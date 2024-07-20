Powered by Outside

Robin Goomes to Sit Out Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 20, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Robin Goomes has announced she will not be at this year's Red Bul Joyride after a crash last week where she hit her head.

After a crash last week involved a hit to the head, Robin Goomes has decided to head home and recover instead of competing at this year's Red Bull Joyride at Crankworx Whistler. After securing wins in Rotorua and Innsbruck Goomes was in the running to take the first women's Slopestyle triple crown. Goomes is now taking the time to recover from the crash as she hopes to be back at competitions to close out the season.

bigquotesLast week I crashed on my head and KOed. I took a few days of hard chilling but realised it wouldn't be safe to compete at Joyride. It hurts a lot to miss this one but I'll be back next year! Back home now getting healthy so I an finish the season off strong! Appreciate the support from everyone around me. Robin Goomes

We wish Robin all the best with her recovery and hope to see her back competing soon.

