrong about the stump, but that stunt looked old even back then!
  • + 11
 The bigest balls on a bike, Bourdon you legend!!!
  • + 8
 That flat spin in nwd 7 is one of my favs
  • + 5
 YES! I think of Robbies flatspins every time I see Lacondeguy send a huge one on the FEST jumps
  • + 8
 Yeah Bourdo!!
  • + 7
 Still one of my favorite riders.
  • + 7
 He's a f***ing psycho! Love it!
  • + 3
 Wasn't the All Terrain Mountain Bike Challenge at Jindabyne Australia the first competition Bourdon rode in? It predated Rampage I'm sure and I think was the world's first free ride comp.
  • + 2
 I still have the VHS- just nothing to play it in
  • + 6
 If wouldn't say no to a new NWD movie, you guys?
  • + 4
 Robbie is most definitely one of my top 5 favorite freeriders of all time along with Simmons, Tippie etc.
  • + 5
 NWD segment ..... never forget !!!
  • + 1
 Him and Joe Schwartz got up to all sorts of shenanigans!
  • + 4
 I love how he just kept holding his bike while dangling off that ledge...
  • + 4
 So where is he now? Does he still ride? Does he own a cyclocross bike?
  • + 1
 Judging by the teeth, off somewhere doing meth.
  • + 1
 @Trouterspace: I think it was just dirt, humor
  • + 3
 Self preservation? What's That?
  • + 3
 Bourdo and Bender, sending the hardest back in the day!
  • + 14
 Except Bourdo actually landed his sends.
  • + 2
 @the-lorax: A lot of that video would say otherwise Big Grin
  • + 3
 Full Respect from day one!
  • + 2
 More gumption than a one legged man at an ass kicking competition!
  • + 2
 gnarliest freerider of all time!
  • + 3
 His shoe went flying!
  • + 2
 goosebumps!!
  • + 2
 Such an animal!
  • + 1
 He is just a different breed.
  • + 1
 IS IT FRIDAY YET??? How about now? Now??? Yeah Bourdo!! #LEGEND
  • + 1
 Hell yeah
  • + 1
 Love the old footage
  • + 1
 one of my idols
  • - 2
 This is what i'm talking about. Learn on hardcore dirt for real riders. Foam pit training--what a joke.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.050376
Mobile Version of Website